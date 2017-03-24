Celebs React to Failed AHCA Bill

lmao Reply

Cackling Reply

amazing Reply

lmao perfect Reply

cackling at everything about this.



and now i have ITS TIME FOR THE PERCOLATOR stuck in my head Reply

Now thank So to you, I do too. Reply

Same

Omg Reply

SCREAMING 😂😂😂😂😂 Reply

lol A+ Reply

LOL Reply

loloololololololololololololololololol Reply

F YOU PAUL RYAN !!!! SECOND OF ALLLL TIMMMMME BEEEOTCH!!!! COME ON U.S. HEALTH CARE SUPPORTERS WE GOT AFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE INTACT WIT THIS REPUBLICAN LOSS BITCHES!!!!!!!!

LOOOOOL Reply

Also, Kal Penn is all over this

Can't wait for Trump to lose his shit tonight at like 4am — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 24, 2017





This is temporary relief but it's relief, nonetheless

Also, Kal Penn is all over this

Can't wait for Trump to lose his shit tonight at like 4am — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 24, 2017

Yeah, tax reform is next which is where they'll try to gut the funding, making the program useless.



Dem's better hold the fuck out. They better. Reply

so did the republicans and trump wake up and see that obama care was better? Reply

Perhaps they finally realized that if their Glorious Leader put this into action, they'd be dead before the year is done. Reply

no, trump didnt want the vote to happen because he knew it would label him a loser. so instead he just pulled the bill and is blaming democrats for not voting for it. Reply

Nah, he wanted it to happen so he could paint a target on all the Repubs who voted no. Ryan talked him out of it and told him he needed their support for other shit down the line and doing the vote and losing would be extra humiliating. Reply

No. A lot of reps and Senators are from states that have a democratic governor. The Dem governor accepted the medicaid expansions, providing healthcare to a lot of their constituents-- surprise, surprise, they all like medicaid and the ACA now so the Republicans from those states are in a precarious position because they're most likely to get voted out for helping to repeal it. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-24 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

yes Reply

Wait, was he in Haven? Reply

Edited at 2017-03-24 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

fantastic Reply

lol perfect Reply

DATA



Brent Spiner has the best expressive faces ever Reply

Haha he was my fave. Reply

this is probably in my top ten of "all time favorite ontd posts ever" now Reply

Glad it failed.





Hopefully major networks will shine a light on the missing girls in dc. I'm on insta and only black outlets are talking about it. I think I did see a Gmail clip tho. Reply

http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/l ocal/DCs-Missing-Teens-Whats-True-and-Wh ats-Not-417021633.html It's gotten some mainstream coverage. I think the Washington post covered it, Fox News did, and so all the local news statins have: Reply

It still doesnt feel like enough tbh. esp considering how the reporting would be drastically different if those were little white girls Reply

it was on gma this morning as i was leaving for work too which i was surprised by Reply

GMA covered it this morning and even touched on how this is being handled differently since the girls are black and not white, apparently the police sent it a statement saying that wasn't true but lol sure Reply

Do you have any links about this? The one below says the instagram post was incorrect and it sounds like regular missing teen cases. I can't seem to find much info about it. Reply

It's so disturbing. This has gotten a ton of coverage on our news here in DC and it's great that it's getting national attention. Reply

I am here for this. And I am stealing a meme from ONTD_P to express my glee:

Who else is drinking 'em to celebrate?!

what does the ACHA have to do with neoconservatives tho Reply

Uhhhh, what makes you think it doesn't? If neoliberalism is taken to mean: relating to or denoting a return to a modified form of a traditional viewpoint, in particular a political ideology characterized by an emphasis on free-market capitalism and an interventionist foreign policy.



I mean, modified form of traditional viewpoint that puts an emphasis on free-market capitalism pretty much nails the ACHA on the head? No?



Edited at 2017-03-24 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

shhh let them have their buzzwords Reply

too bitter for my taste, I prefer sweet revenge Reply

You took something wonderful and added Mads to it, and now it's even better. Reply

This is perfect ♡♡♡♡ Reply

Chuck Schumer is live on CNN, for anyone interested! Reply

Did you see the game last night. Fist half had me shook and much of 2nd but once they went off...they WENT OFF Reply

Hell yeah, sis! I know, I was a little nervous there when Purdue kept hitting those 3s and with the obvious advantage inside but they didn't let it shake them. They've been looking so good, like tear to the eye good. Mason is such a damn joy to watch, he's always so calm and he's such a smart player, he reminds so me so much of Jacque Vaughan, which is the biggest compliment I could ever give, he's a legend. I was at the games last weekend and I caught the Thursday practice and I for real watched him make 14 straight 3s, like it was no big deal. Let me just stop there before I give you a dissertation, LoL Reply

ROCK CHALK



omg KU gifs on ONTD warm my heart Reply

Paul Ryan is trash, but comparatively speaking, he's much easier on the eyes than Trump. I've seen him so much this week, I almost forgot trump was pres and not Ryan. Reply

I hope Democrats lobby for single payer now. I don't know how far it would get but its more popular than ever now. Reply

me too. i got my survey from them and i wrote that out in the comments section. Reply

We gotta keep the momentum going! #LikeACA #LoveSinglePayer Reply

I'd love for them to do that, but I am keeping my expectations low. Reply

one of the guys running for CA Gov next year is purposing it and I hope it happens Reply

HR 676 ! It just got introduced in January, so spread the word and call your rep to ask them to cosponsor. (My rep is actually head of the Freedom Caucus, so I'm still going to call, but...) Reply

AWESOM. Thank you! I will definitely call about this! Reply

yeah, what was behind that? I thought he hated them Reply

Probably so anything else that happens in the news that he doesn't like he can spin as fake news twisting his words or something. Reply

Isn't he just going to blame other people for this failing and pretend it would have been great? Reply

he's already done that. he's blaming the dems for not supporting it. Reply

"We have NO support from them!"



No shit Sherlock.



I still can't believe he's trying to pin this on the dems."We have NO support from them!"No shit Sherlock. Reply

He's already doing that. He also said he wants Obamacare to implode. Very presidential! Reply

The're already trying to frame it so shitty. Paul Ryan was saying "it's going to get a lot worse based on all the projections we're getting from insurers."



Sooooo, blame the Dem's and NOT the health insurers who are making billions (and sometimes upwards of a trillion) a year and just don't want to lose profits?



K. Reply

It's Schumer and Pelosi's fault for being big, big losers who stopped its greatness. Reply

tldr: we did it for funzies until it got too real. Reply

Also , our base hated the black guy so it was useful . Reply

Literally all of the fucking football analogies that happen during hearings is so hypernasculine stfu. Reply

Even though I knew this was the case, it's still jarring and infuriating. Reply

wooow... those mother fucking shitheads 😒 Reply

this isn't my rep, but i was curious who he represented and went to his twitter page. his tweets, up until the vote, were about how good the bill was and how if you weren't supporting it you weren't supporting the new president.



for him to tweet that shit to his constituents/audience and then say something else out of the corner of his mouth to the press pisses me off. Reply

Our tax dollars are paying these fuckers' salaries. Reply

Oh, so basically they fanned the flames for 6+ years and created this huge, out-of-control fire and NOW they decide it's serious? Fuck you so hard. Reply

What the fuck is our government becoming? These fuckers are playing petty games. Reply

Not surprising.....but it's jarring they admitted it. Reply

They have to brain dead to say this type of nonsense. Reply

Thank the fucking lord. It's no where near over, but this is a huge win for grassroots organizing. I signed up for a service that texts me everyday with an action item to call my senators about.



What does this mean for ACA? Will people be able to enroll again?



Edited at 2017-03-24 10:09 pm (UTC) Reply

People can currently enroll, it never stopped. You just have to have a qualifying life event. Open enrollment should come around again in the spring or summer I think.



For now, nothing changes with the ACA. When it renews in January, things might change. Until then, we are all good! Reply

What I heard Paul Ryan say was "Obamacare is the law of the land for the foreseeable future." So until they bring a bill that can pass, it's the law. Reply

