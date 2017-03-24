March 24th, 2017, 08:00 pm vehiclesshockme Who went home on RuPaul's Drag Race? Season 9 - Episode 1 Challenge WinnerNina Bo'nina BrownLip Sync For Your LifeNo OneThe premiere will be continued next week.Source: My TVAnyone have a favorite yet? Tagged: reality show, rupaul / drag race, television - vh1 Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 107107 comments Add comment
Untucked
As for the queens I am feeling Shea, Valentina, Nina, and the one who did the Telephone look.
no favorite yet.
cucu plz!!!!