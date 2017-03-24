these teasers got me hyped but i'm not going to get too excited over anything DCEU anymore



how does the flash movie still have no new director Reply

Judging by the mess of The Batman, I am not surprised. Reply

we live in an age where comicbook movies don't even need directors anymore. they just get made. Reply

I grew up on Justice League cartoons, I'm so hyped for this. Reply

why is Aquaman covered? I thought they were using Jason's tats for the character design Reply

yeah, I don't like this lol Reply

I like the Cyborg one but lol @ Batman not even having a silly slogan, just "I'm here, bitches!" Reply

I do like their uniforms except for the flash's Reply

these look lame af Reply

They look cheap. Reply

I love Wonder Woman's. Reply

WW looks like shes shitting out a laser or something Reply

the flash's costume looks AWFUL, but - even though he's all covered up - i kind of like aquaman's. i like how it looks like scales + the gold Reply

cyborg is really growing on me 🙏🏽



WW's poster is the GOAT tho. i keep thinking aquaman's buckle is a dick. Reply

Why Cyborg look like the goddam Michael Jackson Moonwalker game. Reply

As usual, everyone is armored up except the woman. Ugh. Reply

OP, you stole my post!

It only took me a minute to add the lj-cut! DDD: Reply

I like Wonder Woman's look but I really don't know how I feel about Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash's outfits.



First of all, Aquaman's suit covers Momoa's arms which is a travesty. Wonder Woman is barely clothed yet Aquaman is giving us no peeks at his arms or his thighs? Sexism.



I'm hoping during battle, Aquaman gets hit with some bad weather and his clothes rip off. Its the least they could do. Reply

I wish they kept the outfit he was originally revealed with :/ Reply

at least Cyborg has an excuse for that Wonder Woman is so exposed meanwhile all the men are p much covered from head to toe #bye at least Cyborg has an excuse for that Reply

yeah, I agree, this is bull

give us some eye candy! Reply

aquaman is a warrior king and should be in full armour when fighting bc it's a custom of his people. so i get why they're covering him BUT for science, he should definitely be shirtless. Reply

I want to be wet with excitement but just cant be. Although, Cyborg looked better here than he did previously. Reply

I just have no hope that it will be good or even entertaining. Like all their movies have been such chores to watch. How can they fuck superhero spectacle so bad. Reply

I wish the cast was bigger. It doesn't seem justice league-y enough Reply

These teasers look great tbh!

please let this not suck! Reply

I keep expecting it to say "unite the seven"



a smatter of hope, but no enthusiasm. Reply

they cant unite the seven without supes and green lantern Reply

i'm pretty sure the seven meant the seven seas, but i could be wrong. Reply

Maybe Zack Snyder pulls a 300 and the movie is good? Reply

