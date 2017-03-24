Trey Songz: Nicki ain't have **** before 'Bottoms Up.'

Yeah, come here, ooh

This mister steal your girl

This mister steal your girl

Aye girl aye girl aye girl, let go

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Aye whats in ya cup

Got a couple bottles

But a couple ain't enough

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw ya hands up

Tell security we bout to tear this club up

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Pocket full of green

Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw yo hands up

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)

Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms

You know what it is

Girl we back up in this thang (thang)

Money stay in my pocket

Girl I'm like a walkin' bank (bank)

Tell me what you drank (drank)

Tell me what you thank (thank)

If I go get these bottles we go alcohol insane (insane)

Callin' all the girls (girls)

Do you hear me?

All around the world (world) City to city (city)

Cheers to the girls

Throw deuce to the guys

Now I got a chicken and a goose in the ride

Gettin' loose in the ride

Hatin' ass nigga you can move to the move to the move to the side

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Aye whats in ya cup

Got a couple bottles

But a couple ain't enough

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw ya hands up

Tell security we bouta tear this club up

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Pocket full of green

Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw yo hands up

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)

Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms

My visions blurd (com'ere)

My words slur (com'ere)

Its jam packed (yea)

A million girls (aye)

And I ain't trynna leave though

We drunk so let me be yo alcohol hero

Callin' all the girls (girls)

Do you hear me? (girl)

All around the world (world)

City to city (yeah)

Cheers to the girls

Throw deuce to the guys

Now I got a chicken and a goose in the ride

Gettin' loose in the ride

Hatin' ass nigga you can move to the move to the move to the side

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Aye whats in ya cup

Got a couple bottles

But a couple ain't enough

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw ya hands up

Tell security we bouta tear this club up

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Pocket full of green

Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans

Bottoms up bottoms up (up) (uh huh)

Throw yo hands up (uh)

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)

Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms (uh yo)

Can I get that Tron

Can I get that Remmy

Can I get that Coke

Can I get that Henny

Can I get that margarita on the rock rock rock

Can I get salt all around that rim rim rim rim

Trey, I was like yo trey

Do you think you can buy me a bottle of Rosay?

Okay lets get it now

I'm wit' a bad bitch he's wit' his friends

I don't say I hi I say keys to the Benz

Keys to the Benz keys to the Benz

Mu'fuckin' rite yea V to the 10

If a bitch try to get cute I'm a stomp her

Throw alotta money at her then yell fuck her

Fuck her fuck her then yell fuck her

Then I'm go and get my Louisville slugger

Excuse me I'm sorry, I'm really such a lady

I rep Young Money

You know Slim, Baby

And we be doin' donuts while we wave in the 3-80

We give a lot of money to the babies out in Haiti

Yellin' all around the world

Do you hear me? Do you like my body Anna Nicki?

Rest in peace to Ana Nicole Smith

Yes my dear your so explosive

Say hi to Mary Mary and Joseph

Now bottoms up and double my dosage

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Aye whats in ya cup?

Got a couple bottles

But a couple ain't enough

(Turn your) bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw ya hands up

Tell security we bouta tear this club up

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Pocket full of green

Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans

Bottoms up bottoms up (up)

Throw yo hands up

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)

Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms

Bottoms up (Com 'ere)

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)

Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)