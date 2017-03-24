Saban on Power Rangers sequels
-Saban/Lionsgate have a 6 movie arc planned for Power Rangers (the Zordon era lasted 6 seasons)
-He monitored the series from a distance and thinks that Disney never realized the value of having the Power Rangers rights.
-If Power Rangers get a sequel they will be of course introducing Tommy Oliver but there may be a catch....
- Dacre Montgomery revealed that Tommy could be changed to a girl if the character gets introduced on the big screen
-JDF was kicked out towards the end of the PR movie premiere
-He attempted to take a video/photo of a certain scene so he could post it sometime in the future
-Security wasn't having any of it and escorted him out and by the time everything was dealt with, he had missed the ending
-Claims that there was no policy against using cellphones during hte movie
I found out just today that the actress playing Trini died some years ago :( RIP
I would love for each film to cover every Zordon era, but the space themed season don't happen until the end and I wouldn't like them to risk flopping by the 3rd film and not making a film w/ dark spectre.
The fight scenes were AWFUL which is a bad thing for Power Rangers. They tried to hard to be edgy.
Trini and Zack weren't given that much screen time and honestly annoyed me. Trini was angry basically 24/7 and Zack played around to much.
Get the LEGO Movie writers and idk, someone like Adam McKay or the Russos to direct.
This should've been in the same tone/feel as The Avengers.
I liked Zach, but they needed to expand more on his character. It's pretty rare to see that kind of home life for Asian characters depicted in a mainstream movie. We're always shown as doctors or nerdy technicians with comfortable lifestyles.
Trini could've been expanded upon a lot more, too. Like they set up some drama with her family (mostly for comedic effect), but they left us hanging.
A female Tommy? Sounds like a fun twist!
This might be a so-so film but I'm still excited to see it tomorrow. Still a die hard PR fan!
The Drafthouse makes me so proud to be from Austin.
I just like teen angst lmao.
but we'll see...i'm seeing it on Sunday.
