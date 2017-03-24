That Iconic Darth Vader Scene From Rogue One Almost Didn't Happen

That scene was so intense and badass Reply

Thread

Link

The movie was good but that scene was easily the best. I could watch a movie of Darth vader just fucking people up for two hours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this is REALLY old news lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad they made it happen, it's already iconic Reply

Thread

Link

It really was. That was the best ending any Star Wars movie has ever had. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was my fave scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh lol and remember when people here were scared bc if the reshoots 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

its kinda hilarious because they apparently did the reshoots to make it lighter and less dark, add more levity...and all the changes they made were about killing more people and making it darker lmaooo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah p much everyone on a Star Wars article anywhere was freaking out and saying Rogue One would be crap and Disneyfied - until the movie was actually screened.



And now it's my fav SW movie ever behind ANH and The Empire Strikes Back.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I still remember when someone on here said TFA would be a flop and AoU would beat it critically and commercially. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf if I knew nothing about the movies beyond who was directing them, and if this was before either of them came out, I can see how someone might say that.



I mean, the Avengers was fun and JJ fucked up Star Trek. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol so many people, on here especially, were saying how due to the reshoots the movie was very likely to be a complete disaster. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reshoots usually aren't a good thing so I can see why a lot of people were skeptical. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr.

Never trust ONTD about reshoots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have no memory of this Reply

Thread

Link

wut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is probably the first scene in the entire series where I was actually afraid of Vader. Super well done. I'm glad these reshoots actually made the movie so much better. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. This is the only time he's actually threatening and menacing at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. the rest of the series he's like, threatening in theory. like we know about his ~power~ and that everyone is afraid of him and he's a bad guy, but he never made me pulse speed up on screen. this scene had me like FUCK thats terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. I never understood why fanboys shit themselves over Vader because he always seemed like a pretty generic villain with a cool design to me. But this scene was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, him mowing through a zillion troops with zero problem was terrifying. It made his bogeyman status real. Plus the dude knows his lighting and audio. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! Like someone said in here before, it enhances ANH and really puts you in the perspective of how dangerous the missions are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's exactly it. In the first trilogy, he is such a charicatural manicheanbad guy,but he is settledin this position and he is not scary at all. Just taken for granted.

Here with the reactions of those soldiers,you get to feel the horror andVador ACTUALLY killing andripping to shreds bodies in front of him without much of a pompous speech.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES IA 1000000%. When that lightsaber lit up my pulse skyrocketed and then the entire sequence and the air of calm around Vader as he slices through these guys like butter, juxtaposed with the panic and struggle of the rebel soldiers, was actually terrifying.



A+ filmmaking in that scene. And A+ acting by the Vader stunt guy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who knew I would love a murder scene so much? He was literally fucking people up like Jason Vorhees with such ease. Especially when he levitated the guy and killed him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. The old fight choreography was so not scary. A new hope had a struggle duel for two seconds with obi wan and then with Luke it was like their lightsabers were so heavy it made them slow. And fucking anakin was never scary that whiny little shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene was super scary to me tbh Reply

Thread

Link





Me, watching that scene: Reply

Thread

Link

weird combo yet so accurate tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My brother and i always rooted for the bad guys in these movies, esp darth vader (and then i was all about leia too bc she was badass. I was a confused 5 yr old lol) and when this scene happened it was like i was a little kid again. Edge of my seat, eyes wide with chills bc omg it was amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank god they kept it because that was the first time I ever found Darth Vader terrifying



So. Good job.



And Anakin bro. I see you turning off your chest plate lights for that dramatic effect~ Reply

Thread

Link

don't forget that cape blowing in the wind that is nonexistent in space ;) what a drama queen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so extra omg 😅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truly, the Force is his ally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg same here, i was shitting myself when that happened (after squealing with joy). i'm high as fuck and rewatched it and i'm scared right now, tbh.



also lmao @ the lights Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a good point about the chest lights - Vader' drama tendencies were on full display in this movie in between that, his cape rippling while in the vacuum of space, and all the random smoke machines he apparently has around his fortress on Mustafar so he can always make a big entrance.



Edited at 2017-03-25 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idt I've ever had such a quick turnaround from tears to complete terror



Darth Vader was always terrifying to me but this time I was almost pissing myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao at your chest plate commentary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Nothing beats this Vader drama queen moment: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Vader. Underneath being menacing he's still dramatic and corny af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBH i would've seen a 2 hour movie of darth killing everybody. in fact, i would like that please Reply

Thread

Link

That was THE scene in the movie. Absolutely loved it. Between this, Anakin's arcs in The Clone Wars series, and what I've seen of Rebels (almost done with season 2), it really turned up the danger and terror from his character. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm making my way through Rebels S1 and not super invested in any of the characters but damn do I live for when someone turns on a lightsaber. That hum gets to me even in 3D animated form. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the biggest stupidest fangirl grin on my face during this scene. This scene was everything I had wanted of Vader that we never really got to see in the original trilogy. The lighting, the music, the sound, everything was perfect. Reply

Thread

Link

lol my SIL and I had the biggest grins on our faces too. Definite fangirl moment with this scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yusss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. I was almost squealing when this happened. Best two minutes ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene made me weak in the knees. When the movie ended, my hands were shaking. Reply

Thread

Link