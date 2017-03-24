'Power Rangers' after-credits scene leaks online!
In the scene you can see [Spoiler (click to open)]an empty seat in detention with a green jacket and a teacher calling out for 'Tommy Oliver'. Then a explotion happens in the school.
ONTD, how much did you love the movie? Power Rangers tag?
Where's it from? lol
Every time I see it, I always crack up.
This makes me even more psyched, that's a great way to go out.
snuckwent into a show with a positive audience so that definitely facilitated a better reaction from me. I thought it was going to be borderline horrendous with no merits, though, so my expectations were low.
That being said I also had a theatre that was extremely into Suicide Squad and my two friends and I kept giving each other these looks like no one else was viewing the same movie that we were and the crowd didn't enhance that experience at all so I think there needs to be something there to work with first.
I was iffy about Elizabeth as Rita but I enjoyed her tbh.
My baby Billy was the best!!
I'm glad they made Zordon a d*ck. It made sense.
There definitely could have been more Zack and Trini. Speaking of Trini though I felt like there was no consistency whatsoever in how people were pronouncing her name.
The movie is mindless fun. Having grown up with it I think I enjoyed it more than going into it blind. The nods were cute and I got super excited when the go go power rangers song played over the zords lol Tho the zords looked silly by themselves seeing the megazord was awesome.
I'm just really glad Ludi Lin is my age. The relief was real yall
Billy totally stole the show <3
It was cute seeing all the little kids at my showing ngl. Tho how popular is Power Rangers now?
The way they made them seem more alien was kind of cool. It's growing on me.
i'll be seeing it tomorrow and am kind of excited. my expectations are set realistically so it's gonna be a fun time imo
Well...more so Jason and Kimberly's. Some Trini. Mostly because they didn't really ever expand on the girlfriend trouble comment.
Like, I get it but I'm also old so I zoned out on Kimberly's secret~
Did they even show the pic? I took a sip of my coke at that moment.
GASP! How very dare you?! That song is a classic.
Oh, and we're OPENING with a joke about accidental cow handjobs?! What on God's green [Ranger] earth
[Spoiler (click to open)]I was not here for the Jason and Kimberly vibes though everyone knows that Kimberly and Tommy are the Power Rangers OTP