i had to block Perrie on Instagram because i didn't want to be tempted to entertain her messy ass.



my love for them has dwindled because of their unabashed ignorant behavior, which is sad because i think they're really talented and i was rooting for them.



I don't really keep up with them-what's the tea on them these days? Reply

Same old, same old. Reply

Last i saw Perrie was cupping a statue of a religious deity's breast and wore twists/dreads. My frustration is accumulative though. Homegirl keeps pulling all this racist crap and then cleans out her instagram comments of anyone trying to call her out. She has no interest in learning or apologizing. Reply

also her stans keep defending her by saying she can't be racist because she dates men of colour. Reply

why block? why not just unfollow sis lol Reply

I love that this is the first comment in this post. We need to be reminded that despite the obvious talent they are still terrible people. Reply

THEY DID THAT! Also see how they stayed in their respective lanes and didn't try to outsing each other? Mhmmmm Take note 4H. Reply

I thought this said Fifth Harmony....WOW Little Mix is FAR superior vocally DAMN! Reply

so good Reply

imo, leigh is the weakest vocally. like, she's still a better singer than i am, but i always cringe a little bit when she tries to hit an extended note and you can tell she's struggling a little. Reply

I agree. Leigh has always been the weakest though. Reply

This was the perfect song for Jesy but they were all on point as always. Reply

yaaassss Reply

great styling Reply

what's the curvy one's name? Reply

Jesy Nelson. Reply

That was amazing. Queens of harmonies. Also Jade and Jesy really killed this. Some of their best vocals. And Leigh has improved a lot. She no longer sounds out of breath when they perform live anymore. Perrie has always been great. I was hoping she would use her head voice in this song, but still Jesy's falsetto was great at the end. Reply

on top of my head, hard to remember performances:









And lets not forget this absolute GEM:





Edited at 2017-03-24 07:55 pm (UTC)

this is such a guilty pleasure of mine, lmao Reply

this is gay as hell and i love it Reply

I love that drake cover. love. Reply

It's a no from me. Reply

TALENTED QUEENS! That was an awesome cover. Absolutely loved it! Reply

God they're so good Reply

Kelly did it better:



Of course. She's the Queen of covers. She slays them everytime. Reply

She even makes insufferable songs suddenly enjoyable:

Yassss, I was hoping someone would bring this over. Queen of Covers, I love her so much. I'm so excited to see what covers she does on her next tour. Reply

I haven't heard her sing in a while. Reply

I looove her Reply

