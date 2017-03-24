Trey Songz: Nicki ain't have **** before 'Bottoms Up.'
Trey Songz calls out Nicki Minaj for Twitter attack https://t.co/o4N3WA48b9 pic.twitter.com/UuDYi8t2ev— billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) March 24, 2017
Mr. Steal Your Girl claims, Nicki ain't have **** before 'Bottoms Up.' She got a single with Sean Garrett. After that, she did 'Monster' and then she [blew up]. All before that, it was looks. You was hanging with Wayne. It was the wild girl with wild hair. I love you Nicki. I love you. You came at me wrong. You disrespected me, but I love you.
Still team Remy tho.
Anyway, what Trey is saying IS TRUE. Nicki was a rap favorite but check her singles list, they were all flops. Her songs that did well were features. Aside from her pop stuff, she's barely been able to chart alone.
in remy's song she said that nicki had sex with trey. he never confirmed or denied it. so nicki tweeted that he should have said something since she's gotten him plenty of plaques (which isn't true). i get where nicki is coming from bc 'bottoms up' was big for him. however, trey expanded on that sound his next album and got plenty of hits on his own, no features.
This mister steal your girl
This mister steal your girl
Aye girl aye girl aye girl, let go
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Aye whats in ya cup
Got a couple bottles
But a couple ain't enough
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw ya hands up
Tell security we bout to tear this club up
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Pocket full of green
Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw yo hands up
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms
You know what it is
Girl we back up in this thang (thang)
Money stay in my pocket
Girl I'm like a walkin' bank (bank)
Tell me what you drank (drank)
Tell me what you thank (thank)
If I go get these bottles we go alcohol insane (insane)
Callin' all the girls (girls)
Do you hear me?
All around the world (world) City to city (city)
Cheers to the girls
Throw deuce to the guys
Now I got a chicken and a goose in the ride
Gettin' loose in the ride
Hatin' ass nigga you can move to the move to the move to the side
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Aye whats in ya cup
Got a couple bottles
But a couple ain't enough
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw ya hands up
Tell security we bouta tear this club up
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Pocket full of green
Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw yo hands up
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms
My visions blurd (com'ere)
My words slur (com'ere)
Its jam packed (yea)
A million girls (aye)
And I ain't trynna leave though
We drunk so let me be yo alcohol hero
Callin' all the girls (girls)
Do you hear me? (girl)
All around the world (world)
City to city (yeah)
Cheers to the girls
Throw deuce to the guys
Now I got a chicken and a goose in the ride
Gettin' loose in the ride
Hatin' ass nigga you can move to the move to the move to the side
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Aye whats in ya cup
Got a couple bottles
But a couple ain't enough
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw ya hands up
Tell security we bouta tear this club up
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Pocket full of green
Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans
Bottoms up bottoms up (up) (uh huh)
Throw yo hands up (uh)
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms (uh yo)
Can I get that Tron
Can I get that Remmy
Can I get that Coke
Can I get that Henny
Can I get that margarita on the rock rock rock
Can I get salt all around that rim rim rim rim
Trey, I was like yo trey
Do you think you can buy me a bottle of Rosay?
Okay lets get it now
I'm wit' a bad bitch he's wit' his friends
I don't say I hi I say keys to the Benz
Keys to the Benz keys to the Benz
Mu'fuckin' rite yea V to the 10
If a bitch try to get cute I'm a stomp her
Throw alotta money at her then yell fuck her
Fuck her fuck her then yell fuck her
Then I'm go and get my Louisville slugger
Excuse me I'm sorry, I'm really such a lady
I rep Young Money
You know Slim, Baby
And we be doin' donuts while we wave in the 3-80
We give a lot of money to the babies out in Haiti
Yellin' all around the world
Do you hear me? Do you like my body Anna Nicki?
Rest in peace to Ana Nicole Smith
Yes my dear your so explosive
Say hi to Mary Mary and Joseph
Now bottoms up and double my dosage
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Aye whats in ya cup?
Got a couple bottles
But a couple ain't enough
(Turn your) bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw ya hands up
Tell security we bouta tear this club up
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Pocket full of green
Girl you know I love the way you shake it in them jeans
Bottoms up bottoms up (up)
Throw yo hands up
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
Bottoms up (up) up (up) up bottoms
Bottoms up (Com 'ere)
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
Bottoms up (up) bottoms up (up)
