Hey bb! You made it first! Reply

:D It's been so long I was surprised! Reply

i'm always glad to see you here Reply

Look at you, bb! Sliding into home before everyone else! Reply

hi Reply

Edited at 2017-03-24 11:00 pm (UTC) Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

Getting a WIN today feels really good. Reply

mte I'm feeling refreshed. paul ryan's tears are keeping me well hydrated :D Reply

I have a feeling we might read about Paul Ryan mystery dying.



W for you!



W for me!



W for everyone!!



...except dumpster fire and the GOP HA SUFFER! Reply

I think is the first good thing to happen post-election. I hope more is to come. Reply

Caught a bit of the local news and the way they were talking about it was giving me LIFE. Like his first major legislation is a massive failure...glorious Reply

yeah it does! Reply

TRUTH Reply

YESSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

oh hey Reply

omg i dont have 2 be all by myself anymore <3 Reply

This gif is always great and appropriate Reply

It honestly might be my fav gif at the moment Reply

Lmao 😂 Reply

I miss him :( Reply

YOU WERE TOO GOOD FOR US! <3 <3 <3 Reply

bb you look so good :') Reply

http://enlaytinthehouse.tumblr.com



it's mostly about legion nowadays. it's mostly about legion nowadays. Reply

Happy Friday kids! We made it! Reply

Hey!!!! Me rn, enjoying the win:

omg those are some cool cats Reply

these cats are cooler than me Reply

Men are so disappointing. It's like they don't realize you have feelings. Reply

ikr Reply

Pretty much.



Sorry boo. Reply

But you sure as fuck better know about all theirs!!! Reply

They are generally terrible. Reply

Men don't know what feelings are until they aren't happy. Then, the world is a cruel, cruel place. Reply

we made it to friday and ACA is still law! YAAAY! Reply

ive lost between 24//25 pounds! ive never felt so happy. Reply

well done!!!!! Reply

that's awesome bb! <3 Reply

Congrats! Keep it up! Reply

Good job! Reply

Congrats bb! Reply

How did you accomplish it? Reply

going to the gym 4-5 days a week, eating healthier and with my new job i on my feet all the time.

also i was just motivated.

Reply

awesome :D Reply

Congrats, bb! I'm trying to lose too. People keep telling me I look like I've lost weight but I'm not seeing results in mirror nor on the scale :-/



Edited at 2017-03-24 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

yayyy! im fighting to get to 20 Reply

congrats bb! Reply

Good job! I've lost 10 so far. I can't wait to buy new clothes! Reply

Happy Friday ONTD! What are your plans?



Happy Friday ONTD! What are your plans?

I'm still trying to find clothes. Why must I be so fucking picky when it comes to them. Books are so much easier to buy :(

