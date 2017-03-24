Sabrina 61

Sofia Vergara ex thinks it’s ‘rude & classless’ to speak Spanish




In court documents (over the fight of two frozen embryos) filed which include a letter from Nick Loeb sent to Sofia Vergara a letter prior to their 2014 breakup, Loeb list a number of relationship 'boundaries' which include he won't put up with Vergara speaking in her native language of Spanish around him.

The letter was 'evidence of Loeb’s declaration that the embryos had become one of three major issues that led to their relationship’s decline' and a response by Loeb’s attorneys in federal court

source
