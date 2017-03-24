itsbeen84years.gif



probably need to rewatch season 1

OP's icon reminds me that I need Yuri on Ice season 2 like rn

There's suppose to be a YOI event next month in Japan so I'm hoping they announce it then.

I may have almost died in the shower while performing the choreography to the opening of Yuri On Ice....

Seriously. I can't believe it hasn't been announced yet.

Wait..after all that and they haven't even released season 2 yet pfft?

I really hope that the song that's playing in the background of the trailer isn't the new opening, I need Linked Horizon to come back.

Linked Horizon is coming back for the opening theme.

I wonder how much of a drop off they'll have from the people who got tired of waiting for this season. I've stopped reading the comics b/c yuck, life but my fave is gone so idk if I wanna keep up.



I've mentioned this before - I was an under grad when season 1 aired and since then I've graduated, got my masters and have been working at a post college job for almost a year. That's how long it's been.

the same amount of people who say they hated the latest seasons of game of thrones since the second one then watch it weekly once it's airing again tbh (i'm talking about myself)



Edited at 2017-03-25 06:42 am (UTC) Reply

This accurate description (of my life and my future)

Oop, that's me too!

Wow, I didn't realize that this is almost exactly me too. I'm graduating in May with my masters and looking for work too. I was also in undergrad when this started. Talk about taking their time.

can someone explain to me why the hell it took so long?

They wanted to give the manga time to develop more of the story. It's good that they waited because this second season should be rich with plot.

I'm EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!!



I just had to say that in caps. I'm freaking out that one of them started talking shit to the guy as he was being eaten. That's horrible and holy shit. I was already spoiled when I clicked on the Titan wiki to see if the cute guy was alive and found out him and his friend were titans. Reply

Now that I know what happened I'm not gonna watch.

What happened? Spoil me!

It might be better to go on their wiki because it's all so confusing to me. So much happens.

Mte. I tried spoiling myself since I loved season 1 and didn't feel like reading the manga but I had trouble following the story. It's become too convoluted. I'm hoping season 2 helps me understand what's going on.

Reply

I'm glad for the Wiki. Their summaries help.

they finally go to the basement and explain where titans come from but you're still fucking confused

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] So way back someone created/discovered how to be a titan. They and a bunch of nobles of Country A used the titan power to go to war on Country B. Now, the leaders of country A had some special powers on their titans that gave them advantages, 13 of them, I think. Eventually Country B stole 9 of them, turning the tide of the war and the leader of country A got bored of the fighting and the infighting between the nobles and left the mainland and went to an island. Some of Country A's people managed to follow the leader there. In order to protect the people Country A's leader used the special royal titan ability- co-ordinate to turn millions of titans into the three walls. Then, they somehow managed to erase the memories of all the crap Country A had done and make the people cooperative. A few people remembered but they were either made nobles or paid off. Country B mostly left them alone. Also, it turns out that the world hasn't ended like the people inside the walls have been told and that stuff was all propaganda.



Country B basically segregated the remaining people from Country A. I think the main guy's Dad was one of them, got involved with a bunch of people and through a long series of events the Dad's mind was wiped and he came inside the walls and had the main guy. After the first big battle the Dad got main guy to eat him so main guy could have a special titan power. The special titans invading the walls are basically undercover agents from Country B who are working to steal the co-ordinate ability from the royal bloodline so they can use it in their war against Country C. Country C apparently has a whole bunch of actually useful anti-titan technology.



Also, the only thing in the basement was a bunch of books that showed all the propaganda was a lie. I remember when I initially checked the series out, thinking there was no way the payoff could be satisfying and reading the wiki proved that to be true.

This is what I can remember from reading the timeline page on the SnK wiki.

This is what I can remember from reading the timeline page on the SnK wiki. Reply

omg. thank you for this. i stopped paying attention since chap 50 and I didn't care about the whole Kenny thing.

This turned into such a mess. I'm gonna watch season 2 just for krista x ymir. Reply

Thanks for that. If did help me a little.

It's about fucking time honestly.

Good grief.



Good grief. Reply

I heard that this is being released April 1 - April Fools or naw? 🤔



Edited at 2017-03-25 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah it is lol.

First week of April is usually when the spring anime season starts so I doubt it will be an April Fools...

ARMIN



This series has serious development flaws, but I'll probably watch it for Armin (and hope the new dynamics make the fandom less obsessed with Eren/Levi and Marco) Reply

I can't believe a dead fodder character is so popular.

I'm not super excited anymorw. Maybe if I watch season 1?



Also, the titans are even more unsettling Reply

God, I've been waiting to see the Beast Titan animated for YEARS. He's truly one of the most terrifying villains I've ever seen in anime/manga. I can't wait to see this fucker in action.

Never been into SnK but this reminds me I need to go check anichart to see what I'll be (hopefully) watching in Spring, hoping there would be something interesting because the last two seasons has been quite dry.

Yess! I'm so stocked to see these chapters animated. Hopefully they don't deviate from the manga too much.



I don't really see why ppl are so upset they had to wait so long for another season, like there are other things to see or do during and this way there won't be pointless filler episodes. Reply

I appreciate vhy people love this, but I did not. The story got too tangled in itself, and I vasn't honestly that impressed vith the art. Also vay too many severed limbs, but that one is just pure personal preference.

The animation is the worst part of it imo.

I remember being hooked from the first episode because the premise was so bold and things kicked off instantly. I also remember finding the artwork a bit jarring too.



Story-wise I totally agree. I still love it but a good 5 episodes were pure filler and I can't believe they still haven't got to the basement after all that.



Edited at 2017-03-25 10:20 am (UTC) Reply

the animation, pacing, characterization and humour were just awful.

Big fan of season one, still interested in season two but I agree that the huge gap between seasons may hurt its chances in the long run.



In saying that though, I wonder if Levi and Mikasa will survive season two ? Reply

LORDT I CAN'T WAIT



Thankfully I only have to wait a few days. Between this and ME:A I am almost glad I am not currently working. Reply

Gah its been so long

I dont even know when and where i stopped reading the manga hahahaha Reply

YAAAAAAAAS FINALLY!

I wonder how far into the manga this is up to, 'cause it barely seems like the boring ass shit, wtf spoilers and plots I read.



I'm ready to watch Eren go ham on everything again, bless him.



when will this racist piece of shit nazi propaganda war crime apologist shit show end and when will its fans go somewhere that isn't on this earth jw

what why when how

i've never heard of this before?????? Reply

