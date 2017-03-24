Julianne Hough on Her Struggle with Endometriosis
“When I was 15, I had symptoms of endometriosis, but I had never heard of it, didn’t know what it was. I thought that this was just the kind of pain you have when you’re on your period. For years, for I was just thinking that was normal and never really talked about it.”
“I found out that I had endometriosis and that I needed to get surgery that week,”(In 2008, Hough was rushed to the hospital from the Dancing with the Stars set after suffering from severe stomach pains.)
“The first initial thought was a little bit of fear because I didn’t know what it was, especially because it’s not talked about as much as it is today. And then also relief because I was able to put a name to the pain, and know there were treatments and I could talk to my doctor and create a plan to help manage the pain.”
“This campaign is about getting in the know and starting a conversation. Just having awareness and open conversation about this is so important. I don’t care about being private about this anymore because I really want the women that are going through debilitating pain to benefit from my story or this campaign.”
“I still live a healthy, active life and do the things the I love,”
“That was so hard for me mentally because I have that dancer, athlete mentality of, ‘I cannot quit, I have to keep going,’. I have a tolerance for pain, I’m a tough cookie, so it was really hard for me to take a day off, but I needed it. I have to be kind to my body.”
At some point did you lose a lot of weight and then these symptoms started? Because losing weight can trigger gall bladder issues. If not, sorry for whatever it is anyway.
This advice if for everyone!
Illnesses and conditions around women's reproductive systems are constantly misdiagnosed and mistreated. It takes so long for women with these conditions to find and get the treatment they deserve and there is so little research and results because for so, so long women spend up to decades dealing with painful, abnormal periods. No sex ed class ever tells girls what is and what isn't a normal period and when to look for help.
The first time I got it it would be every other month and then it skipped 6 months and then it went to being regular.
Now it skips every month and then I'll get it back to back. It's so weird.
Ladies, calm me down! Anyone ever have longer than the usual 5-6 days?
Husband and I have been trying to get pregnant since September and I think my shorter luteal phases have something to do with it not happening, so my doctor is getting my progesterone levels tested.
ADULTING IS HARD. LADYING IS HARD.
http://www.fertilityplus.com/faq/cm.htm
I was just diagnosed with a super rare genetic condition that makes me prone to neuropathy from pressure palsies. Like if my foot or arm falls asleep (from leaning on it, for ex.) it can stay numb for 3 months or longer. Last month I was stretching and all of a sudden both my arms went numb, then my right foot.
Moral of the story means that yoga, my favorite thing for both exercise and anxiety management, is now a high risk activity for me and I can't do it anymore :(. I'm really sad.
Oh and to bring it closer to topic, my period is bizarre. I've been on a medium-dose BC pill for 3 years and my period comes literally whenever it wants. Often while I'm still taking the active pills. Like, how does it know???
I could do modified yoga, it's just hard for me because I was intermediate/advanced and I lived for learning new poses and being able to do arm-balances and stuff. The pressure on arms, arms overhead, and general extreme stretching is what makes it dangerous now. Nothing can really prevent it as my nerves don't have enough myelin to protect them from pressure, I just need to avoid dangerous activities (like crossing my legs, apparently).
Anyway, thanks for your kind words :)
Does anyone else get that??
But I remember this FB thing where girls were posting pictures of their dry panties acting all proud and I'm like "UMMM, PLS GO SEE A GYNO STAT."
The best part about being so regular is planning vacations around it.
But this month I was on an antibiotics course and I fucked up with my pill and it screwed me. I had my period for a week and bled heavily for most of it.
