Nina Bo'Nina, Sasha and Miss Cucu 2016 Reply

Thread

Link

THAT ENDING Reply

Thread

Link

whhhhy do i feel like its Jasmine Masters?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I got that feeling too. She could so do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my theory. I was hoping for Cucu tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really looked like her from the back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I wish but the face wasn't long enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shangela! lol, who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH NOT FEELING THE WINNERRR!! I was Team Shea Couleé or Valentina! Reply

Thread

Link

Loooving Nina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That waist! That ass! I'm in love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't watched yet. Waiting for uploads. Congrats to Nina on the win! Still betting on Sasha and Shea to come through with the lewks. Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't say I'm a Gaga stan but she is prob one of the best guest judges the show's ever had. She had constructive things to say about their looks without being mean. And her judging panel look was everything.



As for the queens I am feeling Shea, Valentina, Nina, and the one who did the Telephone look. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree. tbh, I thought Gaga was acting kind oddly but as soon as the judging started she was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gaga was wonderful omg, I love her so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was a better as a guest than Santino ever was for several years of doing it and I loved the trivia during the Gaga looks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She came backstage during Untucked and mentioned all the criticisms to the girls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trinity and her bad nose job have no business talking about bad makeup lol

no favorite yet.



cucu plz!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for the post OP! :) Reply

Thread

Link



It's a glorious day - Trump/Ryan flop on an epic level and we get a new season. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

This day is amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaasssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteeeeeeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhhhhhh I haven't watched yet, I'm about to watch now :X I'm so freaking excited Reply

Thread

Link

forgot this was on. did untucked move back to tv or is it still just on youtube Reply

Thread

Link

It's still on youtube. I think they'll upload the first episode tomorrow morning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow thanks for nothing vh1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least it aired in Canada Reply

Parent

Thread



Link