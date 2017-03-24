Julianne Hough on Her Struggle with Endometriosis



“When I was 15, I had symptoms of endometriosis, but I had never heard of it, didn’t know what it was. I thought that this was just the kind of pain you have when you’re on your period. For years, for I was just thinking that was normal and never really talked about it.”

“I found out that I had endometriosis and that I needed to get surgery that week,”(In 2008, Hough was rushed to the hospital from the Dancing with the Stars set after suffering from severe stomach pains.)
“The first initial thought was a little bit of fear because I didn’t know what it was, especially because it’s not talked about as much as it is today. And then also relief because I was able to put a name to the pain, and know there were treatments and I could talk to my doctor and create a plan to help manage the pain.”

“This campaign is about getting in the know and starting a conversation. Just having awareness and open conversation about this is so important. I don’t care about being private about this anymore because I really want the women that are going through debilitating pain to benefit from my story or this campaign.”

“I still live a healthy, active life and do the things the I love,”
“That was so hard for me mentally because I have that dancer, athlete mentality of, ‘I cannot quit, I have to keep going,’. I have a tolerance for pain, I’m a tough cookie, so it was really hard for me to take a day off, but I needed it. I have to be kind to my body.”

source. campaign

