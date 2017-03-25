March 25th, 2017, 09:40 am pikapika217 Untucked - Season 9, episode 1: 'Oh My Gaga' sourceWho do you think is #14? Tagged: lady gaga, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 142142 comments Add comment
There's also audio that has been going around on reddit where Ru is interviewed and then the host got a peek at the girls in the WR from behind the 2-way mirrors, and you can CLEARLY hear Cynthia yell, '¡Aye, que línda!'
This was during the beginning of S9's filming, so they totally spoiled it MONTHS ago. Wish I could find you the link, but it is def. on r/rpdr if you want to hear it for yorself. Or maybe you can find it on youtube?
All I know is, that is definitely CLF.
I mean good for Charlie for bringing the attention to Jaymes, but at the same time if I was Jaymes I would fucking hate that lol.
Nina seems to be the frontrunner and I hope she does well. I love her look. I think she's my favorite followed by Shea.
Farah seemed really nice too. I'll keep an eye on her as well.
I hope we get some sewing challenges. Are there any spoilers for the season? I tried looking earlier today but couldn't find anything.
My other favorite seasons are 3, 5, and AS2... and although season 7 gets a lot of flack, my two favorite queens, Violet and Katya, have spawned from it so I gotta mention it too.
And "CAMEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON" was fucking iconic too
I know that they get a lot of shit for "ruining drag" but the beauty queens are the ones I enjoy watching the most. Violet, Naomi, Miss. Fame, Pearl, etc. I don't care how boring they are as long as they look good to me.
P.s. Idk if I've said this before, but flawless Ranveer icon!!
