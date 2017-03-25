CBS Casts White Actors in Roles Meant for Black and Latinx Actors in New Pilot

This shit is tired.



And malik better be pronounced as mal-lick and not muh-leak..



CBS claims they originally offered the roles to actors of color and those actors turned down the roles so they revamped the show.



Right?! Poc don't have the luxury of doing that. Reply

And there weren't other actors of color as second string? They probably offered it to denzel Washington and Penelope Cruz... Reply

Who did they ask? Denzel and Viola? Reply

ikr??? sheeesh Reply

So they couldn't cast other actors of color to replace the original actors? Lol sure.

I hope it flops harder than that show with Katherine Heigl.





I look forward to its cancellation Reply

Lmao Reply

Are there a lot of white guys named Malik? Reply

No. They're best effort is to try to diffuse the situation by saying he's a white guy who converted to Islam. However, since it's CBS and their general appeal is to the 60+ crowd, they'll just change the name to Michael. Reply

I can't even imagine a reality where they have a white Muslim character in a show like this. Reply

putting the BS in CBS. Reply

I don't understand why networks continue to do this. Reply

CBS ain't shet, I remember that casting initiative mentioned in the post that they launched nationwide for PoC actors specifically for this pilot season, there's no way they didn't have multiple talented PoC to hire. Even if the two supposed leads turned it down, there are hundreds more that are also talented. They just wanted more white leads to "play if safe" (which is also bs).



Also how many boring white sci-fis do we need? They are all so tired and the leads so bland.



It's not true lbr Reply

Supposing they're not lying about casting two actors of color, they really couldn't find another biracial Latina actress or another Black actor?? Their two originals were literally the only people who could fill the role? Sure Jan. Reply

I have a hard time believing that two POC turned down lead roles on a CBS show. GTFO with your lies. Reply

And even if they did you can find another one? They're not magical creatures seen once every decade Reply

It's convenient that they were able to find POC to play the supporting role, though. So apparently everyone they asked was like "nah, sounds like too much work, but let me have that supporting role where i can stand in the background until the white guy needs someone to talk to" Reply

yep! hahahaa they have to include that they have poc playing the smaller roles. oh wow, look at that. so you just happen to find these people playing supporting but not the lead? hmm Reply

lol mte Reply

A white man named Malik 😩😂😂😂😩 Reply

Lmao I ain't even notice that. Praying this sparks a black twitter hashtag Reply

lmao bloop Reply

I screaming at the notion. 😂 Reply

idk, we could finally be getting some real transracial representation with this show. this is a huge step forward for CBS. Reply

nnnn Reply

I look forward to this clearly Muslim convert adding to the diversity bingo. Reply

lol, I nearly fell over Reply

That doesnt make sense. You offer it to two people, they turn it down so you go "well...might as well start from scratch and go in a different direction" Reply

CBS fucking would. Reply

is there any good CBS show except Survivor? it's like all shitty sitcoms about doofus dads and their eye-rolling wives Reply

I mean, "good" but I still watch Hawaii 5-0 for the gorgeous locale and Alex O'Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim Reply

Elementary is their only good show and it's probably getting cancelled. Reply

person of interest was amazing. and the occasional procedural can be fun (like hawaii five-0).



so i gess what i'm saying is "no" Reply

Idk I also liked The Odd Couple and The Great Indoors. Reply

I enjoy Scorpion Reply

