I'm just here for that gif, tbh.



Where's it from? lol

Yup, I'm here for the gif.

Every time I see it, I always crack up.

Some how the mixed reviews for this movie have made me more excited to see it?? idk why, I think because it's interesting to see how the age of the reviewer pretty strongly determines which side of the fence thy're on.



This makes me even more psyched, that's a great way to go out.

Also the screening they go to. Some reviewers brought up that they had a screening with fans so seeing them react helped their opinion go towards positive.

This is true. I snuck went into a show with a positive audience so that definitely facilitated a better reaction from me. I thought it was going to be borderline horrendous with no merits, though, so my expectations were low.

Yeah I saw it in a full theatre and everyone was super into it and that definitely elevated my experience a bit.



That being said I also had a theatre that was extremely into Suicide Squad and my two friends and I kept giving each other these looks like no one else was viewing the same movie that we were and the crowd didn't enhance that experience at all so I think there needs to be something there to work with first.

It's definitely more fun with other people, especially other Power Rangers fans. When they played the original theme during the Zord scene the entire theater ERUPTED in applause. It was fucking awesome tbh.

IDGAF, I loved it. It was pure nostalgia for me and I hope they make more.

I honestly enjoyed this movie! I wish they could have fleshed out Zach and Trini's character more.



I was iffy about Elizabeth as Rita but I enjoyed her tbh.



My baby Billy was the best!!



I'm glad they made Zordon a d*ck. It made sense.

Yeah I fell like Trini and Zack were so disconnected from the main trio. At the very least would have loved if they developed more of a friendship between them.

Billy was my favorite in this. I loved him.



There definitely could have been more Zack and Trini. Speaking of Trini though I felt like there was no consistency whatsoever in how people were pronouncing her name.

That was the joke.

Yeah, making Zordon a flawed and hot-tempered character was a good decision. It make his character more interesting and relatable.

I just got back and I loved it! I didn't expect much but I still had a lot of fun watching it. Also Billy 4eva.

The movie should have embraced the corniness of it all instead of shooting for another Chronicle! Krispy Kreme is a very special place! More Go Go Power Rangers! Aliens!

But it did embrace the corniness O_o



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:30 am (UTC)

It balanced it perfectly.

Hush.

If we get a sequel, came we get some shirtless scenes of Zack?!

Agreed, Ludi Lin is fine as fuck!

Oh damn it I knew we should have stayed >:( My bff and I would have loved that lol.



The movie is mindless fun. Having grown up with it I think I enjoyed it more than going into it blind. The nods were cute and I got super excited when the go go power rangers song played over the zords lol Tho the zords looked silly by themselves seeing the megazord was awesome.



I'm just really glad Ludi Lin is my age. The relief was real yall



Billy totally stole the show <3



It was cute seeing all the little kids at my showing ngl. Tho how popular is Power Rangers now? Reply

I wish the zords had better designs. It wasn't that bad when they were Megazord. It looked better than in some promo stuff we had seen and you could see where the individual zords met a little better. The design of Zack's was probably my least favorite because I kept trying to figure out how the hell it was a mastodon. Reply

I had to Google Zach's zord afterwards Cuz idk wtf that was but it wasn't a mastodon lol



The way they made them seem more alien was kind of cool. It's growing on me.

didn't know of him before but if he's not a shit actor they should cast him as nick in crazy rich asians because he's fine.

lol nevermind, read the rest of the comments

i've seen mixed reviews from critics but the audience seems to generally enjoy the movie, at least all my friends i've talked to who have already seen it.



i'll be seeing it tomorrow and am kind of excited. my expectations are set realistically so it's gonna be a fun time imo

The reviews are mixed, but even the bad reviews aren't that bad. Like I don't think anyone has actually come out and said that it's a shit movie. Just not great. My expectations weren't really high, so I'll settle for a "just fine"

Power Rangers review: sadistic, ugly and incompetent, this reboot is even worse than The Fantastic Four https://t.co/njOITjGcvf pic.twitter.com/p6rfzsGb6Y — Telegraph Film (@TelegraphFilm) March 22, 2017

iuno bout that

Tho the teen angst had me rolling my eyes lol



Well...more so Jason and Kimberly's. Some Trini. Mostly because they didn't really ever expand on the girlfriend trouble comment.



Like, I get it but I'm also old so I zoned out on Kimberly's secret~



Did they even show the pic? I took a sip of my coke at that moment.

lol no, they did not show the ~scandalous pic, but that was such a half-hearted reveal. She's actually super-mean!! ...except we've never seen that, in any way, at all, and she's meant to be totally likable. The teen angst was annoying af, especially that hilarious scene in the beginning where Roy from The Office helpfully exposition'd Jason's entire deal, like "you were set to get a college scholarship and be a big star, but you ruined it! And now you have to be in the Breakfast Club! As you know!" I was sitting there like 'lol thanks for catching me up'

I didn't mind the teen drama honestly - but yeah, Jason's dad explaining that stuff at the beginning was so lazy.

lol the exposition oh my God you're killing me.

Kim's storyline was the dumbest.

I'd probably see it if they hadn't whitewashed Rita.

Just got back from seeing this. I LOVED it! So enjoyable and fun. Elizabeth Banks was the biggest weakness for me.

Same. Like if she wasn't supposed to be Rita, maybe? Like when she was just kind of being vaguely creepy in the beginning I didn't mind her that much but the more screentime / dialogue / power she got it was like... eh no. Like she could have worked as a henchman or something maybe with a smaller role but with what she had she felt like she was in a different movie or something.

tbh if tommy isn't a girl now this will be trash

Played by Tommi Lahren this generation's villain trying to turn hero lmao

Screaming

i would LOVE for tommy to be a girl given the green ranger suit, but i feel as if that would alienate the hardcore and ignorant tommy fans

I'm glad I grew up with original rangers. I remember my dad bringing home the VHS of one of the movies and there was a music video for that awful ass "Uh oh, we're in trouble" song. And for some reason my dad kept running into the the guy who played the green ranger in camera stores. It happened at least two times.

Huh, after some investigation it appears that my dad was actually friends with him, which is weird since I must have known this fact but I don't remember being excited by it even though I loved the power rangers.

that awful ass "Uh oh, we're in trouble" song



GASP! How very dare you?! That song is a classic.

I did not like it much at all, and I'm somewhat baffled at these comments tbh. I'm used to hating things less than the rest of ONTD does. I felt like only Billy could really act, Trini was flat-out TERRIBLE, Elizabeth banks was having a ton of fun but was completely generic in her ~villainous intentions, and the whole 'you have to learn to work together before you can morph' thing was such a time-waster. Like, I bought a ticket to see some legit Power Rangering, not 85% Teen Angst, 15% Robot Fights. The cheesy effects/recycled footage and plot repetitiveness was part of the show's dorky '90s charm, but here I was just like "where did that $100 million go?!" Sheesh.



Oh, and we're OPENING with a joke about accidental cow handjobs?! What on God's green [Ranger] earth



Edited at 2017-03-25 05:18 am (UTC)

Most of your criticism is valid and I won't try to argue with them as it's personal taste, but I disagree that Billy is the only good actor. I think all of the rangers were well cast and they all have adequate acting chops. Becky G is the weakest actor in the group, but even she surprised me...I actually thought she would be worse than she was.

Ludi was such a terrible actor. At least he was kind of hot in the movie. he looks so bad in press photos

