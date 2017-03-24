New Teaser Posters for "Spider-Man: Homecoming

they really wanna remind us this movie takes place in the mcu lol Reply

lol Reply

Seriously though. It's a little too much. Reply

I mean, it's the one different thing it has going for it against the other 7382 Spider-Man movies ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I have no idea what you're talking about. Reply

lol I didnt notice it in this pic haha Reply

Lol I didn't notice the tower until you said this Reply

lol tru



even the netflix shows haven't shown stark avengers tower afaik Reply

Dang I totally missed that! Reply

It took me way too long to notice the Stark Tower lol. Reply

i like it but, like



nice job hiding your identity wearing your school jacket out and about Reply

Hate it Reply

Another mother fucking Spider-Man movie? Reply

where have you been for the last 2 years? Reply

MFTE Reply

I know you've seen the posts. Sony will never give the rights back to Marvel so they will keep making them in order to keep the rights. This time, they struck a deal with Marvel to include it in the MCU and that means starting over. Reply

I'd like to ask how Mars is this time of year. Reply

did all these recent spiderman posts for the past 1-2 years just fly by you, gorl? Reply

yes. a second Spiderman reboot in less than 5 years at that. Reply

handsome af Reply

mmm imagine if this was steve's non-avengers look yas Reply

He looked his best doing the gap ads Reply

unfff Reply

That angle annoys me. Reply

This movie makes me feel so old.



Edited at 2017-03-24 06:59 pm (UTC)

Ikr Reply

Same dang Reply

keep it. Reply

I'm sooo excited for this film Reply

Very deadpool Reply

Can they STOP?



00's spiderman was good enough. Why do they insist on these shitty remakes? Come up with something original. Reply

Switching of the rights, universe inclusion, etc Reply

you're really pressed about this, aren't you? Reply

It's just stupid, why do we need 10 more spiderman movies?



00's spiderman was iconic, should have stopped there. Reply

money money money!



but I agree. Its just so.....boring. yawn. Reply

Lol cute Reply

Awww I actually have this same toy lol Reply

Such a flat behind. :O Reply

He's 17 or something, isn't he? They don't need the same kind of appeal from him as they do Steve and company Reply

lol he's 20 but yeah Peter's meant to be super young in the film. it still makes me uncomfy when people try to sexualise Tom tho Reply

Parent

This is one photoshop edit away from being someone's erotic fanart. Reply

I rewatched the first Spider Man a while back and there is this part where Tobey gets on a school bus and some kid eating a hamburger won't let him sit next to him and I was like where the hell did u get a hamburger so early, kid? It's gotta be like 7am. Why was he eating it for breakfast? That seemed super unrealistic to me so I guess I understand why they needed to reboot it. Reply

Lmao that's the sole reason. That scene right there. They had to retcon the 7am hamburger. Reply

I sent Sam Raimi a letter about it along w/ my DVD cuz I thought they could fix it in post but he hasn't gotten back to me yet. Reply

i meaaaan this comment is ridiculous, but there's a cart on the corner of my block that appears at 7am and sells everything under the sun including burgers. Reply

LMAO i love this entire thread Reply

Deli sis Reply

