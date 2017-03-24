March 24th, 2017, 09:42 pm britt_m_89 New Promo for Attack on Titan Season 2 Source Tagged: anime / manga Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
probably need to rewatch season 1
I may have almost died in the shower while performing the choreography to the opening of Yuri On Ice....
I've mentioned this before - I was an under grad when season 1 aired and since then I've graduated, got my masters and have been working at a post college job for almost a year. That's how long it's been.
I just had to say that in caps. I'm freaking out that one of them started talking shit to the guy as he was being eaten. That's horrible and holy shit. I was already spoiled when I clicked on the Titan wiki to see if the cute guy was alive and found out him and his friend were titans.
What happened? Spoil me!
[Spoiler (click to open)] So way back someone created/discovered how to be a titan. They and a bunch of nobles of Country A used the titan power to go to war on Country B. Now, the leaders of country A had some special powers on their titans that gave them advantages, 13 of them, I think. Eventually Country B stole 9 of them, turning the tide of the war and the leader of country A got bored of the fighting and the infighting between the nobles and left the mainland and went to an island. Some of Country A's people managed to follow the leader there. In order to protect the people Country A's leader used the special royal titan ability- co-ordinate to turn millions of titans into the three walls. Then, they somehow managed to erase the memories of all the crap Country A had done and make the people cooperative. A few people remembered but they were either made nobles or paid off. Country B mostly left them alone. Also, it turns out that the world hasn't ended like the people inside the walls have been told and that stuff was all propaganda.
Country B basically segregated the remaining people from Country A. I think the main guy's Dad was one of them, got involved with a bunch of people and through a long series of events the Dad's mind was wiped and he came inside the walls and had the main guy. After the first big battle the Dad got main guy to eat him so main guy could have a special titan power. The special titans invading the walls are basically undercover agents from Country B who are working to steal the co-ordinate ability from the royal bloodline so they can use it in their war against Country C. Country C apparently has a whole bunch of actually useful anti-titan technology.
Also, the only thing in the basement was a bunch of books that showed all the propaganda was a lie. I remember when I initially checked the series out, thinking there was no way the payoff could be satisfying and reading the wiki proved that to be true.
This turned into such a mess. I'm gonna watch season 2 just for krista x ymir.
Good grief.
This series has serious development flaws, but I'll probably watch it for Armin (and hope the new dynamics make the fandom less obsessed with Eren/Levi and Marco)
Also, the titans are even more unsettling
I don't really see why ppl are so upset they had to wait so long for another season, like there are other things to see or do during and this way there won't be pointless filler episodes.
I remember being hooked from the first episode because the premise was so bold and things kicked off instantly. I also remember finding the artwork a bit jarring too.
Story-wise I totally agree. I still love it but a good 5 episodes were pure filler and I can't believe they still haven't got to the basement after all that.
In saying that though, I wonder if Levi and Mikasa will survive season two ?
Thankfully I only have to wait a few days. Between this and ME:A I am almost glad I am not currently working.
I dont even know when and where i stopped reading the manga hahahaha
I'm ready to watch Eren go ham on everything again, bless him.
i've never heard of this before??????