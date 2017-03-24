Damon Albarn Interview About New Gorillaz Album
-Mentions "extra stuff" that he wants to release that is not a part of the upcoming "Humanz" album, including an Arabic version of "Busted and Blue".
-Says the album was inspired by a weird, dark fantasy about a major event that changes everything about the world.
-Discusses how he chooses collaborators
-Talks about working with Popcaan
i don't like every song of the gorillaz discography, there's quite a bunch that don't do anything for me, but albarn is always pushing the envelope, always evolving and experimenting, and when it's good it's perfect. the albums have this incredible flow that makes even the weaker tracks shine. (plus the songs are always meaningful in some sense.)
just. with all the shit that's been going down, we deserve this.
I think it's beautiful that these 2 rivals got together for this uplifting track about unity and love tbh, especially with everything that's been going on recently.
https://vk.com/video-9325830_456239116
https://vk.com/video-57846937_45624
did not care for "we've got the power" it's really cheesy and bloated.
in any case, glad damon and jamie resolved their issues and overjoyed to have them back.
I'm having a shit day, this made it a lot better.
Pumped to get new Gorillaz material.