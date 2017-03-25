We know WB can put out a good trailer, but I'm not convinced this won't be like all the others. Reply

same

The BvS teaser was so good and the movie sucked.

MTE. I'm not getting excited for this

mte. and the aerosmith music was an amazing choice. but we know how this goes...

I rarely watch trailers anymore because they spoil too much but I still remember the insane discrepancy in quality between the Man of Steel teaser (kind of a masterpiece of the genre, tbh) and final trailer and the actual movie.



That's a really nice trailer. I thought the movie wasn't bad when I saw it.

It's the Zack Snyder syndrom. I've never seen a movie of his where I didn't love the trailer and ended up disappointed with the actual movie. This teaser was a beauty.

Yep. This had me so excited

One of my favorite trailers OF ALL TIME

😭😭😭

I can't even properly describe how excited I was for this movie (since Superman is forever my all time fave superhero) so to get MoS after this perfect trailer legit felt like a personal insult Reply

I had first watched this trailer sound off and liked it. Then I watched it for real and realized that they had used Gandalf's lament. It was a sign that the movie wouldn't be so good.

Zack Snyder is involved so it will be a hot ass mess once again. See Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman basically every film hes ever made.

does the sun never shine in DC land?

lol. This comment is perfect!!

lol. it's because we're so ~dark and mature and broody~

how else are they going to look super serious?

Seriously. Bruce isn't broody, he's got seasonal affective disorder

lol irl

Heh lol

They get their light from the burning buildings

No fun allowed.

Like.... honestly tho....

I agree with all this comments on this thread

LOL

LOL Reply

are they even through with filming? bc if not, you can tell. the song selection is all over the place, the editing is shitty and half assed and it lookks like it has no plot but! interested in that half sec featuring amy adams. plus jason momoa is perfect casting as it ezra idgaf

They finished like 4 months ago. But this is such an effects heavy movie that they probably arent even half way done with them so just had to pick and choose.

The plot is bad thing coming we gotta fight it aka the plot of every superhero movie.

the vagueness gave me suicide squad flashbacks

lol Jason looks GREAT he seems to be having a blast

I think it was, but there's been extra filming? maybe adding stuff in?

Yeah I'm looking forward to the Aquaman movie more than anything. I trust James Wan.

Ah I posted this but apparently it didn't have enough tags.



I want this to be good so bad and the trailer looks good, but my expectations are so low right now. Reply

BTW semi related, but I didn't realise there had actually been 'moves' with the Nightwing movie.

I'm kinda really hoping it comes to fruition.



I'm kinda really hoping it comes to fruition. Reply

So they can destroy Dick Grayson, the brightest ray of sunshine in the entire DC universe? They need to prove themselves to me before I can support any movie involving him.

DC and their cool trailers are the epitome of "fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me THREE TIMES? Bitch what the fuck."

Injustice 2 is looking better then this and that's sad.

Is that the cartoon? Because I just started season 1.

No it's a new beat 'em up video game. The cartoon is amazing though and will always be the best version of the Justice League ever.



Edited at 2017-03-25 03:59 pm (UTC)

Has that come out yet? I feel like I've been seeing 'clips' for ages.

I hope this one has a fun story.



I hope this one has a fun story. Reply

When a game has better graphics and plot than feature film

I can't wait for it to come out. Also, I want the comic tie-in possibly even more (as messy as it can be).

I'm feeling the Flash, but I'm sceptical with the plot. Its probably horrible.

Plus, remember Ezra Miller's toes. idk how he's supposed to run that fast with those toenails clawing into the floor.







CW's Barry Allen >>> DCU Barry Allen tbh.Plus, remember Ezra Miller's toes. idk how he's supposed to run that fast with those toenails clawing into the floor.

I was eating. Thanks for that.

Parent

i have seen this so many times and every time i am appalled at that last picture

Parent

CW Barry is superior but I can buy Ezra for the movie.

Parent

Good lord I only looked at the first picture.....why the fuck did I stroll?! They look like orge feet.

Parent

You evil wench!!!

Omg who signed off obj this! Reply

Parent

there's way too much CGI, but the trailer looks fun. And like... Superman who?

That is one of Snyders problems. He relies way to much on CGI instead of being practical. It makes a world of difference.

I'm sure it'll be flawed and I could now gripe that they're trying to hard for the one liners but I'll still check for it.

Damn it DC when are you going to learn and ever make a good movie! I swear... This trailer is laughable.

It's like sharknado levels.

the cyborg cgi/costume looks horrible and cheap

The YT comments are hilarious



Aquaman: SAVE THOMAS!

Batman: WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME!?

Mera: It's his father's name!

(After this shocking resolution, Batman offers Aquaman to join the Justice League. Aquaman then agrees.)﻿ Reply

lmao

LMAO 😂

It's so deep.

This is killing me.

lmao

It's a good trailer (and Snyder has always been able to produce striking visuals).



Whether DC is ready to progress past the good trailer stage to the good movie stage remains to be seen. Reply

I hope they fix the cgi for Cyborg by the time this comes out (I'm sure they're still working on it now tbf) because he looked kind of weird when he was speaking, like his armor was floating on him? Idk.

I'm sure that Cyborg is going to be one thing that they are working on up until the release.

I have absolutely no faith that it'll look any better in the final product. People need to stop falling back on the "it's unfinished trailer CGI! It'll look better in the actual movie!" thing because it never does.

Parent

yeah i love it

The Flash effects in this look AMAZING. Makes CW The Flash look so basic.

Dont drag my little CW show ... I dont like The Flash's suit (DCEU) at all

