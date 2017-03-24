I'm seeing it tomorrow morning, but I'm still super annoyed at these thinkpieces being written re: LGBTQ representation--isn't the one scene super vague and super short? Please, stop. Reply

Yeah the media exaggerated on literally ONE scene. But I think its all coming out now because the screenings/premieres were last week.



Their plan is to have more sequels. Saban was saying 5 more sequels, which is insane.... If they do go with the sequels, I can see how they will add more character depth. This movie was more of an introduction Reply

Eh, as long as they don't flop, I can see six movies - spread over two major story arc's.



The first being Mighty Morphin



> Movie 1: Beginnings

> Movie 2: Green Ranger

> Movie 3: Lord Zedd



Then the second one being Zeo



> Movie 4: Machine Empire

> Movie 5: Foregoing the actual 'In Space', but having human!Astronema storyline

> Movie 6: robot!Astronema and Dark Spector





Poor Divatox. Probably my second favorite villain, but Turbo was utter shite except the last episode. Reply

Spoiler free reviews, pls, how is it? I wanna see it tonight with one of my friends, but I supposedly have a date and I don't wanna go out on a date anymore, I wanna see this! Reply

If you go with an open mind, it's pretty awesome. The film was pretty fun all around. Small jokes and references to the original power rangers. Stay 'til the post-credits!! Reply

I went with my siblings (and their kids) and we enjoyed it. Reply

SHIT THERE'S ANOTHER



Reply

AND ANOTHER omg this is my day



Reply

this is the best thread I've seen in a long time Reply

Omg Reply

Seeing it tomorrow Reply

her bf is so fine Reply

It's crazy how she went from Austin Mahone to that MAN 😛 Reply

who is she dating now Reply

Pobrecita. Her English music career is flopping into oblivion so she's trying her hand at a Spanish language career, but that doesn't seem to be working out for ha either. Hopefully she finds success in acting. Reply

since ontd is convinced this will flop it will probably do well lol and they want to do sequels, her acting career seems fine for now Reply

I assumed it'd flop because I had not heard much about it/seen that much promo. But my theater was packed (and full of self-proclaimed '90s kids doing the most). It made 3.6 million last night and is looking to bank 30-40 million this weekend. Not sure if that's good or bad. Reply

Yeah, I don't see her being big in latin-america, she can try, but lbr, won't succeed Reply

I wish we could have a successful young Latina/Latin American singer because I'm done with how awful and male the Spanish-speaking music scene is, but this girl's music is going nowhere too. Shame, because she seems nice and pretty. Reply

Is she credited as "Becky G" in the credits? I get having a stage name but LoL, at what point do you acknowledge your actual last name? Reply

Yup, it reads 'Becky G' in the credits Reply

could you tell me about the autistic character they are bringing during the press tour? Is it the same as the "gay" character aka doing the least Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Billy says he's on the spectrum and he doesn't understand jokes, etc. I don't recall them ever saying "autism," though. I'm not an expert on autism so I'm not sure I can critique his portrayal, but Billy was more developed as a character than Trini or Zach, who both got the least character development. They had some during key moments, but not a lot compared to the others... they didn't even get last names, which probably is because of the race switching. Reply

billy was my fave but i didn't see the mid credit scene. what was it? Reply

The movie was meh to me. Reply

aw she's cute. lol @ her describing her huge family.... mija, just my dad's older sister had 11 kids and my grandmother has already met a great-great grandchild 😭 Reply

did they make her fix her gap? i loved it so much bc i have a small one between my top front teeth and was happy to see someone with one since zefron and demi lovato both got theirs fixed Reply

aw i didn't know she had a gap! i also have a little one between my two front teeth and i would love seeing more women with one in hollywood but given the career pressure i can't say i blame her.



i really love imperfect teeth though, i'm glad katy perry never fixed her fucked up bottom row, even though i heard she hates them lmao Reply

sorry for so many pictures, i just think she looked so damn cute/good with that gap it was literally the cutest thing on her. like she pulled it off soooooooo much better than demi/zefron and i still liked theirs too!sorry for so many pictures, i just think she looked so damn cute/good with that gap Reply

so obamacare is here to stay? Reply

Yes. From what I understand, they're not gonna fuck around w/ ACA "any time soon" Reply

i am CACKLING Reply

i think the boob plates on the female rangers is stupid Reply

it's cute how she wears yellow for the press tour Reply

