Amanda Seyfried Welcomes First Child With Thomas Sadoski
Amanda Seyfried and new husband Thomas Sadoski welcome first child! https://t.co/grckwfQ2ur pic.twitter.com/X2LMFX4mXa— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2017
- Seyfried gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl
- Seyfried announced she was pregnant in November and the couple got married recently this month
Congrats
source
Right? Lol
Congratulations, though.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
semi-on topic; i'm so goddamn tired of being pregnant (27.5 weeks).
sorry i'm bad at comforting ppl lol
I was so done at week 20. I hated being pregnant. It feels never-ending, but than poof it's over and then you'll look and they'll be 10.
Congrats or something