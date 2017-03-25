It's clearly Cynthia Lee Fontaine, also YAS at Nina winning. Love ha



I don't want them to being Cucu back (even though I'm like 95% sure it's her) because she's already won Miss Congeniality

lol clearly it is not. that was a complexion of a black queen.

There's also audio that has been going around on reddit where Ru is interviewed and then the host got a peek at the girls in the WR from behind the 2-way mirrors, and you can CLEARLY hear Cynthia yell, '¡Aye, que línda!'



This was during the beginning of S9's filming, so they totally spoiled it MONTHS ago. Wish I could find you the link, but it is def. on r/rpdr if you want to hear it for yorself. Or maybe you can find it on youtube?



All I know is, that is definitely CLF.



Edited at 2017-03-25 09:05 pm (UTC) No, it's def. Cynthia.There's also audio that has been going around on reddit where Ru is interviewed and then the host got a peek at the girls in the WR from behind the 2-way mirrors, and you can CLEARLY hear Cynthia yell, '¡Aye, que línda!'

This was during the beginning of S9's filming, so they totally spoiled it MONTHS ago. Wish I could find you the link, but it is def. on r/rpdr if you want to hear it for yorself. Or maybe you can find it on youtube?

All I know is, that is definitely CLF.

oh my gosh I just got five minutes in. lemme settle into this post.



I mean good for Charlie for bringing the attention to Jaymes, but at the same time if I was Jaymes I would fucking hate that lol.

Yea I'm naturally pretty shy and in social events when people call attention to me when I didn't ask for it, I know they have good intentions but internal im screaming 'CAN YOU NOT'

Right?? It's like "Thanks :) For :) Letting :) Me :) Part :) Of :) This :) Conversation :) (fuckfuckfuckfuck)"

Honestly, that sort of thing pisses me off because it feels so condescending. Like, please don't police someone else's behavior, worry about your own.

Edited at 2017-03-25 02:07 pm (UTC)

Eureka is SUCH a shit-stirrer. Like Trinity's asking "who do you think was top 3" and then she jumps in is like "BUT WAIT! WHABOUT THE BOTTOM???" and then calling Jaymes "Milwaukee"???



eureka is annoying af.

Also Nina cracks me the fuck up



If she doesn't do Jasmine on Snatch Game I'm unstanning

Nina's story during Untucked T_T

I finished watching this about two minutes ago and it was great. I love Gaga. She seems genuine and I love that she took the time to give the contestants critiques. Best guest judge they've had so far on the show. I hope she returns.



Nina seems to be the frontrunner and I hope she does well. I love her look. I think she's my favorite followed by Shea.



Farah seemed really nice too. I'll keep an eye on her as well.



I hope we get some sewing challenges. Are there any spoilers for the season? I tried looking earlier today but couldn't find anything. Reply

Gaga really does come across like she's genuine and that she takes her role as both judge and muse for the girls really seriously. It's been a while since I've stanned, but I think it's time to get back on that train!

There's always a seat for you sis!

Edited at 2017-03-25 02:11 pm (UTC)

I was a little thrown off by, "I'm not a gay woman." She isn't gay, but she's said she's bi, so she's part of the LGBTQ community. I'm just trying to figure out if this is another Jessie J/Nicki Minaj thing. This kind of shit is damaging to the bisexual community because there's already enough people out there casting doubts on our sexuality.



I noticed that too, but also I know a LOT of gay people who will cut a bi if they call themselves gay

Yes, I'm very aware of that too. But I personally would never identify as "not a gay woman," I identify as bi. It just struck me as weird.

Edited at 2017-03-25 02:37 pm (UTC)

Quite awhile ago, when she was engaged to that guy, she was quoted saying she was straight. She completely retracts saying she was bi. I've been livid ever since...



The longer this untucked episode goes, the happier I am that Nina won the challenge

Also, i do not like Eureke's hair out of drag.

Sorry I am not going to on Dragrace lol. That is not me lol I wear higher heels than that. No shade — Jasminemasters76 (@JasMasters76) March 25, 2017

soooooooooooo it's Cynthia then?

yes

Sis, it was never not Cynthia

I need Nina to win it all. What a stunner she is, in and out of drag. In every shot she's in I just watch her regardless of who is talking or who is the central focus.

When do full episodes go online? I can't find it at vh1 or Logo

Thank you!! 💙

If the new queen isn't Shangela I swear to God

It isn't...look at above comments.

what are your favourite seasons of Drag Race? I just started watching it on netflix, it's great

Even though people pretend it doesn’t exist, I really do enjoy season one. It’s low budget as hell, but a lot of memorable references come from the first season like the iconic line “wallking children in nature”



My other favorite seasons are 3, 5, and AS2... and although season 7 gets a lot of flack, my two favorite queens, Violet and Katya, have spawned from it so I gotta mention it too. Reply

My sister and I were talking about something yesterday and she dropped "walking children in nature" outta nowhere and I was fucking howling



And "CAMEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON" was fucking iconic too Reply

And Trixie and Pearl !!!!!!!

Season 7 was so bad because it was the same challenge over and over again. I actually really enjoyed the girls for the most part.



I know that they get a lot of shit for "ruining drag" but the beauty queens are the ones I enjoy watching the most. Violet, Naomi, Miss. Fame, Pearl, etc. I don't care how boring they are as long as they look good to me. Reply

S3, 4 ,6 and AS2. Don't listen to people who say 5, it's one tired reality tv trope after another: a clique, a rivalry, one ~different kind of girl that gets picked on

My favorites are 3, 4, 6, and 8. Though I still suggest 1 and 2 because it's fun to watch the show in the early stages and the girls really didn't know what to expect, it's very different from current seasons.

1,2,3 and 4 are the only really great ones.

Consensus are 3, 4, 5, 6 -- but I personally think all the seasons are solid with likable characters, even the much maligned 7 (I blame the challenges more than the queens here). The only one I didn't like was All Stars 1.



P.s. Idk if I've said this before, but flawless Ranveer icon!! Reply

3, 4, 5, 6 are the epitome of amazing

3, 4, 5, 6

season 2 is the best. s2e5 is the series' greatest episode.

Two + Three are the show at it's best.

season 5 hands down. so many memorable queens, moments, quotes...

S2 will always own my heart. It gave us the first, and arguably the best, Snatch Game. So many of the queens were relatable and likable because it was so early on in the show's history. Things happened organically. Well, as organically as things can happen in a reality show.

Gaga was so sweet and genuine, I'm re-stanning

