all mine

Trey Songz: Nicki ain't have **** before 'Bottoms Up.'




Mr. Steal Your Girl claims, Nicki ain't have **** before 'Bottoms Up.' She got a single with Sean Garrett. After that, she did 'Monster' and then she [blew up]. All before that, it was looks. You was hanging with Wayne. It was the wild girl with wild hair. I love you Nicki. I love you. You came at me wrong. You disrespected me, but I love you.

source= https://twitter.com/billboardhiphop/status/845311897410899970
