The Originals 4x03 Promo

[Spoiler (click to open)]Josh & Vincent are the best. I don't know where the witch plot with Vincent is going, but that's so far the thing this season I think could be the most interesting.

I'm really over how repetitive some of the stuff is. They've been doing this Marcel v. Mikaelsons thing since the pilot episode and I'm just so over it. I also don't see why the writers think they can go back to a Rebekah/Marcel romance after all this has gone down and I know obviously they won't write most of the characters out of NOLA, but they should because it doesn't make any sense for them to ever go back because they're never going to be able to co-exist with Marcel, sometimes relationships are too broken to be fixed.
