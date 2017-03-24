Damon Albarn Interview About New Gorillaz Album

i'm so excited for this! how long has it been since plastic beach, 9 years or sth?



i don't like every song of the gorillaz discography, there's quite a bunch that don't do anything for me, but albarn is always pushing the envelope, always evolving and experimenting, and when it's good it's perfect. the albums have this incredible flow that makes even the weaker tracks shine. (plus the songs are always meaningful in some sense.)



just. with all the shit that's been going down, we deserve this. Reply

Thread

Link



Hear former rivals @DamonAlbarn & @NoelGallagher record together for first time on @Gorillaz' "We've Got the Power": https://t.co/9tbPvckfl0 pic.twitter.com/N17ZWkNlHx — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) March 24, 2017

I'm pumped for this new album. Also, I love that this happened Reply

Thread

Link

I adore Noel and I love hearing his vocals on "We Got The Power" <3



I think it's beautiful that these 2 rivals got together for this uplifting track about unity and love tbh, especially with everything that's been going on recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I'm fully here for this after all the leaked demos + the fully premiered songs (Grace Jones collab being #1) Reply

Thread

Link

Um links to the leaks, Plz??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

grace jones?! omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the song with popcaan is the best imo with the vince staples one close behind.



did not care for "we've got the power" it's really cheesy and bloated.



in any case, glad damon and jamie resolved their issues and overjoyed to have them back. Reply

Thread

Link

I've loved everything I've heard so far and can't stop listening. But that popcaan track gets better and better with every listen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ALL MY LIFE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!!!!!! This is exactly how I feel about the new tracks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited for this. I can't wait to play all this all spring and summer!!! I'm obsessed with the track listing and so hype for the guests!!!!!! Also, since he has extra stuff, will there be an H-Sides!?!?!!?!



I'm having a shit day, this made it a lot better. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone watch the live stream? The constant cutting off was hurting my soul. Andromeda sounds much better in a live venue imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssss. Andromeda was already my favorite of the 4 they officially released, but the live version was next level. This album sounds SO good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he needs to work with ibeyi tbh Reply

Thread

Link

btw since there's a theme every era, i wish we'd ever get a full-on "gorillaz in space" concept, like them living in a run-down, falling-apart-at-the-seams, possibly-haunted space station or sth Reply

Thread

Link

I recently listened to his performances with The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians. The whole album is great.



Pumped to get new Gorillaz material. Reply

Thread

Link

i am so ridiculously excited for this! also, for his age, damon looks HOT AF! Reply

Thread

Link

My king!!!! I need Blur to go back on tour. Reply

Thread

Link

Going to Demon Dayz Festival in June, it better be amazing and prayer circle for Grace Jones to appear Reply

Thread

Link