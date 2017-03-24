How did I last this long?



hahahaha this gif, everytime!

this gif is hilarious

Jordan Fisher is one of the best male vocalist I've heard in years. He's bringing true "sangin" back to male pop music. He's also incredibly beautiful too.

ia! he deserves the bops, promo, and success that zayn has/gets but he's signed with hollywood records so it probably won't happen.

That man is gorgeous.



I liked the video, it was super cute Reply

dwayne's version is better

ohhhh i love this! it's a fun song, but this took it to a whole new level. lin <3 jordan <3

This was cute but didn't relate at all to Moana so idgi.

Especially since the lyrics are so Moana specific lol

seriously love everything about jordan fisher

Jordan is sf cute. How many layers of concealer is Lin wearing lol! And ah this makes me miss London :( I'd give anything to live there, I love the weather idc

That's a cute dude

Jordan Fisher is lovely.

i love lin <3

Lin loved the coat and got to keep it, he's been talking about it on Twitter non stop lmao.

Jordan is sf cute!



Jordan is sf cute! Reply

That is adorable

That was cute. I rly like when LMM raps a verse or two in a song. It's like just enough Lin to be endearing, not grating.

Also I just read John Laurens wiki and apparently it is speculated he and Alexander Hamilton were lovers maybe??????!

Haha yeah there's some throwaway references to it in Hamilton!

LMAOOOOOOOOOOO i just thought they were bff's. Damn, Ham - 2 Schuyler sisters and John Lauren's? What a playa

Lin <3 I really hope there's never a Lin backlash, I don't think I could cope.

Lin's face looks off? Like walking/talking photoshop

i love this soundtrack, i listen to it at work constantly. And this Jordan guy is cuuuuuuute, i like.



I wish The Rock would've performed this at the oscars, is such a fun song (the movie version) Reply

I saw him in Hamilton--Jordan, not Lin--and he was by far my favorite. Stole every damn scene he was in and a fantastic singer. Was pleasantly surprised.

Comment twins! He was great; a dude at the stage door complimented his single-tear abilities during Philip's death scene, lol.

i love this version of the song. lin and jordan are so good <3 i've turned into such a jordan fangirl since he was in grease. his voice is so smooth and he's just a babe.

Yaaaaaaas! I became a LMM fan last year! HFT

lin's vocals in the demo tracks tho

I haven't listened to Hamilton in awhile. At least aside from my fave songs. I should listen to the whole thing today.

Also LMM needs his own tag now



Also LMM needs his own tag now Reply

I love Jordan. He is truly talented and extremely charismatic on screen. Plus everyone around him just talks about how nice he is.

This is a weird video for this song, but the vocals are nice

I admit I'd never heard of this youth because I am 67, but he absolutely stood out to me as Laurens/Philip when I saw Hamilton last month and I'm like "wow, this kid's goin' places, y'hear??" And then I get to the stage door and discover that whoops, he's already totally famous & has tons of fangirls. lol @ me. He was incredibly sweet & friendly to said fans, btw. <3

yes this entire comment was a humblebrag about how I finally won the lottery; whatever



yes this entire comment was a humblebrag about how I finally won the lottery; whatever Reply

Holy fuck Lin looks amazing in this video. I DIE

it's tragic that Jordan is way too young for me, TRAGIC

i'm always here fore more jordan fisher. and lin is okay too :D

