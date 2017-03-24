Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain to be honored for their achievements
The Hill reports that actresses Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain are among those honored at Variety's annual "Women in Power" luncheon for their humanitarian work and will cover the magazine's upcoming issue. Lively is recognized for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that aims to track pedophiles and safeguard children from sexual exploitation; Chastain for her work with Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading resource for sexual and reproductive health care.
The actresses are joined by Audra McDonald, Gayle King, Shari Redstone and Chelsea Clinton. McDonald will be honored for her work with Covenant House in helping displaced youths, King for serving the hungry and homeless with Bowery Mission, Redstone for her work with Legal Services Corporation in representing low-income individuals in civil litigation, and Clinton for her work with the Clinton Foundation--the choice charity for the world's most anti-women regimes.
The celebration will take place at the ritzy Cipriani restaurant in midtown Manhattan on April 18.
SHE WON BEST TV ACTRESS IN THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2011 SO WATCH YOUR MOUTH!!!
Lol! Also I can see Jessica getting acknowledged but what the hell has Blake done?
...did you not get that the OP specifically picked that photo to have with the post because of the direct conflict to her "recognition"...she's full of shit.
Bourgeois feminism and liberalism sigh
(tbf tho these dumb vanity awards are just shameless self-promotion so it pretty much fits the theme.
Is that why she worked with Woody? Was she undercover?