Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct & star in musical comedy Wingmen with Channing Tatum
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) is in talks to direct & star in musical comedy with @channingtatum https://t.co/UtcH0IBJ0U pic.twitter.com/ZTOQWWVVCE— Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2017
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks to direct Universal’s R-rated musical comedy Wingsmen (he'd already been attached to star alongside Channing Tatum)
- the story is about two pilots who crash into Las Vegas where it will be a "Pitch Perfect” meets “Book of Mormon" adventure and cover Billboard Top 100 type hits
- Before Gordon-Levitt, the studio courted Seth Gordon, James Bobin, and “Book of Mormon” director Casey Nicholaw
- The duo previously were in Havoc (2005), Stop-Loss (2008), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), and Gordon-Levitt directorial debut Don Jon (2013)
- Production on the movie won't be starting soon since Tatum is about shoot the Paramount action-thriller “Triple Frontier” opposite Tom Hardy
source
are they bros? they dont seem like bros
this is from 2012
What event are they at? There's a football jacket, hockey jerseys and a basketball jacket. Mess.
Edited at 2017-03-25 06:52 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:20 am (UTC)
i'm trying bumble bff but everyone on there is pretty normal or is super into being healthy... neither of which are anything like me. i've been having social anxiety for too long and am trying to fix that but don't know how ahhhh.
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:44 am (UTC)
It’ll be easier for you to meet a person you have a lot in common with if you put yourself out there doing something you really love.
Edited at 2017-03-25 01:31 pm (UTC)
I also realized recently that I don't actually know how to make friends. In school certain types of people would take my reserved personality as a challenge or something and do all the work haha so I feel like, super uncertain about being the one to initiate anything.
Little disappointed it's not