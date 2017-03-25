70s - dumbass

Is Taylor Swift hanging out with Richard Simmons?


Even though Taylor Swift can't seem to go anywhere without being trailed by the paps, she has mysteriously vanished from the public eye.  E! news reports that she has only posted birthday tributes to her BFFs, photos from her Super Bowl weekend, and stills from her latest music video with Zayn Malik.  Thanksgiving 2016 is the last time she posted a candid photo.

E! news also reports, "For someone who seemingly posted candids of her friends fairly regularly, that's a dramatic decrease. In fact, Swift in general has greatly decreased her presence." Is she planning a new album release?  Growing out her bangs?!  Canoodling with Richard Simmons?!?!?!  Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston continues to be bombarded with questions about his wet t-shirt contest at her 4th of July party.

I guess celebrities can hide from the papparazzi when they truly want to.



Swift hasn't been seen in public since January 11th, when she was heading to a work out session.

More at the source ...
Tagged: