AMC Prepping Streaming Subscription Service Without Ads
Apparently, AMC Networks believes somebody out there is willing to pay as much as $7 per month to watch “The Walking Dead” and other programming streamed to digital screens to avoid watching ads.
The cabler is planning to launch a service costing $4.99-$6.99 a month that will strip out advertising.
It would be available only to current pay-TV subscribers.
AMC declined to comment.
Said its gonna be like a filmed version of his Nerdist podcast
I'll probably catch up on the season when it hits netflix.
the only thing with Walking Dead is the pacing - they tend to have 15 min of show, with 4 min of commercials, then 3 minutes of show, then another 4 minutes.
we're moving to an a la carte system which will end up getting expensive fast
Yeah this is the only thing I don't like, I don't mind paying for netflix services or hulu because I (supposedly) have options on what to watch there, but I don't want to pay for individual networks that might have... one show I watch. I need multinetwork service.
I think they're between a rock and a hard place right now, because the internet opened up so many options for streaming, but it's not as lucrative as they'd like it to be at the moment (but I have my world's tiniest violin out for that one considering how much execs make.) They keep trying to come up with new models to make more money, but they risk losing consumers like the cable companies have if they get too greedy.
Even the ala carte system is cheaper than paying for cable. Especially when you consider they're all month to month subscriptions, so you can cancel them during the off season, or just get them for the few months something you want to watch is airing (like Game of Thrones for HBO go).
So why would I pay more for no commercials when I pay extra for a DVR and I fast fwd commercials.
Work harder.
but yeah even still I wouldn't pay extra to get rid of the commercials tbh.
I wonder how this will work for Sling TV?
