Is Taylor Swift hanging out with Richard Simmons?
Even though Taylor Swift can't seem to go anywhere without being trailed by the paps, she has mysteriously vanished from the public eye. E! news reports that she has only posted birthday tributes to her BFFs, photos from her Super Bowl weekend, and stills from her latest music video with Zayn Malik. Thanksgiving 2016 is the last time she posted a candid photo.
E! news also reports, "For someone who seemingly posted candids of her friends fairly regularly, that's a dramatic decrease. In fact, Swift in general has greatly decreased her presence." Is she planning a new album release? Growing out her bangs?! Canoodling with Richard Simmons?!?!?! Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston continues to be bombarded with questions about his wet t-shirt contest at her 4th of July party.
I guess celebrities can hide from the papparazzi when they truly want to.
Swift hasn't been seen in public since January 11th, when she was heading to a work out session.
Lol.
Likke yesterday ONTD was bitching about her existence.
Let's just enjoy the small pleasures in life.
Those are not the size of her last upsized tatas
I like the first one she got
She's probably recording another mediocre album and is keeping a low profile because people are calling out her cowardly ass.
I can't wait for ha to come back after her spiritual journey where cutting out gluten made her see how vapid the world was and how she had just become a workaholic, but she now turns her phone off for 30 minutes each day to meditate. Rise Tay, RISE!
She's just waiting for people to calm down.
And she's a non-threatening white woman. Her stans, the general public and the medias are going to forget about it.
Edited at 2017-03-25 04:47 pm (UTC)