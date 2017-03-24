Kendall Jenner Recreates Four Iconic Pieces of Performance Art | W Magazine
Performance art certainly has its stars in Marina Abramovic and Yoko Ono, whose groundbreaking live works have inspired many artists — and imitators. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the art world. She’s played model and muse, but had never participated in an art project until she was invited to participate in W's November issue. Jenner was hooked. In celebration of W’s 10th anniversary Art Issue, she dove into the dazzling history of performance art. First, she did her homework. Then she studied up on a few favorite works by Yoko Ono, Ulay and Marina Abramovic, and Yves Klein. Finally, Jenner was ready to pay homage. Her clothes were cut. She became a human paintbrush. Even BFF Gigi Hadid got entangled in Jenner’s latest obsession. Not all went as planned.
