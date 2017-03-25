Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct & star in musical comedy Wingmen with Channing Tatum

I love that movie musicals are coming back in style thanks to La La Land. I’m a big fan of live action musicals, so whatever reason Hollywood makes them is fine with me. Not crazy about the idea of all the songs being Top 40 hits though, but I’ll reserve judgement until I actually see it. Reply

Not if they are uninspired musicals like LA LA land tho. Reply

Dear god you icon is perfect. Reply

Thank you! We both have have excellent taste in icons <3 Reply

had no idea they were in so many movies together tbh

are they bros? they dont seem like bros Reply

this is from 2012 from the DFthis is from 2012 Reply

2012? they used* to be bros Reply

Okay..

What event are they at? There's a football jacket, hockey jerseys and a basketball jacket. Mess. Reply

They've been friends since co-starring in Havoc back in 2005 Reply

I am all for this. Reply

A musical comedy is basically everything that tatum is best at. This will be amazing omg Reply

Has he been in a musical comedy before? That pitch doesn't make sense. This film I'd neither pitch perfect nor book of Mormon. Reply

this scene in hail caesar comes to mind

<br /> Reply

not personally interested in this cast, but i love musicals and really hope we get a boost of them being made. preferably with mostly POC cast Reply

the title sounds insufferable, reading a lot variety lately and omg so many schubbly dude comedies are in the pipeline, ugh Reply

Why can't I get over JGL 😔😒



Edited at 2017-03-25 06:52 am (UTC) Reply

i'd watch this if they were gay lovers in this Reply

Would make it instantly less annoying Reply

Yessss, gimme all the musicals Reply

What's the gif from? Reply

Born to Dance Reply

This gif is so pretty Reply

Top 100 type hits? Not for the last decade then, I hope Reply

I want both these men to double dick my tight boy pussy and shoot their loads deep into me, leaving me gaping and dripping with their cum babies. I want to be their cum slut



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:20 am (UTC) Reply

You took me there. You have a knack for descriptive storytellng. I sense a bestseller in your future! Reply

i'd be here for another channing dance film Reply

since they seem like bffs, how do you guys meet good girl friends? most of mine have moved away and i miss having a partner in crime.



i'm trying bumble bff but everyone on there is pretty normal or is super into being healthy... neither of which are anything like me. i've been having social anxiety for too long and am trying to fix that but don't know how ahhhh.



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:44 am (UTC) Reply

meetup! I met a girl in a group there and she introduced me to her friends, one of which she met on there as well who has since become my closest friend here. It's kinda awkward at first, and I was in a couple groups and awkwardly talked to a few people before I met her, but it's worked out crazy well



Reply

Try joining some sort of group or club that involves an activity you enjoy. A friend of mine did improv this past year and I could tell that she made one or two lifelong friends from the experience.



It’ll be easier for you to meet a person you have a lot in common with if you put yourself out there doing something you really love.



Edited at 2017-03-25 01:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Ugh I feel you. My bff of like 15 years recently moved across the country.



I also realized recently that I don't actually know how to make friends. In school certain types of people would take my reserved personality as a challenge or something and do all the work haha so I feel like, super uncertain about being the one to initiate anything. Reply

oh so the coming back of musicals has begun bc of la la land. it's interesting to see if we're going to get quick moneygrabs or good/great musicals now. Reply

If other genres are any indication, money grabs. Reply

...I wanted them in Guys and Dolls, but I'll settle on this. I just want musicals that are well done. Reply

I had to look up what they looked like in Havoc lol Reply

That's quite a look Joseph is sporting. Reply

if this scene wasn't just joseph singing "you get what you give" then what is the point Reply

I think Channing is hot in general, but I do prefer his “high fashion” model days the most. He was really gorgeous when he was young. Reply

i forgot jgl existed tbh Reply

They need to do a spin off movie of the movie Channing's character was shooting in Hail, Caesar. Reply

hard pass Reply

I was totally hoping for it to be a movie based on channing's song in Hail Caesar



Little disappointed it's not Reply

But what happened to The Little Shop of Horrors remake, Joseph? That's the musical I need. Reply

my fave pair of hollywood bros Reply

Lol havoc. Reply

i saw havoc and i dont remember channing tatum being in that movie Reply

yay musicals i don't care if some people hate them as movies (for example my coworkers) i love them Reply

