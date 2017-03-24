New Justice League character teasers released
More short, character-based teasers for Justice League has been released. Joining Aquaman are Batman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg. The full trailer for the film will be released tomorrow.
Source 1,2,3,4
are you ready to unite the league, ontd?
None of this looks great :/
WW's poster is the GOAT tho. i keep thinking aquaman's buckle is a dick.
First of all, Aquaman's suit covers Momoa's arms which is a travesty. Wonder Woman is barely clothed yet Aquaman is giving us no peeks at his arms or his thighs? Sexism.
at least Cyborg has an excuse for that
give us some eye candy!
please let this not suck!
a smatter of hope, but no enthusiasm.