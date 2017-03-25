Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay opens up about eating disorder

"Then we can have a mature conversation about what that is about and about depression."



Actors are so horribly inarticulate, especially the British ones it seems. Like...perhaps the OP stripped important context when she/he pulled this quote, but I doubt it. It's just word soup.*



*disclaimer: I'm sure she was trying to say something useful about EDs, I just can't tell what. Reply

i think she meant something like: we can talk about societal standards of success and beauty and about depression (and presumably other mental health problems) and the relationship between them. still sounds awkward as fuck when i write it out like that but i don't want to spend the time rephrasing it. Reply

British actors don't do anywhere close to the amount of media training US ones do, that's why it's usually them putting their feet in their mouths. Reply

i'm glad she's starting to feel better and comfortable enough to open up Reply

Has she ever talked about the leaks? If I remember hers was the most... invasive one. Reply

I remember the neckbeard comments about her leaks. "She has nothing to be ashamed of. This just shows what a great girlfriend she is." 😒🙄 Reply

Don't watch btitish shows so that was the first time ive heard of her & they definitely weren't. Hope solo? Also that only chick who had a full on video leak Reply

British Reply

i think she's gorgeous but she should go back to brunette hair. Reply

Whenever I see her, I have to think of her Black Mirror episode and then I get sad. (Also, I'm glad she's doing better.) Reply

i just thought abt it today... i havent seen all of bm episodes but out of the ones ive seen that was prolly the most messed up for me :( Reply

Same :( I just can't get over what happened to her character. Reply

Oh she was the one in the dystopian x-factor/american idol episode right? yeah that was a v jarring episode. i mean especially so. Reply

Catherine Moreland! :o Reply

I'm glad she's speaking out about it. It's amazing (and frightening tbh) to look back on ~2004-2010ish and the era of "scary skinny" celebrities. Reply

I'm here for the new show she's in on Hulu! I might have to finally get it Hulu now.

Also, glad she's feeling better; she was always my favorite Crawley sister <3 Reply

i cant remember but did ppl hate her for leaving downton abbey like they hated dan stevens? Reply

i wanted tom to die/leave more than her because i didn't care about their relationship but her dying was the best thing for his character Reply

I don't know the general consensus, but I just finished the show for the first time a couple months ago. Sybil was my favorite, but it was less shocking; it made sense in the scheme of things and didn't seem like a punch in the face. Plus (and this might sound terrible?) there were two other sisters, and then Rose, to follow. It wasn't like Matthew, who they had built up and centered the whole show around, and then had to write off last minute in a horrendous way. Plus I never liked the men Mary dated after him, and they reverted Mary back to being a season one!jerk even after she 'recovered' from his death. His character brought out some sympathy and humanity in Mary that was gone after he left. /tldr Reply

i feel like people didn't really hate on her bc she wasn't acting like she was better/above it all like dan stevens was (apparently???) Reply

yeah it was this, combined with the fact that he was phoning it in completely by the end of the show while acting above it all. it was pretty yikes all around



Edited at 2017-03-25 04:53 pm (UTC)

i wasn't around when i started watching downton but i can say her death made me really sad, and dan's death made me laugh and cheered me up tbqh. Reply

[obv not going to the source bc i have an ontd summary but] i wonder about the difference btwn an ED and disordered thoughts and behaviours. i told a friend i thought i had an ED last year and this friend (who had been a bulimic in the past) was like "ya i think all women do tho" and i was like well that was dismissive, but also helpful and kind of true. i don't think i have "anorexia" per se but i obv have disordered thoughts and tendencies (catch me in any fat wank post duh) and i feel like i have to advocate for the difference btwn being influenced by popular culture/ celeb pressure and that which is an actual disorder, which can literally kill you. Reply

I was diagnosed with BED in 2015 after a lifetime of disordered eating and many years of binge eating having complete control of my life.



I truly feel like in today's society, a good majority of women have disordered thoughts. And someone with disordered eating can even do the exact same things as someone with an eating disorder does, but there is a difference in frequency and how it impacts your life (best to be diagnosed)



So it may be comforting to think that a lot of people have disordered thoughts and patterns, but that's how eating disorders get started too. They develop from a point where it's annoying but doesn't affect you so much to where it can take over your life and put it at risk. It really might be worth talking to someone about it. Reply

I think the majority of women have disordered eating to some extent but yea, less people actually have full blown eating disorders. Both are still obviously detrimental though/ Reply

tbf i haven't met a single woman without a complicated, disordered relationship towards food



and i echo the above comment re: talking to someone about it Reply

"i feel like i have to advocate for the difference btwn being influenced by popular culture/ celeb pressure and that which is an actual disorder, which can literally kill you"



There isn't a difference. If you are starving yourself, you are starving yourself. It doesn't matter why. It can become the same compulsion and can do the same harm. Btw the DSM no longer emphasizes bmi and loss of periods for a diagnosis of anorexia. It's more focused on behaviour.



Regardless if you feel that you have unhealthy eating habits, talk to someone. Reply

i think its hard because EDs have these very specific guidelines that you have to meet in order to be diagnosed with one. like you have to have a certain BMI, so a lot of people could technically have one (and meet other 'requirements') without actually being diagnosed.



i know a lot of people that also switched their EDs for a fitness or clean eating/vegan addiction (not that i think veganism is unhealthy, but i think if you're focusing on ONLY eating raw fruit/vegetables then it can be). Reply

They don't anymore.



"In addition, the first criterion for Anorexia, which is currently that the "patient must be 85% or less than their recommended body weight," is removed. The DSM-5 now addresses weight by requiring ""restriction of energy intake . . . leading to significantly low body weight." Reply

i think that, like many mental health problems, an ED is an extreme on a spectrum of disordered thoughts. obviously these thoughts and attitudes are detrimental at any point along this spectrum, but i think the standard for an ED is when this disordered thinking is bad enough that it is seriously impacting your life and putting you in danger.



Edited at 2017-03-25 05:34 pm (UTC)

I think its one of those feeling anxiety~ and actually living with anxiety~ things. Everyone feels anxious but an anxiety disorder takes on a much more detrimental permanent form, all of the time, and can be diagnosed given guidelines etc.

But I agree, women all likely have some disordered view/relationship with food, we were raised to. Reply

Sybil's death on Downton Abbey destroyed me.



yeah dan stevens ACTING grabbing onto that bed post was pretty hilarious Reply

I loved Sybil. She was a great character and was a nice relief from the bickering of the other two. Reply

me too, she was my favorite Reply

me too i was stunned Reply

same. only time I cried watching that show Reply

me too, even if i spoilt myself, it was so sad. i kinda hated violet for telling the doc to lie to cora so she'd stop blaming her husband (i'm an asshole and loved seeing her treating him like shit) Reply

Glad she's doing better Reply

EDs can be incredibly isolating. You miss so much of just, life. Cause it plagues every thought you have. I'm glad she's feeling better and recovering. ❤️ Hope to get there soon. Reply

i'm glad she's doing better <3 Reply

She did intense ballet for many years didn't she? Then this doesn't necessarily surprise me.



Good on her though. Glad she's doing much better Reply

SO many dancers i know have an eating disorder of some sort. my bff growing up even acknowledged it but she said she'd rather have one than try to get better and have her body change in the process. broke my heart :( Reply

Thank you and mte



I wish she would have said stuff like ballet culture is extremely fucked up when it comes to female bodies and roles and rife with sexism Reply

