The Originals 4x03 Promo
[Spoiler (click to open)]Josh & Vincent are the best. I don't know where the witch plot with Vincent is going, but that's so far the thing this season I think could be the most interesting.
I'm really over how repetitive some of the stuff is. They've been doing this Marcel v. Mikaelsons thing since the pilot episode and I'm just so over it. I also don't see why the writers think they can go back to a Rebekah/Marcel romance after all this has gone down and I know obviously they won't write most of the characters out of NOLA, but they should because it doesn't make any sense for them to ever go back because they're never going to be able to co-exist with Marcel, sometimes relationships are too broken to be fixed.
i think this is going to be a good season, Vincent's storyline seems fresh and different from the usual Mikaelsons v the world. i'm happy
Edited at 2017-03-25 03:48 am (UTC)
Josh/happiness is my ship too. I don't mind Marcel/Sofya yet, but we haven't had much of it. Rebekah/Marcel & Elijah/Hayley I strongly oppose, and I don't understand why the writers don't let them go and move on. None of the ships in TVD Season 1 were still happening by Season 4 - everyone with someone new, so I think they should try that here too.
I'm digging this witchy goodness.
But I don't disagree that this may be the last season because The CW seems kind of ready to move on with the whole TVD universe. I hope it doesn't end on a cliffhanger, I'd like to see some kind of wrap up from this show.
Edited at 2017-03-25 04:45 am (UTC)
i would be shocked if they picked up all the pilots they have ordered - the last time they ordered 5 pilots was 2013. tvd and reign are done. if they want to do 15 shows again next season, they only have to cancel 1-2 more to have the space and they only have 4 shows left to decide between. now, if they want to up any episode counts this might change...but idk i can see them continuing the shorter seasons route because it's less of a gamble, especially on new shows.
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:12 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-25 02:27 pm (UTC)
The CW hasn't announced anything yet, and it sounds like they may not until the upfronts in May. I wouldn't be surprised if it's the last season and the CW has another vampire show that's getting a pilot for next season (The Lost Boys from Rob Thomas, the iZombie guy).
He tried to have Klaus killed in 1919 by bringing Papa Tunde to town and when that failed he summoned Mikael. Then in like episode 2 he already was asking Davina to find a way to kill them, so he could kill off Elijah & Klaus. I just think that Marcel wants power and to rule the city, not to be part of the family and he's turned against them in the past, so it's not just like they've only betrayed him - because I feel like Marcel betrayed them first in the flashbacks and didn't want to peacefully live with them in Season 1.
Edited at 2017-03-25 12:33 pm (UTC)
Josh manages the bar, thats nice.
Is the werewolf girl locked away somewhere?
Edited at 2017-03-25 12:19 pm (UTC)
i'm a hundred percent trash but i'm team klaus and i'm so glad he's finally out and meeting hope. i am really intrigued as to what the Big Bad is this season, i did think that vincent was tied up with it esp when he said it was very dark magic because he's got a past with that.
I mean Caroline proceeded to fuck Klaus after he had killed her bf's mother and after he had tried to kill both her and Tyler and killed Elena's aunt etc
so like...anything that happens between Marcel and this family can probably be forgotten