Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct & star in musical comedy Wingmen with Channing Tatum




- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks to direct Universal’s R-rated musical comedy Wingsmen (he'd already been attached to star alongside Channing Tatum)
- the story is about two pilots who crash into Las Vegas where it will be a "Pitch Perfect” meets “Book of Mormon" adventure and cover Billboard Top 100 type hits
- Before Gordon-Levitt, the studio courted Seth Gordon, James Bobin, and “Book of Mormon” director Casey Nicholaw
- The duo previously were in Havoc (2005), Stop-Loss (2008), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), and Gordon-Levitt directorial debut Don Jon (2013)
- Production on the movie won't be starting soon since Tatum is about shoot the Paramount action-thriller “Triple Frontier” opposite Tom Hardy

source
