Boyega OMGOSH

Stephen Hawking's is trying to find a new voice



In a sketch for Comic Relief, that features pretty much everyone's faves, Blackhole scientist is in need of a new voice and is sent audition tapes from numerous celebrities, Including: John Boyega, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anna Kendrick, Felicity Jones, Gordon Ramsey, The Real Kylie, Liam Neeson and more.

If you're in the UK, don't forget to donate!

source + 1

If you could have any celebs voice ONTD, who would you pick?
