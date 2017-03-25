March 25th, 2017, 11:33 am a_files06 Unite the 7: New Justice League Trailer Source Tagged: batman, ben affleck, dc comics, ezra miller, gal gadot, superman / smallville, the flash (cw), wonder woman Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 220220 comments Add comment
😭😭😭
I can't even properly describe how excited I was for this movie (since Superman is forever my all time fave superhero) so to get MoS after this perfect trailer legit felt like a personal insult
Yo! Mfte.
LOL
I want this to be good so bad and the trailer looks good, but my expectations are so low right now.
I'm kinda really hoping it comes to fruition.
DC and their cool trailers are the epitome of "fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me THREE TIMES? Bitch what the fuck."
Is that the cartoon? Because I just started season 1.
Edited at 2017-03-25 03:59 pm (UTC)
I hope this one has a fun story.
I'm feeling the Flash, but I'm sceptical with the plot. Its probably horrible.
Plus, remember Ezra Miller's toes. idk how he's supposed to run that fast with those toenails clawing into the floor.
CW Barry is superior but I can buy Ezra for the movie.
Good lord I only looked at the first picture.....why the fuck did I stroll?! They look like orge feet.
Omg who signed off obj this!
Aquaman: SAVE THOMAS!
Batman: WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME!?
Mera: It's his father's name!
(After this shocking resolution, Batman offers Aquaman to join the Justice League. Aquaman then agrees.)
Whether DC is ready to progress past the good trailer stage to the good movie stage remains to be seen.