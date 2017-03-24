AMC Prepping Streaming Subscription Service Without Ads

My bae Chris Hardwick gonna have a talk show on AMC called "Talking with Chris Hardwick", woo.

Ive barely listened to the podcast lately, I miss Jonah and Matt Reply

yeah, everyones busy. Even Chris said he had to scale back the episodes because he has 95381 jobs Reply

Thought he was cute at first, but now I'm getting tired of his face. Reply

That may one of the dumbest ideas I've ever heard in my entire life. A subscription streaming service BUT THE GAG IS you have to have cable? Naaah. Reply

I honestly stopped watching the Walking Dead this season mainly because of the ads, they're just excessive now that the show is a success. I understand that's how they make money but it takes me right out of the story to have 5 seconds of plot and then 10 minutes of commercials. It's even harder when an episode is slow.



I'll probably catch up on the season when it hits netflix.



there arent more commercials now then there has been... every hour long show, regardless of station, is between 40-43 minutes.



the only thing with Walking Dead is the pacing - they tend to have 15 min of show, with 4 min of commercials, then 3 minutes of show, then another 4 minutes. Reply

so i would have to pay for cable (which has VOD which is v light on ads) and pay for this subscription? pass



we're moving to an a la carte system which will end up getting expensive fast Reply

we're moving to an a la carte system which will end up getting expensive fast



Yeah this is the only thing I don't like, I don't mind paying for netflix services or hulu because I (supposedly) have options on what to watch there, but I don't want to pay for individual networks that might have... one show I watch. I need multinetwork service.



right if the parent company can offer me their entire catalogue for $10-15 then maybe we'll talk. like if i want all of nbc universal or all of abc/disney. the problem for both company and consumer is how much of the catalogue will be available? will nbc give me all of friends or just all of the shows currently airing? will they remove their stuff from third party streaming platforms because they want the revenue without paying out? if they don't remove it from other platforms, will they offer me exclusive content to incentivize me to add their service? will netflix become purely original content? its going to be interesting to watch what happens Reply

Yeah an entire catalogue of shows from past to present would be impressive for some of the older networks, but what streaming services give in my experience is often pretty limited.



I think they're between a rock and a hard place right now, because the internet opened up so many options for streaming, but it's not as lucrative as they'd like it to be at the moment (but I have my world's tiniest violin out for that one considering how much execs make.) They keep trying to come up with new models to make more money, but they risk losing consumers like the cable companies have if they get too greedy. Reply

mte Reply

If you only watch say 5 or 6 shows, it's actually cheaper to just buy the season passes off amazon or itunes than paying for cable.



Even the ala carte system is cheaper than paying for cable. Especially when you consider they're all month to month subscriptions, so you can cancel them during the off season, or just get them for the few months something you want to watch is airing (like Game of Thrones for HBO go). Reply

I haven't had cable in 5 years and I'm never buying traditional cable again. I have the internet, ~they~ need to adapt to me if they want my money. Reply

Speaking as someone who has an HBOnow subscription, this is what I feared from its success. Every channel is gonna start its own subscription service instead of putting it on Netflix or AmazonPrime, and we'll be back to paying $70+/month for TV. To be fair, if it gets to that, I'll just go back to illegally streaming full-time. Reply

current pay-TV subscribers

So why would I pay more for no commercials when I pay extra for a DVR and I fast fwd commercials.

Work harder. Reply

I was so confused for a sec cuz I thought it was AMC the theater lmao. Reply

Aw, that was adorable! Thanks for posting it. Reply

well whatever streaming service they have right now if pure trash so i wouldn't be inclined to pay for it Reply

I use a few network apps on the fire tv and omg the commercials are the WORST. It's short commercial breaks but occasionally they will play the same commercial OVER AND OVER AGAIN. The worst one rn is a commercial for iPhone stickers.



but yeah even still I wouldn't pay extra to get rid of the commercials tbh. Reply

The ones on the CW drive me up a fucking tree. It's just the same commercial, and it seems like it's every 5 minutes. Reply

Only if it will pay for a Richonne spin-off. Reply

all the deleted scenes from 7x12 Reply

Yes, all that improvisation for the taking. Reply

lol yes. id subscribe in a heartbeat Reply

ENOUGH. I don't want a zillion streaming services. Reply

Um, what's the point of having to pay for a streaming service when you're already paying for cable? Lame as shit. Reply

lol thats dumb, but im loving the picture choice <3 Reply

Ugh, every channel is going to make their own streaming service. No one is going to pay for each channel individually, that will cost more than fucking cable. Reply

I'm confused? So...if you have cable already you can pay $7 to stream the show that you are already paying for with cable and can either DVR or watch on demand if you missed it?



I wonder how this will work for Sling TV? Reply

