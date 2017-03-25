Alan Menken wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula
Disney composer Alan Menken revealed that his choice for Ursula for the remake of 'The Little Mermaid'; “I’ve wanted Harvey Fierstein to play Ursula. I would kill for that. We wanted that, and we would love it in a flash.” Fierstein responded on Facebook with “Oh, Alan, no need to kill anyone. Your wish is my command. As for the rest of you… Oh, you poor unfortunate souls!!!!”
A drag version of Ursula could be a reference to Divine who was the main inspiration for the character in the original. In addition, Fierstein wore drag as Edna Turnblad in the 2002 Broadway adaptation of “Hairspray,” for which he received a Tony award.
