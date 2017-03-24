Becky G • Access Hollywood Live • Talks 'Power Rangers' and new music
Becky G stopped by Access Hollywood Live to discuss the new 'Power Rangers' movie and her upcoming debut album in Spanish
- Dishes on working with Elizabeth Banks.
- Talks about the training she did to prepare for 'Power Rangers'
- Explains why she chose to do a spanish debut album and the first time she met Jennifer Lopez
Source: Youtube | Youtube
Go, Go Power Rangers! Who has seen the movie, already?
Their plan is to have more sequels. Saban was saying 5 more sequels, which is insane.... If they do go with the sequels, I can see how they will add more character depth. This movie was more of an introduction
The first being Mighty Morphin
> Movie 1: Beginnings
> Movie 2: Green Ranger
> Movie 3: Lord Zedd
Then the second one being Zeo
> Movie 4: Machine Empire
> Movie 5: Foregoing the actual 'In Space', but having human!Astronema storyline
> Movie 6: robot!Astronema and Dark Spector
Poor Divatox. Probably my second favorite villain, but Turbo was utter shite except the last episode.
oblig in every PR post now
Re: oblig in every PR post now
Re: oblig in every PR post now
No la conozco
I had low, low expectations. The movie is stupid fun.
i really love imperfect teeth though, i'm glad katy perry never fixed her fucked up bottom row, even though i heard she hates them lmao
sorry for so many pictures, i just think she looked so damn cute/good with that gap
Edited at 2017-03-24 08:29 pm (UTC)