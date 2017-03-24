Sofia Vergara ex thinks it’s ‘rude & classless’ to speak Spanish
"I do not like hanging out with you when you speak in Spanish" —Nick Loeb to Sofia Vergara https://t.co/RaPdEEAGjF pic.twitter.com/FOMSMZ13OE— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 23, 2017
In court documents (over the fight of two frozen embryos) filed which include a letter from Nick Loeb sent to Sofia Vergara a letter prior to their 2014 breakup, Loeb list a number of relationship 'boundaries' which include he won't put up with Vergara speaking in her native language of Spanish around him.
The letter was 'evidence of Loeb’s declaration that the embryos had become one of three major issues that led to their relationship’s decline' and a response by Loeb’s attorneys in federal court
he seriously sounds like a douche, i'm glad she got that anaconda dick rn
He should be kicked in the balls and then the face.
A fucking ltr on the subject, choke on those boundaries.