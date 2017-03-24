The Originals 4x03 Promo

i loved this episode! and i loved Klaus even more, he melt my heart!

i think this is going to be a good season, Vincent's storyline seems fresh and different from the usual Mikaelsons v the world. i'm happy Reply

Thread

Link

Such an improvement over the first ep! I agree, really sick of Marcel vs them. The last scene was so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I think Vincent's storyline is obviously gonna connect to Hope. His part in the episode was really laying the groundwork/background for what's to come and be the actual big bad this season...which will probably force everyone to work together. Honestly, it's the storyline I'm most excited about. I'm here for creepy witchy-ness.



Edited at 2017-03-25 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ia w/ mikaelsons vs. marcel getting repetitive. the witch storyline with vincent looks interesting. i wonder if it's related to eva kidnapping all those children? also, no to rebekah/marcel or any romance on this show except for josh/happiness lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it might be. In the trailer we got, we could hear Eva's voice saying something - so I think whatever is happening could be tied to her past or maybe something happening now because the ancestors got cut off at the end of last season.



Josh/happiness is my ship too. I don't mind Marcel/Sofya yet, but we haven't had much of it. Rebekah/Marcel & Elijah/Hayley I strongly oppose, and I don't understand why the writers don't let them go and move on. None of the ships in TVD Season 1 were still happening by Season 4 - everyone with someone new, so I think they should try that here too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loved seeing Keahu show up in this episode, he's a good dude.



I'm digging this witchy goodness. Reply

Thread

Link

Even though the CW hasn't announced it yet, this has to be the show's last season, right? The cast is not promoting it at all on social and it seems like no one's watching. In general it seems like the vampire craze is ending. Reply

Thread

Link





But I don't disagree that this may be the last season because The CW seems kind of ready to move on with the whole TVD universe. I hope it doesn't end on a cliffhanger, I'd like to see some kind of wrap up from this show.



Edited at 2017-03-25 04:45 am (UTC) Eh, the cast was super active during the season's filming and Daniel did a whole FB Live on premiere day. Claire posted this earlier yesterday: https://twitter.com/claireholt/status/8 45305578662580224 But I don't disagree that this may be the last season because The CW seems kind of ready to move on with the whole TVD universe. I hope it doesn't end on a cliffhanger, I'd like to see some kind of wrap up from this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think TO being renewed will have to do with 1) how many pilots they pick up, 2) if they decide to have mercy on frequency or no tomorrow.



i would be shocked if they picked up all the pilots they have ordered - the last time they ordered 5 pilots was 2013. tvd and reign are done. if they want to do 15 shows again next season, they only have to cancel 1-2 more to have the space and they only have 4 shows left to decide between. now, if they want to up any episode counts this might change...but idk i can see them continuing the shorter seasons route because it's less of a gamble, especially on new shows.



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think both Frequency & No Tomorrow are both toast. Peyton List got a pilot for CBS already (Mission Control), and I can't imagine that would have happened if Frequency was getting another season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I know a lot of people were complaining about TO being a shortened season/that meaning its demise was imminent but I actually prefer the shorter season for shows like this. I'm rooting for 1 more, 13 ep season, but we'll see what the rest of this one is like.



Edited at 2017-03-25 02:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They posted the last line of the finale script and it's "and he smiles", which doesn't sound that much like a cliffhanger ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where was this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Claire & Riley posted behind the scenes photos for this episode, and some of the cast did a few interviews but a lot of them don't use their social media a whole lot, and they finished filming in December so it's a different situation than prior seasons - when they were promoting the show from set.



The CW hasn't announced anything yet, and it sounds like they may not until the upfronts in May. I wouldn't be surprised if it's the last season and the CW has another vampire show that's getting a pilot for next season (The Lost Boys from Rob Thomas, the iZombie guy). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I won't be shocked. The vampire charm is gone, everything is repetitive & Joseph Morgan has been cast in another show. There's nothing left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently JoMo was just "filling in" for the table read of that FOX X-Men pilot but I'm still going HMMMM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I know y'all hate Kalus but I love my trash son. when he saw Hope :') <333 Reply

Thread

Link

HIS SMILE WATCHING HOPE SLEEP AT THE VERY END WAS EVERYTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao the actor plays him in such a hammy way. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marcel makes my heart hurt. All he's doing is really just everything a person would do if their beloved family hurt them the way Klaus and Elijah and Rebekah hurt him. I wish they could all just wind up a big, fucked up, happy family tbh. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I get Marcel being upset that Elijah killed him, but it's not like he did no wrong. And to be honest it sounded like Marcel was trying to provoke Klaus to kill him, so he could become the beast, but Klaus didn't kill him and was not okay with Elijah's decision to kill Marcel. I remember he was really upset about Marcel dying and Hayley told him it was no big deal and to get over it.



He tried to have Klaus killed in 1919 by bringing Papa Tunde to town and when that failed he summoned Mikael. Then in like episode 2 he already was asking Davina to find a way to kill them, so he could kill off Elijah & Klaus. I just think that Marcel wants power and to rule the city, not to be part of the family and he's turned against them in the past, so it's not just like they've only betrayed him - because I feel like Marcel betrayed them first in the flashbacks and didn't want to peacefully live with them in Season 1.



Edited at 2017-03-25 12:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know all of that, i watch the show lol. but he's been treated really shoddily and turned into what he is bc of them, so i feel for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Marcel..ungrateful bastard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is he ungrateful? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything Marcel said at the end was true but still sounded sore losery.



Josh manages the bar, thats nice.



Is the werewolf girl locked away somewhere?





Edited at 2017-03-25 12:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ugh marcel has gotten so whiny and hypocritical i mean that shit about him not turning into a monster is bogus for starters.



i'm a hundred percent trash but i'm team klaus and i'm so glad he's finally out and meeting hope. i am really intrigued as to what the Big Bad is this season, i did think that vincent was tied up with it esp when he said it was very dark magic because he's got a past with that. Reply

Thread

Link

Klaus can die as long as Marcel still exists. I can't at anyone still rooting for Klaus tbh. He is legit terrible. Reply

Thread

Link