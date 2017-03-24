Julianne Hough on Her Struggle with Endometriosis

I've had it about half my life, but only realised it wasn't normal last year when I started being completely incapacitated by pain, nausea and diarrhoea and weird food intolerances. So I argued with my doctor who was all "maybe it will go away on its own", got referred, had surgery which made it worse and now I'm on zoladex and now I'm fine except menopausal which brings all it's own hideous symptoms. Better than randomly shitting myself after sex though. Reply

Have you ever had your gall bladder checked? Because your symptoms (pain, nausea, diarrhea and weird food intolerances) sound like classic chronic gall bladder inflammation to me. Unless you go to an internist who really knows what they're doing, it will never be correctly diagnosed.



At some point did you lose a lot of weight and then these symptoms started? Because losing weight can trigger gall bladder issues. If not, sorry for whatever it is anyway. Reply

Nope, not my gall bladder. My symptoms are cyclical and been completely stopped by initiating a chemical hysterectomy. Reply

it’s not talked about as much as it is today



just bc you didn't know it existed, sis.... Reply

isn't she right though? it feels like endometriosis (and pcos) have been discussed more publicly only in recent years (articles and reports on women just now finding out their periods aren't "normal" or being misdiagnosed etc)



Edited at 2017-03-24 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

2008 tho? 1998 maybe. Reply

lol I'm sorry but she is not wrong. It's definitely not something that was super publicly discussed. Reply

I had to look it up because I'd never heard of it before. I only know about PCOS because my best friend has it. These aren't things that we learn in sex ed or from Cosmo, unfortunately. Reply

my roommate in 2008 had endo and it was definitely "talked about" but there is a DEFINITE 'uptick' in public conversation about the disease in the last couple years. Reply

God forbid someone have the diagnostic capabilities of a medical doctor. Reply

She is absolutely right.



Illnesses and conditions around women's reproductive systems are constantly misdiagnosed and mistreated. It takes so long for women with these conditions to find and get the treatment they deserve and there is so little research and results because for so, so long women spend up to decades dealing with painful, abnormal periods. No sex ed class ever tells girls what is and what isn't a normal period and when to look for help. Reply

lol at your bitching backfiring on you Reply

so my period was five days late last month, and about 10 days late this month, and even then remarkably light. this is crazy weird for me. Reply

My endo has me skipping 3 months of periods because he thinks my periods are the reason why my hemoglobin was at a smooth 6. My periods are manageable and light now because of my birth control so I have a feeling it's something else. /endstory Reply

My period has never ever been consistent.



The first time I got it it would be every other month and then it skipped 6 months and then it went to being regular.



Now it skips every month and then I'll get it back to back. It's so weird. Reply

Maybe stress? My period was like 2 wks late in dec after I worked 15 days straight and took like a week to recover from my jet lag. have you been traveling lately? Reply

fuck I wish, if anything mine are coming earlier, not alarmingly earlier but I want my 28 day cycle back, f this 24-25 day shit Reply

I've been spending so much time at work the past 3 months my cycle synced with other people at work and I've given up on tracking it bc it's all fucked up. I was the same as you 5 days, then 10 days late. Reply

I'm having a weirdly long (and super light) period and it's freaking me out.



Ladies, calm me down! Anyone ever have longer than the usual 5-6 days? Reply

I wish I had a diagnosis for my stuff. I've been tested for everything and there's no cause for my awful cramps & pmdd. So I just stay home from work, pop a vicodin, and pray for death. Better than inothing high school when I would just make myself throw up and fall asleep on the bathroom floor. Reply

Did you have the surgery/biopsy done? As far as I know that is the only way to put a diagnosis for Endometriosis. Reply

man and i thought i had it bad with cramps Reply

pierce your left nostril. Reply

excuse me excuse me Reply

i haaaaaate having endometriosis. i had to go on the pill when i was 13 and they cut out my appendix bc they thought the pain i was in was actually appendicitis. it was not. i however no longer have to worry about appendicitis, so there's a silver lining somewhere at least. Reply

I have it and that shit is no joke. It hurts so bad I sometimes want to just pass out. Reply

I don't have endo but ever since I went off of BC, my periods have been pretty wack. 24-27 days, with a 10 to 13 day luteal phase, usually 11-12.



Husband and I have been trying to get pregnant since September and I think my shorter luteal phases have something to do with it not happening, so my doctor is getting my progesterone levels tested.



ADULTING IS HARD. LADYING IS HARD.



Edited at 2017-03-24 07:23 pm (UTC) Reply

You can try vitamin B6 for lengthening your luteal phase Reply

I just started taking a B6 supplement a few days ago actually! :o) I'm also taking Vitex, but I have been for a few weeks now. I hope this shit works, and/or that it's an easily fixable progesterone issue.



Thank you bb. ♥ Reply

http://www.fertilityplus.com/faq/cm.htm l All I have for getting pregnant faster is drinking the kind of cough syrup that thins mucus, because sometimes a thick mucus lining can inhibit sperm success. Reply

Girl, I think you and I have talked about my own fertility issues. I have my HSG scheduled for next month but my doctor now thinks I have a pituitary tumor called a prolactinoma because I'm only in my early 30s and my progesterone is low, my prolactin is high and my periods are disappearing. Reply

Re: diagnoses...



I was just diagnosed with a super rare genetic condition that makes me prone to neuropathy from pressure palsies. Like if my foot or arm falls asleep (from leaning on it, for ex.) it can stay numb for 3 months or longer. Last month I was stretching and all of a sudden both my arms went numb, then my right foot.



Moral of the story means that yoga, my favorite thing for both exercise and anxiety management, is now a high risk activity for me and I can't do it anymore :(. I'm really sad.



Oh and to bring it closer to topic, my period is bizarre. I've been on a medium-dose BC pill for 3 years and my period comes literally whenever it wants. Often while I'm still taking the active pills. Like, how does it know???



Edited at 2017-03-24 07:21 pm (UTC) Reply

That's so strange, I've never heard of that condition before. :( I'm sorry it's taking away something that you love. Is there anything you can do, like stretches or wear certain blood circulating socks to help with it? Reply

I had never heard of it either! My siblings and I already knew something was weird with our nerves, and that my dad had gotten foot drop or like a numb forearm every few years, but I didn't know there was an actual familial condition. It's called HNPP.



I could do modified yoga, it's just hard for me because I was intermediate/advanced and I lived for learning new poses and being able to do arm-balances and stuff. The pressure on arms, arms overhead, and general extreme stretching is what makes it dangerous now. Nothing can really prevent it as my nerves don't have enough myelin to protect them from pressure, I just need to avoid dangerous activities (like crossing my legs, apparently).



Anyway, thanks for your kind words :) Reply

damn Reply

Holy shit! What about airplanes?? Reply

My periods are a very low key affair but vaginal discharge bugs me so much!! And idk if I just have a lot of it or no one talks about it because none of my female friends have ever complained of it like I do Reply

As long as it's not yellow green or brown, you're probably fine Reply

i wear boxer briefs to give my vag a break from normal panties and its made a huge difference Reply

I wear boxer shorts, too. My inner thighs don't itch anymore since there's some air circulation going on. I only wear panties if I'm wearing pants that show lines or I'm dressing up. Reply

ugh I feel this. I mean I know it's normal and its just cleaning itself out but it pisses me off. I always have to wear liners :/ Reply

girl, i'm with you on that one.



i always think i'm abnormal and change all the time because i feel embarrassed. Reply

UGH. Hate that shit. I have to wear liners every day. The worst is right after my period. For some reason, I'll go to the bathroom, then a couple of minutes later it'll just *gush* out. The delay is basically just long enough for me to have left the bathroom, so I then have to double back and it is so. fucking. ANNOYING.



Does anyone else get that?? Reply

yeah I need to start wearing liners too. Like, I get it. It's just doing its job and good on it! It's being healthy woo! But ugh.



But I remember this FB thing where girls were posting pictures of their dry panties acting all proud and I'm like "UMMM, PLS GO SEE A GYNO STAT." Reply

Lemme just complain. I don't think I can carry on wearing panty liners, I'm pretty sure they're giving me yeast infections because they can't absorb well. But I HATE discharge straight in my underwear. Reply

fucking yes. When I'm not on BC that shit is a fucking PAIN Reply

I'm lucky because my period comes mostly regularly, lasts 4 days, doesn't give me too many cramps and then stops being too bloody by the 3rd day. I wish I could do without the PMS though, because I feel like it goes on for too long, but oh well. Reply

I'm one of the lucky ones that bleeds every 28 days like clockwork. One light day, one medium day, one light day, done. I'd like to think it's God's way of giving me a slight break for being a lesbian whose uterus will never bear children. Reply

lmao r u me?! ETA actually some months i get slight breast tenderness a few days before, which is really annoying



Edited at 2017-03-24 07:35 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I have the same complaint! OMG nipples chill out, not everything you graze is supposed to hurt like that!



The best part about being so regular is planning vacations around it. Reply

mine is usually like that. Every 28 days, 5 days, 1st day heavy as shit and cramps like you wouldn't fucking believe (nausea, diarrhoea, many pain meds, birthing clots), 2nd day no cramps but still kinda heavy, 3rd day a weird break where there's no blood, fourth day light and brown, fifth day barely there and finishing.



But this month I was on an antibiotics course and I fucked up with my pill and it screwed me. I had my period for a week and bled heavily for most of it. Reply

Oh good. I was starting to feel like a weirdo reading everyone's comments. Mine warns me a couple days before, but basically clockwork. 3-4 days( 4th day is mostly discharge) then done. Reply

i'm a lesbian who won't bear children and i was still cursed with crippling periods :( Reply

This was me when I was 19 - idk if it had something to do with me going off to college and eating on a regular schedule, or losing my virginity, or what - and it was like that for maybe 9 months and then it just went back to being all over the place. Anywhere from 24 to 39 days. I wish I knew what had made it so regular since it's been 5 years and it hasn't come close! Reply

Besides pain, what are the symptoms of endometriosis? I have pretty excruciating period pain for the first 2 days, I wonder if that's "normal" or not. Reply

Pain during and after sex is a major one. But intolerance to dairy, nausea, heavy periods, lengthy periods, painful ovulation, diarrhoea, terrible anal and bowel pain randomly. Reply

Oh the random bowel pain is TERRIBLE. Reply

Parent

I have it and I also have a slight gluten intolerance (I can eat it, but I can look forward to cramps when I do!) and a terrible alcohol intolerance. I still have dairy and gluten because those are worth the pain lmao, but I've pretty much cut out alcohol because having one glass of wine just isn't worth cramps/vomiting. Reply

ooooh ovulation puts my ass OUT but i thought that was bc i lost a fallopian tube damn. Reply

Ugh I feel like I have all of this... Reply

I wouldn't know about the first one. I might have some of those symptoms, not all of them, the dairy thing is a surprise, I'm somewhat lactose intolerant and I definitely think it makes my cramping worse. Thanks, guess I need to start reading more about this and see if I think it fits. Reply

there is a link to the campaign in the post that explains a lot about ENDOMETRIOSIS



Edited at 2017-03-24 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah I have endo too. It's horrible and I hate that so many of us have to go through the pain. they say endo gets better when you have kids so I am crossing my fingers on that. the minute I am done having kids I am getting an ablation and stopping my period all together. birth control has helped and I take tramadol for the really severe days. hugs to all the women with painful periods/cycles!!! Reply

Ive had three, and it's got worse each time. Scar tissue can really fuck shit up. Reply

As long as the time between ovulating and your period is 12-14 days, no. Reply

