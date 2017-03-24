Val Kilmer Would Like The World To Know That He Has Wet Dreams about Cate Blanchett
Val Kilmer shares his disappointment about not meeting Cate and his subsequent dreams about her
Have you ever been cockblocked by your crush, only to have them torture you in your dreams, ONTD
Also, Kilmer does not have a tag?
Source 1Source 2
Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017
And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them.— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017
Val if you are ONTD, I LOVE YOU!
why... would he? some level of relevancy is usually required for one
👮🏾♀️
He looks fucking 13. Helllllll no.
Let's wait 5 years then make that comment.. provided it's still necessary.