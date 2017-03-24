James Blunt's "The Afterlove" is finally out + Announces 2017 Tour
The first step is admitting it. pic.twitter.com/mQay6c6lf9— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 23 de marzo de 2017
Happy to announce my opening act on my North American tour is @jamesblunt x— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) 20 de marzo de 2017
James Blunt's new album is out today so here's 50 times he won at Twitter https://t.co/FP59RnKxHU (It's called The Afterlove) pic.twitter.com/1Op8QG7jsm— The Poke (@ThePoke) 24 de marzo de 2017
Which one is your favourite, ONTD?
I am loving Bartender, SSA, California, Make Me Better, 2005 and Over so much!
My fave album is ATLS.
This is probably getting posted in every James Blunt post, but idc
His "2005" song made me feel even more bad for him :S
And realized
All I do is apologize
For a song I wrote in 2005
jesus christ. i feel bad too
Sure, let's take a photograph
You can show it to your friends and laugh
I'll tell you what I'm doing now
But you don't really wanna know
I do hope he indeed takes all the hate lightly, otherwise, he should stop doing what he does :S
I like him a lot less knowing he's friends with Ed Sheeran.
That said.... HEY BB!!!! <3 <3 <3
what a juicy lie lmaoo
u stay the mpv with this gossip
Here's the article:
James Blunt reveals the story behind the cut on Ed Sheeran's face was faked
(Obvi this could be all elaborate damage control in favor of Beatrice but we can still dream!)
I like him a lot less knowing that he's friends with Ed Sheeran.
also my dream is to see him live in kosovo, where he wrote you are beautiful. but why does he have to be such best buds with the inferior troll?! ugh :(
I was at an Emeli Sande gig there only this past Wednesday and we had to leave early because some gobby drunk shhhlagggggggssssss were off their face on 4 bottles of prosecco, shoving and spilling booze and falling against people and SCREAMING right in my ear. One of them elbowed me in the back of the head, so I turned to glare, and she starts coming at me saying she's GOING TO BOTTLE ME.
Yes, bottle me with Prosecco.
Why do things always kick off in Leeds.
Anyhow, James Blunt's Blenheim Palace concert in July 2006 was my ~*FIRST EVER CONCERT/GIG.*~ Bless.
Edited at 2017-03-25 12:45 am (UTC)