Becky G • Access Hollywood Live • Talks 'Power Rangers' and new music

Becky G stopped by Access Hollywood Live to discuss the new 'Power Rangers' movie and her upcoming debut album in Spanish




- Dishes on working with Elizabeth Banks.
- Talks about the training she did to prepare for 'Power Rangers'



- Explains why she chose to do a spanish debut album and the first time she met Jennifer Lopez

Source: Youtube | Youtube

Go, Go Power Rangers! Who has seen the movie, already?


