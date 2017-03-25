Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay opens up about eating disorder



"I've had an eating disorder since I was 14."

"I think we can feed certain ideas of what beauty is and what success is, and I just feel there has to come a time where those aren't the rules any more, then we can have a mature conversation about what that is about and about depression."
The actress is currently appearing in a theatre production of Hamlet, which "explores a lot about mental health"

"If you are lucky enough to speak and be heard, it might be something that could be useful to others. The more we have brave discussions like that, the easier it is to talk about things, and the less alone we can feel. It's certainly made me feel less alone."

"I felt so alone for so long, and I just hid. And then I started talking and held my head up and instead of saying 'sorry' decided to tell myself that I matter."

after having therapy "looking at myself and deciding I was going to help myself feel safe and good and healthy, and talking about it".

"I'm not going to be a better actor if I'm a dress size smaller".

