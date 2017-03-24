James Blunt's "The Afterlove" is finally out + Announces 2017 Tour

i live for his twitter comebacks Reply

His song was terrible but his segment was funny



I will always feel bad for him because of all the hate he gets online. Totally uncalled for.

lmao...i love his first album and i'm not ashamed to say so. High was my jam

I may or may not have spent an entire day walking around London with this playing on my ipod, thinking I was really "connecting" with both the city and this album, LoL I may or may not have done this with David Gray's music a few years before that. I am a loser!

hahaha totally not a loser bb

Lmaoo I've done this a lot but with moody playlists! So you're definitely not alone or a loser.

him and Gorillaz giving early 00s a comeback omg

he's hilarious tbh. and my fave song of his is this:



My favourite ones are probably Wisemen, Best Laid Plans and No Bravery

all great choices!

omg No Bravery always fucked me up a bit!

If Time is All I Have, Same Mistake, Tears and Rain, 1973.

My fave album is ATLS.







lmao yessss, if time is all i have is my second fave!

same mistake is amazing

On first listen I like Love Me Better, Lose My Number and maybe California the best

This is probably getting posted in every James Blunt post, but idc

OMG! I've never seen this before LMAO



His "2005" song made me feel even more bad for him :S

I woke up this morning

And realized

All I do is apologize

For a song I wrote in 2005



jesus christ. i feel bad too

It's really harsh and self-conscious.



Sure, let's take a photograph

You can show it to your friends and laugh

I'll tell you what I'm doing now

But you don't really wanna know



I do hope he indeed takes all the hate lightly, otherwise, he should stop doing what he does :S

james blunt is hilarious and i loved his first album 🤷‍♀️

I like him a lot less knowing he's friends with Ed Sheeran.

Sis, he outed Ed as a lying liar from LyingTown, he gets a pass.

He exposed that Ed completely made up the Beatrice/Knighting story and it was really just him getting drunk off his ass, cutting his cheek and scrambling to come up with a story to for the scar/cut on his cheek during promo, LMAO That said.... HEY BB!!!! <3 <3 <3

what a juicy lie lmaoo

u stay the mpv with this gossip

omg rly? did he not get in trouble for framing a royal tho??what a juicy lie lmaoou stay the mpv with this gossip

ty sis! loooove ur soccer gifs, ur truly after my heart <3

Soccer GIFs are my jam!

I like him a lot less knowing that he's friends with Ed Sheeran.

Damn it. I read this as "James BLAKE announces 2017 tour" and got so excited.

It's rly amazing to me that he's gone from one of the most hated singers in england to someone people admit liking again just by being darkly self-deprecating on twitter, i hope PRs everywhere are taking notes

He learned from Carley Rae tbh

U know what i never thought of this comparison but true

his twitter is hilarious!

his twitter is hilarious!

also my dream is to see him live in kosovo, where he wrote you are beautiful. but why does he have to be such best buds with the inferior troll?! ugh :(

his sense of humor is cute but im nhf the album it sounds like maroon 5 demos

As if Maroon 5 could do anything like this anymore.

Bye.

i mean they stay slayin the radio stations so idk....

I never said anything about charts, tho. Quality/content is not measurable with numbers.

he seems like he'd be a kick to go out drinking with, but i wouldn't listen to his music if you paid me

I just checked Ticketmaster and omg he's not announced for Manchester so far, and tbh i'm not going to Leeds... I go to a lot of gigs in Leeds (when they're not playing in superior Manchester obvs) as my best friend lives near there, and every time things go badly and it almost kicks off.



I was at an Emeli Sande gig there only this past Wednesday and we had to leave early because some gobby drunk shhhlagggggggssssss were off their face on 4 bottles of prosecco, shoving and spilling booze and falling against people and SCREAMING right in my ear. One of them elbowed me in the back of the head, so I turned to glare, and she starts coming at me saying she's GOING TO BOTTLE ME.



Yes, bottle me with Prosecco.



Why do things always kick off in Leeds.



Anyhow, James Blunt's Blenheim Palace concert in July 2006 was my ~*FIRST EVER CONCERT/GIG.*~ Bless.



Edited at 2017-03-25 12:45 am (UTC)

