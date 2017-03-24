March 24th, 2017, 11:42 pm devon_carrots Jordan Fisher - You're Welcome (Official Video) ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda SourceI've fallen into a LMM hole and I never want to get out. How did I last this long?ONTD, when was the last time you acknowledged the mortals around you? Tagged: disney, lin-manuel miranda / hamilton, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
I liked the video, it was super cute
Jordan is sf cute!
Haha yeah there's some throwaway references to it in Hamilton!
Lin <3 I really hope there's never a Lin backlash, I don't think I could cope.
I wish The Rock would've performed this at the oscars, is such a fun song (the movie version)
Also LMM needs his own tag now
yes this entire comment was a humblebrag about how I finally won the lottery; whatever
has anyone seen spamilton? i'm debating seeing it next time i'm in nyc but can't tell if it's funny or lame