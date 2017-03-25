Mayim Bialik Wants People to Stop Calling Women "Girls"
"I'm going to be annoying right now. Because I want to talk about something that a lot of people don't want to talk about."
(She recently witnessed two men at a bar talking about a beautiful "girl sitting at the bar.")
"When we use words to describe adult women that are typically used to describe children, it changes the way we view women, even unconsciously, so that we don't equate them with adult men. In fact, it implies that they are inferior to men."
"People don't typically refer to men as 'boys' because it's demeaning and emasculating."
"And are there women who don't mind being seen as diminutive because they think that men should be in charge and that they should be tender and delicate? Of course. And there are all kinds of men and women and I promise, that's okay. But to these women I would say the following: There is a thing that happens when we grow up in the kind of male-centered culture that we live in. We start to believe that the way things are is the way they have to be."
"The terms we're using for women are outdated and insensitive and they assume a structure of power where men are on the top and women are on the bottom. It's up to us to change this narrative. To those of you who call women 'girls,' I say this: I know your intentions are probably good, but I hope you can learn to see the unintended and negative impact your words can have."
"Women need to correct people when they are referred to as 'girls'."
"Maybe if we start using language that elevates women and doesn't equate them with sweet, small, cuddly, tender things, we'll start treating them as more than that as well,"
i was like... what word do you suggest "man friend?" and she was like lol no, she prefers spouse, partner or companion (we're not English speaking so the equivalents ofc).
idk i'm as single as they come but that really surprised me. And I assume most of us are twentysomethings in the class so.... idk, it feels very official and adult.
And yeah, the boyfriend/girlfriend thing is hard because there really isn't a good alternative to it if you're an adult and in a long-term/serious relationship with someone but aren't married. I think that is precisely why it's so hard...everyone just expects you to be married by a certain point and everyone expects marriage to be the ultimate goal, but for a lot of people it isn't and they're stuck with juvenile-sounding terms like "boyfriend" and "girlfriend"...or vague words like "partner" (which often has been reserved for gay/lesbian people), "significant other," etc.
I agree with you and a lot of folks here. It's so strange to say woman when it shouldn't be. It seems to come naturally to all of us that boys are referred to as men after a certain point. Women can be girls for what feels like forever. It seems like the moment you're wrinkly to the point of no return, only then you'rre referred to as a woman but I know it's not uncoommon for men to still refer to their partners as their ~special girl probably so she doesn't feel old. It's crazy that we're used to infantalizing women becuase why not but men are always referred to as men, even when they're boys.
but then again, i call men 'boys' all the time and probably always will
Gal sounds stupid lol
"Girl" is not inherently bad. It's youthful, and youthful isn't inherently bad either. It's not the N word. I think grown up women can use it and still be ok, we know what we mean.
Lol duh. It's weird how defensive ppl get about wanting to call women girls
from what i see, men using the word 'girl' are being un/intentionally insulting. it sounds disgusting out of their mouths.
the n-word? what is this leap and defensiveness
but I fully believe women can use girl to refer to other women if they want. men can not, and they need to get over it, it does mean something else coming from them. if women use it condescendingly it has to do with age, not gender. when men do it, it's gender based condescension.
So I dont know how much language influences there.
Whether or not it bothers me depends on who it comes from. Like, when it's an elderly person, I notice they usually refer to people my age as girl and boy so it doesn't bother me. But when I hear people referring to people their own age as "girls and men" it bugs the shit out of me LOL.
My brother, who I know for a fact is the typical left-y liberal guy who thinks he's oh-so woke and "totally gets the whole feminism thing" because he loves pole dances and brazilian waxes constantly refers to women 20, 30 years older as girls yet will call guys my age (18 years younger than my brother) "men" lmao yes it's just semantics, but it can be very telling.
I have too. It's pretty annoying that they have the audacity to tell us how to feel about women's issues or when they think that their opinions on feminism (and especially like intra-feminist issues) should mean something. Men always seem to think that they're so objective though and that we always need their two cents on everything
anyway the negging is UNBELIEVABLE. and he truly thinks he is genuinely complimenting me. "You're so brave, you share your thoughts and opinions so freely"....the fuck. telling you I think your favorite movie is shitty is not "brave". you seriously think all women just revolve around being agreeable and trying to get male approval. he also has called me "edgy" "genuine" "so interesting" and...the most cliche, "you're so refreshing". like I can NOT at how low he views women when this shit is 'brave and edgy' to him. I told him that I wasn't a fan of men in general so if I end up alone it wont be a greek tragedy or anything and he was like "wow. 'not a greek tragedy'...that is so badass". <<<< EYE ROLL. it's not bad ass, jesus christ. it's actually sad that your gender is so shitty and awful women would rather be alone than deal with you - they're not being brave by not wanting to be with you, they're being proportional. wrong reaction.
anyway tl;dr men are garbage.
