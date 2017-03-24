AMC Prepping Streaming Subscription Service Without Ads


Apparently, AMC Networks believes somebody out there is willing to pay as much as $7 per month to watch “The Walking Dead” and other programming streamed to digital screens to avoid watching ads.

The cabler is planning to launch a service costing $4.99-$6.99 a month that will strip out advertising.
It would be available only to current pay-TV subscribers.

AMC declined to comment.

