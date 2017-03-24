That Iconic Darth Vader Scene From Rogue One Almost Didn't Happen
You know that crazy Darth Vader scene at the end of ‘Rogue One’? Yeah, it almost didn’t happen. https://t.co/EjijwLKtxS via @WIRED— Kyle Mortensen (@kylemortensen) March 25, 2017
The director, Gareth Edwards, and the editor were in the process of editing the film when they decided to add one more Darth Vader scene. The film was four months away from release and Edwards pitched the idea to Kathleen Kennedy. The scene was shot in three days.
And now it's my fav SW movie ever behind ANH and The Empire Strikes Back.
I mean, the Avengers was fun and JJ fucked up Star Trek.
Never trust ONTD about reshoots.
Here with the reactions of those soldiers,you get to feel the horror andVador ACTUALLY killing andripping to shreds bodies in front of him without much of a pompous speech....
A+ filmmaking in that scene. And A+ acting by the Vader stunt guy!
So. Good job.
And Anakin bro. I see you turning off your chest plate lights for that dramatic effect~
also lmao @ the lights
Edited at 2017-03-25 05:21 am (UTC)
Darth Vader was always terrifying to me but this time I was almost pissing myself.
mte!!!