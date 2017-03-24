Damon Albarn Interview About New Gorillaz Album



-Mentions "extra stuff" that he wants to release that is not a part of the upcoming "Humanz" album, including an Arabic version of "Busted and Blue".
-Says the album was inspired by a weird, dark fantasy about a major event that changes everything about the world.
-Discusses how he chooses collaborators
-Talks about working with Popcaan


