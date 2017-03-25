Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay opens up about eating disorder
"I've had an eating disorder since I was 14."
"I think we can feed certain ideas of what beauty is and what success is, and I just feel there has to come a time where those aren't the rules any more, then we can have a mature conversation about what that is about and about depression."
The actress is currently appearing in a theatre production of Hamlet, which "explores a lot about mental health"
"If you are lucky enough to speak and be heard, it might be something that could be useful to others. The more we have brave discussions like that, the easier it is to talk about things, and the less alone we can feel. It's certainly made me feel less alone."
"I felt so alone for so long, and I just hid. And then I started talking and held my head up and instead of saying 'sorry' decided to tell myself that I matter."
after having therapy "looking at myself and deciding I was going to help myself feel safe and good and healthy, and talking about it".
"I'm not going to be a better actor if I'm a dress size smaller".
Actors are so horribly inarticulate, especially the British ones it seems. Like...perhaps the OP stripped important context when she/he pulled this quote, but I doubt it. It's just word soup.*
*disclaimer: I'm sure she was trying to say something useful about EDs, I just can't tell what.
Also, glad she's feeling better; she was always my favorite Crawley sister <3
I truly feel like in today's society, a good majority of women have disordered thoughts. And someone with disordered eating can even do the exact same things as someone with an eating disorder does, but there is a difference in frequency and how it impacts your life (best to be diagnosed)
So it may be comforting to think that a lot of people have disordered thoughts and patterns, but that's how eating disorders get started too. They develop from a point where it's annoying but doesn't affect you so much to where it can take over your life and put it at risk. It really might be worth talking to someone about it.
and i echo the above comment re: talking to someone about it
There isn't a difference. If you are starving yourself, you are starving yourself. It doesn't matter why. It can become the same compulsion and can do the same harm. Btw the DSM no longer emphasizes bmi and loss of periods for a diagnosis of anorexia. It's more focused on behaviour.
Regardless if you feel that you have unhealthy eating habits, talk to someone.
i know a lot of people that also switched their EDs for a fitness or clean eating/vegan addiction (not that i think veganism is unhealthy, but i think if you're focusing on ONLY eating raw fruit/vegetables then it can be).
"In addition, the first criterion for Anorexia, which is currently that the "patient must be 85% or less than their recommended body weight," is removed. The DSM-5 now addresses weight by requiring ""restriction of energy intake . . . leading to significantly low body weight."
But I agree, women all likely have some disordered view/relationship with food, we were raised to.
Good on her though. Glad she's doing much better
I wish she would have said stuff like ballet culture is extremely fucked up when it comes to female bodies and roles and rife with sexism