this is going to be trash. Reply

No, that's Justice League. Reply

damn lmao I want your precognitive powers when it comes to my lottery ticket next week Reply

The Justice League post is a few down desu Reply

desu? Are you calling me a weaboo? lmao idgi Reply

oc copy/pasted my comment from that post, lol Reply

These marvel movies don't hold up on rewatch imo. Cap 2 definitely does. Watching The Avengers the second time around felt like a chore. Reply

aww i love the avengers it's my fave marvel movie

what a great popcorn fun Reply

I agree tbh, the Russo bros really stepped it up. Reply

cap 2 is a really great film. i think it holds up because the threat is very real and considering the NSA world we live in, very topical. Reply

IA 100%



People love to talk about its villain problem, the tone, etc. However, I think the MCU's biggest issue is that it doesn't make you want to rewatch the films. Reply

exactly, as much as I enjoyed Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters and am looking forward to vol 2, I tried to watch it at home and was instantly bored Reply

ia but I find all the cap and iron man movies rewatchable :x



anything Whedon touched is trash Reply

yeah, the avengers didn't age well these past five years Reply

so judging by the trailers and tv spots

nebula becomes a good guy? Reply

isn't she chasing gamora in this one? Reply

but when mantis got hit by the meteor

nebula was just standing there not doing anything Reply

I just saw that trailer again. maybe they are fighting against a common enemy? Reply

[Gamora/Nebula shipping intensifies] Reply

Yeah but probably a reluctant type thing like how Yondu is. Reply

I can't conjure up any excitement for this movie, after a couple rewatches of the first movie it kind of lost its appeal over time. I'm probably going to see this at one point but meh. Reply

Wow Chris Pratt looks practically skeletal here! Scary.



Anyway sorry to veer so wildly off topic but if u cut a mango and it's like, really light colored like white-ish yellow inside, is it not ripe enough to use? I have barely worked with them before but I wanna put some in my guacamole. Reply

Yeah that doesn't sound right. Is it super firm and not juicy? Reply

Idk, it wasn't super firm outside & was red/yellow (well kind of haha it was slim pickins at Kroger on the mango front cuz I doubt they are in season) but the inside isn't juicy at all, looks more like a pear or the inside of an apple. Reply

Ok yeah that definitely sounds unripe to me! Every ripe mango I've had has been super juicy and soft on the inside. Reply

Thanks! I thought it seemed weird cuz I've never seen one like that but I've also only ever cut like 2 other mangos lol. Reply

Np! I love mangos, they are so good...but only when they're ripe, lol. I hope your guacamole is a success either way! Reply

Luckily I bought a back up mango since I've been burned by the produce section before lol! Reply

lol everyone should have a back up mango...just in case of emergencies!



i like the idea of everyone just carrying around a mango in their back pocket lmao Reply

The best argument I've ever heard for making lady's pants pockets bigger tbh! Reply

well, i can't wait, it looks great & i loved the first one Reply

Rocket is the best Bradley Cooper role ever. Reply

That I believe to be true. Reply

how can you just write off Will Tippin like that? Reply

For some reason I can't wrap my head around the fact that it's about to be out so soon. Still seems like it's years away. Reply

So that's three female characters with lines, oh my Reply

GotG is probably my favorite MCU film (mostly cuz of the ost), so I'll definitely watch this.



I watched Doctor Strange just to see Chiwetel and I need a palate cleanser, tbh. Reply

Link

Link

the only thing I'm looking forward to is 'The Chain' being used, but then I'm also not looking forward to that bc I hate p much all the songs off the first soundtrack bc they became overused af in everything afterwards. Reply

Link

YEEEEES Reply

