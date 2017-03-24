Trini

Saban on Power Rangers sequels




-Saban/Lionsgate have a 6 movie arc planned for Power Rangers (the Zordon era lasted 6 seasons)

-He monitored the series from a distance and thinks that Disney never realized the value of having the Power Rangers rights.





-If Power Rangers get a sequel they will be of course introducing Tommy Oliver but there may be a catch....

- Dacre Montgomery revealed that Tommy could be changed to a girl if the character gets introduced on the big screen








-JDF was kicked out towards the end of the PR movie premiere
-He attempted to take a video/photo of a certain scene so he could post it sometime in the future
-Security wasn't having any of it and escorted him out and by the time everything was dealt with, he had missed the ending
-Claims that there was no policy against using cellphones during hte movie

Source 2 3 4
