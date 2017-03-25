Mayim Bialik Wants People to Stop Calling Women "Girls"

While we're sharing desires that need to happen I want her to stop being anti-vax Reply

isn't she a real life neuroscientist as vell? like, hov? Reply

omg I've missed your comments lol Reply

hov is a neuroscientist? so multitalented Reply

I forgot your w key is broken for a minute and thought you were asking Jay-Z for answers, à la Sway Reply

Ben Carson is a neuro surgeron so, standards are a lie. Reply

Serioously Reply

that and pro-IDF Reply

Feb 10th 2015 she posted on her social media "I would like to dispel the rumors about my stance on vaccines. I am not anti-vaccine. My children are vaccinated. There has been so much hysteria and anger about this issue, and I hope this clears things up as far as my part." Reply

This was just a weird rumour. Reply

"People don't typically refer to men as 'boys'









Bye

Oh how Brit is living up to that song these days :) Reply

What a fucking BOP. I think it also was the first time I've seen Pharrell Williams Reply

flawless song and video Reply

ia. well put Reply

I've actually been trying to not use "girl" so often, and saying "woman" feels so weird when it shouldn't! Also, I feel like there's a certain age when people don't like using the words boyfriend and girlfriend. Not for the reasons she said, but they always say it's because it makes them sound like teenagers, which I understand. Reply

I have a colleague in her 50's who was talking about her 'partner' and for the longest time I thought she meant a business partner who she went out with a lot lol. But yeah, at that age saying 'boyfriend' does sound a little off. I wish there was something less formal and vague than 'partner' though, and less embarrassing than 'lover'. Reply

lol, I remember years ago watching Entertainment Tonight or something and the mom from Home Improvement was on and she said something about her partner and her co-star was like "your partner? You make it sound like you're either a lawyer or a lesbian" but Jill Taylor didn't know what else to call him since he was more than just a bf. Boy/girlfriend does sound less...serious, but if you're not married or engaged there's no real in between. Reply

I've noticed a lot of older couples don't like boyfriend and girlfriend either and will use wife or husband even if they're not married.



I think that 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' does sound a bit teenagish, but then most unmarried adults just use 'partners' I think? Reply

Yea I get the bf/gf thing, like if you're in a long term relationship and/or older it almost makes it seem less serious? Like if I've been with someone for 15 years I want to call them something more than my bf, I think partner is fine Reply

same Reply

yeah my mom is 54 and she's been dating a guy that's 62 for 7 years now, they're not married and hearing her refer to him as her boyfriend still weirds me out Reply

that's a really bad habit, using the word girl smh Reply

Yeah now that I'm older (justturned30mylifeisover) I notice a lot of people use partner/spouse instead of girl/boyfriend. Reply

i use the word "lady". it evokes something very classy and can be used for any age. Reply

we were discussing terms and language related pet peeves in class the other day an i was really surprised this one student said she wants people to stop using "boyfriend" and "girlfriend" because we're not teens



i was like... what word do you suggest "man friend?" and she was like lol no, she prefers spouse, partner or companion (we're not English speaking so the equivalents ofc).



idk i'm as single as they come but that really surprised me. And I assume most of us are twentysomethings in the class so.... idk, it feels very official and adult. Reply

Yeah, I've been making a concerted effort over the last few years to quit saying "girl" (unless I'm talking about actual girls, of course), and it's sad but sometimes it really is hard to say "woman"! I remember really struggling with that when I got a little older (into my 20s) and I really didn't want to call myself a "woman" because it just sounded so old and I wasn't used to hearing it, but there's nothing wrong with it. We just get uneasy with it because of the societal fixation on youth for women and treating women like they're worthless once they hit a certain age (or at least look like they've hit a certain age)



And yeah, the boyfriend/girlfriend thing is hard because there really isn't a good alternative to it if you're an adult and in a long-term/serious relationship with someone but aren't married. I think that is precisely why it's so hard...everyone just expects you to be married by a certain point and everyone expects marriage to be the ultimate goal, but for a lot of people it isn't and they're stuck with juvenile-sounding terms like "boyfriend" and "girlfriend"...or vague words like "partner" (which often has been reserved for gay/lesbian people), "significant other," etc. Reply

Maybe because of my life circumstances but I'm 30 (will be 31 later this year) and still say boyfriend. We've also been together since we were 17 so maybe that's why.



I agree with you and a lot of folks here. It's so strange to say woman when it shouldn't be. It seems to come naturally to all of us that boys are referred to as men after a certain point. Women can be girls for what feels like forever. It seems like the moment you're wrinkly to the point of no return, only then you'rre referred to as a woman but I know it's not uncoommon for men to still refer to their partners as their ~special girl probably so she doesn't feel old. It's crazy that we're used to infantalizing women becuase why not but men are always referred to as men, even when they're boys.



Edited at 2017-03-25 06:11 pm (UTC)

saying woman feels kind of too formal? i usually say 'guys' instead of 'men' but there isn't really a female equivalent. Reply

i'm trying to stop too but it's surprisingly difficult Reply

I understand that boyfriend and girlfriend might feel a bit immature, I know some of my friends feel that way as we're in our mid 20s, but when I lived in the U.K. (I'm from the US) it was SO weird to me to constantly hear university-aged kids refer to the people they were dating for a year or two max as their "partners" like chill. Reply

i agree with her 100%

but then again, i call men 'boys' all the time and probably always will Reply

i wish i could comfortably call a man a boy, then i wouldn't flip the fuck out so much for being called a girl. Reply

And i want people to start vaccinating their children Reply

It boggles my mind that a fucking neuroscientist could be anti vax. Reply

Didn't she have to take a biology class? C'mon, girl Reply

she's not anti-vax, she's addressed it before. Reply

I have a habit of doing this but I catch myself now. Idk "women" and "men" used to sound kind of stuffy or formal to me so I always used girls and guys, I was there was a female equivalent to guys instead of "gals" bc that just sounds dumb as hell lol



Edited at 2017-03-25 12:08 pm (UTC)

I use lady/ladies a lot. I rarely say man/en unless it's someone significantly older than me. So maybe I have trouble with woman/en for the same reason? Reply

To me, "lady" has a lot of problematic shit tied up inside of it. For example, I'm from a very gender-role-focused family. I went to literal charm school when I was a little kid, and have heard my whole life that what makes a "lady" is makeup, dresses, and the things I learned in charm school. I've hated being called a "lady" ever since because it's almost as insulting as "girl." Reply

gal pal, rachel green Reply

mte about the "guy" thing



Gal sounds stupid lol Reply

Gal sounds like something Frank Sinatra would say with all that disdain. Reply

I still use the word girl when I talk about myself but I know that I shouldn't do it. Reply

yeah, this is the problem. if we had a version of "guys" it would be much easier. for some reason, referring to people my age (in their 20s) as "men" or "women" feels strange sometimes, especially in casual conversations. Reply

yeah I actually rarely say "man" but I don't say "boy" either I usually say guy but there isn't really a female equivalent so it's guys and girls for me Reply

Yeah I wish that there were a better or more widely-used equivalent to "guys." I actually like "gals" because my friends and I have always used it among each other, but I also know its broader connotations and I know that it sounds old-fashioned to a lot of people, haha. I wish it didn't though! I actually like it Reply

I absolutely get where she's coming from, but as a full grown woman totally assured of myself and others as NOT small or cuddly or tender or whatever, I still reserve the right to call females including myself "girls". Do I want a man in the workplace or out in not-gender-equal society to call me that? No. But I know what I mean when I do and I'm pretty sure most other women do too.



"Girl" is not inherently bad. It's youthful, and youthful isn't inherently bad either. It's not the N word. I think grown up women can use it and still be ok, we know what we mean. Reply

I think it's different when it's used among women than when it used by a man, though. I've almost exclusively heard it used by men in a way that's condescending. Reply

Agreed. Also, in my language the the word "woman" sounds way too serious and is typically used for older people. It's definitely a language thing too, because in English I can call myself a woman and not feel weird about it, but if I say it in my language it's like I'm describing a 40 year old mother of two. Reply

Yeah even here in my language older women prefer to call younger women girls so it's not really that serious. Reply

I think that among women, "ladies" sounds just as fun as "girls" Reply

agreed Reply

agreed. I'm so sick of the idea that being/using "girl" or "girls" is somehow a negative.

Reply

"It's not the N word."



Lol duh. It's weird how defensive ppl get about wanting to call women girls Reply

i don't understand why you're referencing the N word?



from what i see, men using the word 'girl' are being un/intentionally insulting. it sounds disgusting out of their mouths. Reply

she didn't say u couldn't just think abt it which u have apparently

the n-word? what is this leap and defensiveness Reply

Ia. Man and woman sounds too harsh for me, I prefer to use 'guys' and 'girls' Reply

This seems over-the-top, especially with the leap to the N word. Obviously there's a difference between men using "girls" to demean women, especially in professional settings vs. women using it among each other, but there is an actual societal problem in which youth (and therefore beauty) is valued in women (in ways that it isn't in men). Of course "youthful" isn't seen as inherently bad - that's what's held up as the ideal for women Reply

you dont need to bring the N word into it, it has nothing to do with this.



but I fully believe women can use girl to refer to other women if they want. men can not, and they need to get over it, it does mean something else coming from them. if women use it condescendingly it has to do with age, not gender. when men do it, it's gender based condescension. Reply

Youth and ageism intersect with sexism in a way that's detrimental to women at all ages. Being youthful isn't itself a bad thing, but a woman's youthfulness ends at around 25 or when they have kids, but men "age like fine wine" and are only as old as they feel. Women are aware of how valuable their youthfulness is since childhood ("no one will love you if you're unattractive"), but men don't even start feeling old until age catches up with them physically. Reply

why is the nword the threshold? should we just ignore anything that isn't as bad as that? there are a lot of subtle microaggressions that devalue women and this one of them Reply

In english really is uncommon to call adult men boys, but in my mother language, from a patriarchal culture just the same, the most common way to call an adult men you don't know in informal manner, no matter how old they are is moço, which means "young man". Same for women, moça, "young woman".



So I dont know how much language influences there. Reply

Gurl please Reply

Lmao Reply

lol I was just thinking I'll never be able to stop saying that Reply

Damnit, u beat me to it 😅 Reply

u are a man

go away Reply

mte, but men definitely can't resist telling us how to feel about issues that affect us and not them Reply

yikes Reply

This conversation really doesn't concern you. Reply

Parent

She makes a really great point. I agree with her though I find myself calling women girls out of habit. I'm trying to stop doing that. Reply

what are those things you can't/shouldn't say these days? Reply

To be fair, the list of things we could/should say used to be full of abominably vile shit so that might be a good thing LOL. Reply

she's right Reply

Inb4 men coming in this post condescending about this when they should know they have no real right to an opinion on women's issues lmao. I've noticed this a lot on here lately.



Whether or not it bothers me depends on who it comes from. Like, when it's an elderly person, I notice they usually refer to people my age as girl and boy so it doesn't bother me. But when I hear people referring to people their own age as "girls and men" it bugs the shit out of me LOL.



My brother, who I know for a fact is the typical left-y liberal guy who thinks he's oh-so woke and "totally gets the whole feminism thing" because he loves pole dances and brazilian waxes constantly refers to women 20, 30 years older as girls yet will call guys my age (18 years younger than my brother) "men" lmao yes it's just semantics, but it can be very telling. Reply

Well you're late Reply

of course lmao Reply

I agree with your first paragraph, I see it a lot too Reply

Two comments too late sis! Reply

I've noticed this a lot on here lately.



I have too. It's pretty annoying that they have the audacity to tell us how to feel about women's issues or when they think that their opinions on feminism (and especially like intra-feminist issues) should mean something. Men always seem to think that they're so objective though and that we always need their two cents on everything Reply

im actually talking to a dude right now who hit me up because of how ~genuine~ he thinks I am, and im ready to pull the plug.



anyway the negging is UNBELIEVABLE. and he truly thinks he is genuinely complimenting me. "You're so brave, you share your thoughts and opinions so freely"....the fuck. telling you I think your favorite movie is shitty is not "brave". you seriously think all women just revolve around being agreeable and trying to get male approval. he also has called me "edgy" "genuine" "so interesting" and...the most cliche, "you're so refreshing". like I can NOT at how low he views women when this shit is 'brave and edgy' to him. I told him that I wasn't a fan of men in general so if I end up alone it wont be a greek tragedy or anything and he was like "wow. 'not a greek tragedy'...that is so badass". <<<< EYE ROLL. it's not bad ass, jesus christ. it's actually sad that your gender is so shitty and awful women would rather be alone than deal with you - they're not being brave by not wanting to be with you, they're being proportional. wrong reaction.



anyway tl;dr men are garbage. Reply

What's the opposite of 'guys'? I always thinks it's 'gals' but that sounds weird, idk Reply

In some parts of the US, "guy" is broadening to mean either sex. I use it that way but only informally in the plural. But otherwise there isn't really an equivalent of guy for women. Reply

yea it's 'gals' but it's weird to say because it sounds old fashioned where 'guys' doesn't. (probably because it's very unisex now like the person above said.) Reply

I call everyone "guys" as in "those guys" but I wouldn't call a woman "a guy" Reply

there is none

guys is everybody

but opposite of guy is girl Reply

Parent

