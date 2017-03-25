Alan Menken wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula

i read that as harvey WEINSTEIN at first and was like "bruh now i want that too"



lol same here. I was like "well, that's not the worst casting suggestion I've ever heard..." Reply

lmfaooo me too and i was seriously wondering how i missed him getting a tony for hairspray Reply

right? that green light i want it Reply

lol me too Reply

same though honestly none of us should be subjected to his mug Reply

rly Reply

Had me wondering if Weinstein can sing. Reply

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" is tied with "Be Prepared" for me for best villain song tbh.



I have to add "Les Poissons" to that...and maybe "Gaston" because it's the only song I really love from BatB. Reply

I genuinely loved the Gaston song in the live action lol. Best part of the movie for me. Reply

HEE HEE HEE HON HON HON Reply

Les Poissons is a fantastic song Reply

hellfire tho Reply

ita Reply

"Friends on the Other Side" is pretty awesome too Reply

Cruella De Vil, My Lullaby and We are Siamese are all pretty great, too.

tbh Disney villain songs >>> all other Disney songs



Edited at 2017-03-25 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean Reply

YES! YES! MAKE THIS HAPPEN, HOLLYWOOD! Reply

OMG I would pay JUST to see this brilliance. I can totally hear his voice on this song now Reply

I mean, I'd like that.



His voice is iconic and everything but it makes my eyes water. Reply

no thanks Reply

nah, if this movie ever gets made they should give the role to a woman Reply

But the original character was inspired by a Drag Queen Reply

True, and Ursula is "drag-coded." The lack of interesting and iconic villainous roles for women trumps staying true to an inspiration, personally. Aladdin was inspired by two white actors, but I don't think that's enough of a reason to cast a white man in the role. I also think Ursula works best when she's a woman who presents herself as a caricature of performed femininity as an ideology critique and as a foil to Ariel. Reply

A Drag Queen that originated a role that Harvey has already performed, so it's kinda perfect. Reply

Ursula is literally Divine though... Reply

thought that said harvey weinstein

honestly its more fitting Reply

I go back and forth with this. I'd want to see this but I think his voice will be distracting instead of enhancing the song. Reply

I'm here for this, or Ginger Minj.



Edited at 2017-03-25 06:29 am (UTC) Reply

WE LOVE THE MINJ Reply

someone suggested latrice royale and i'm here for it. idc. Reply

YAAAASS, but Disney better buy her new teeth, since Ursula is famuos for her smile Reply

they can give her fake ones like hbc had in Cinderella! Reply

Fierstein or Latrice would be brilliance. Reply

ABSOLUTELY Reply

As much as I like Harvey, Latrice is my number 1 for this. Reply

I still want Latrice or ginger minj, I'd be cool with either tbh. Though if Latrice plays her I want Aja Naomi king for Vanessa. And john boyega for Eric always and forever. Reply

Parent

That's who I want too. Reply

never knew how much I needed this Reply

Latrice would be INCREDIBLE Reply

yassssss Reply

My first thought was "YAS, OMG YAS!", then I thought it's just one less role for a woman, but then I read the character was inspired by Divine, so I'm back on board. Reply

