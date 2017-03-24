Stephen Hawking's is trying to find a new voice
In a sketch for Comic Relief, that features pretty much everyone's faves, Blackhole scientist is in need of a new voice and is sent audition tapes from numerous celebrities, Including: John Boyega, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anna Kendrick, Felicity Jones, Gordon Ramsey, The Real Kylie, Liam Neeson and more.
If you're in the UK, don't forget to donate!
source + 1
If you could have any celebs voice ONTD, who would you pick?
but ok but when will kylie drop a new album
what a missed opportunity
i like my voice well enough, but if i had to choose, then i'd say eva green
it's so cute that he has all the simpsons memorabilia around :')
although he should have gone with jude law's voice tbh.
In Colin Farrell's body.
In my bed.
CUTE POST, OP! <3
and ty bb <3333 come to England sometime!!