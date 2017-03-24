Saban on Power Rangers sequels

Lmao @ JDF. It's common sense not to use a phone or recording devices while the film is going. Reply

I found out just today that the actress playing Trini died some years ago :( RIP



I would love for each film to cover every Zordon era, but the space themed season don't happen until the end and I wouldn't like them to risk flopping by the 3rd film and not making a film w/ dark spectre. Reply

im pretty sure that green ranger mask is meant to represent rita repulsa because in this film franchise she is a former green ranger (hence her green outfit) plus it looks older(?) than the 5 main characters in this film Reply

lol there won't be enough love for this to make six sequels...generally not enthused to go out and see it. Maybe when its on Netflix or something... Reply

I just saw the movie. It definitely has potential but it was just there. Not good, not bad, it just was.



The fight scenes were AWFUL which is a bad thing for Power Rangers. They tried to hard to be edgy.



Trini and Zack weren't given that much screen time and honestly annoyed me. Trini was angry basically 24/7 and Zack played around to much. Reply

trini was a flop for me. i want to know more about zack and his mom and everything about billy. i thought the twist with kimberely was actually an interesting way to go. Reply

It should have been bright and colorful and fun. I'm so sick of the gritty/dark/realistic shtick. SO. HARD.



Get the LEGO Movie writers and idk, someone like Adam McKay or the Russos to direct.



It reminded me of the failed Charlies Angels tv show reboot where we went from 3 cops to 3 criminals.



This should've been in the same tone/feel as The Avengers. Reply

The only fight scene that caught my eye was Jason trying to get to his dad. The others were too convoluted or uninspired. Actually, the fighting montage during their training was better choreographed.



I liked Zach, but they needed to expand more on his character. It's pretty rare to see that kind of home life for Asian characters depicted in a mainstream movie. We're always shown as doctors or nerdy technicians with comfortable lifestyles.



Trini could've been expanded upon a lot more, too. Like they set up some drama with her family (mostly for comedic effect), but they left us hanging. Reply

i hope they do a sequel where they introduce the Alien Rangers. Reply

I hope they get a sequel but with someone better bts. Reply

Girl this was a horrific addition. Reply

JDF would go to the opening of an envelope. I'm snickering because if anyone was going to get tossed out, it was always gonna be him. Reply

Lionsgate never learns, do they? 6 movies greenlit after the first opens at $40 million in the US? Reply

they haven't been greenlit yet Reply

divergent what? Reply

what a flop series! i'm sure the cast was happy as hell to get out of those contracts. Reply

The movies flopped just like the books did with the blatant Christian tilt by book 3. Reply

i think the movies are just planned Reply

Oh JDF. It's just basic knowledge that Cell phone and movies are a no no.



A female Tommy? Sounds like a fun twist!



This might be a so-so film but I'm still excited to see it tomorrow. Still a die hard PR fan! Reply

JDF remains a douche. He was always causing trouble on set back in the day but Saban and Co. basically let him get away with it cause he was the fan favorite. And I'm not sure I want Tommy to be a girl. I actually don't mind him remaining male. Reply

The Drafthouse makes me so proud to be from Austin. Reply

lmao i totally posted the wrong comment on this post, oh well ~nobody saw it, nobody saw it~ Reply

I kind of want to see it, but I'm not a huge fan of superheros, and only saw it a few times when I was super young and have no recollection of the series.

I just like teen angst lmao. Reply

Well it definitely has the angst down to a T! Just leave the last 20mins of the film and you pretty much get to miss the "superheroes" bit. Reply

Sounds right up my alley then, thank you! :) I'll probably see it next week! Reply

6 is a little ambitious....as much as i like that. maybe get into 2 of the eras for each to just make it a trilogy.



but we'll see...i'm seeing it on Sunday.



when i was a kid they made movies that functioned as stand alone films instead of blockbuster miniseries Reply

This film sets up potential sequels but it is able to stand on its own. Reply

right??! fuck this crap. this isn't like lord of the rings and warrants 3 fucking movies. Most of the time these franchise movies are shit and weak, just make the stories self contained, and if it does well, do another movie with another story line. Reply

