Celebs React to Failed AHCA Bill
We did it!! “GOP health care bill withdrawn, House in recess”https://t.co/WbL4kglGLj— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2017
Speaker Ryan now apologizing 4 not being able to destroy the lives of 26 million Americans. "Growing pains" he calls it. They'll keep trying— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017
Hey @SpeakerRyan, you up? Or have you been fucked enough for one day?— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 24, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 24, 2017
Historically unpopular, despised president, under cloud of scandal and suspicion, fails to strongarm passage of unpopular bill.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 24, 2017
Keep calling/tweeting/faxing/writing! IT'S WORKING #resist https://t.co/tRoJQMPRH7— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 24, 2017
Thank you to those house republicans who were brave enough to know that party line isn't an excuse for bad legislation for all Americans.— josh groban (@joshgroban) March 24, 2017
Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care. Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you!— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 24, 2017
A word from the People's President
Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017
Also, Kal Penn is all over this
Dem's better hold the fuck out. They better.
Brent Spiner has the best expressive faces ever
I mean, modified form of traditional viewpoint that puts an emphasis on free-market capitalism pretty much nails the ACHA on the head? No?
Chuck Schumer is live on CNN, for anyone interested!
"We have NO support from them!"
No shit Sherlock.
Sooooo, blame the Dem's and NOT the health insurers who are making billions (and sometimes upwards of a trillion) a year and just don't want to lose profits?
K.
these fuckers
for him to tweet that shit to his constituents/audience and then say something else out of the corner of his mouth to the press pisses me off.
What does this mean for ACA? Will people be able to enroll again?
For now, nothing changes with the ACA. When it renews in January, things might change. Until then, we are all good!