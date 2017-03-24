Stephen Hawking's is trying to find a new voice

i would want Burgess Meredith's voice.



lmao, good choice tbh Reply

i want sophia bush's voice Reply

Really? I remember it being really nasal and annoying from One Tree Hill(?). I might be wrong though since I only watched one or two episodes of it. Reply

its really raspy. i think s5 or 6 it was really bad/hard to understand her because she had to get her tonsils removed or something. Reply

Her voice is so husky and sexy Reply

that was who I was going to say! Reply

graham norton on comic relief tonight was some of the most car crash tv i have ever seen Reply

what happened? Reply

he asked cara about how she had sex on a plane and someone apparently caught her, and she looked SO uncomfortable and tried to divert the question to others, saying her dad was there (in the audience i'm assuming? or backstage). some of the other women on the couch tried to help her out. Reply

in addition to what everyone else has said it was just really poorly produced, the guests could barely hear each other, lenny henry had to yell at the crowd to shut up and graham looked like a nervous wreck Reply

mte, I'm so disappointed/disgusted. Him trying to force Cara to talk about shit she didn't want to in front of her dad and commenting on that presenter's outfit being too revealing and making her uncomfortable too? Makes me wonder what other crap is cut out of the recordings. Reply

the eddie bit cracked me up



but ok but when will kylie drop a new album Reply

eddie's cracked me up, but i was hoping he'd do something like 'i won an oscar for playing you, you better fucking let me do your voice!!!'



what a missed opportunity



Edited at 2017-03-25 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

mte lol. i did like the 'astronomy...yeah that one' bit tho, because i remember how many times he told the astrology story during press. Reply

meh. this could have been funnier tbh



i like my voice well enough, but if i had to choose, then i'd say eva green Reply

I think Alicia Vikander has a really nice voice Reply

her voice is so lovely <3 Reply

Yeah it's nice Reply

Hah! This was really funny! Loved Hawking's "No" lmao Reply

I like my voice because I sound like a guy over the phone and hiring offices don't know i'm female until I walk in for an interview. Reply

i'm kinda envious lol. are there any drawbacks to it? Reply

Sometimes I don't correct them and then they end up doing a background check and kind of not finding me so it takes another month to delay "We're not hiring you". Reply

I want Shohreh Aghdashloo's voice Reply

gillian anderson hands down



it's so cute that he has all the simpsons memorabilia around :') Reply

lol i really liked this.



although he should have gone with jude law's voice tbh. Reply

I would choose Alicia Vikander's voice. I think it's sew qt. Reply

Hawking has better comedic timing than several of those professional comedians. And of those options, you take Liam. There's no debate.



Edited at 2017-03-25 01:16 am (UTC) Reply

Just give me Colin Farrell's voice tbh.



In Colin Farrell's body.



In my bed.



CUTE POST, OP! <3 Reply

lmaooo ofc!



and ty bb <3333 come to England sometime!! Reply

Oh wow, it's so nice of you to invite me to England and all, especially considering... Reply

