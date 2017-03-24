Gym Shoes

Chris Pratt is Not Here for Body Shaming




Fitness guru, dietary expert, and acclaimed spiritual leader Chris Pratt has drawn strong criticisms from the internet over his social media series #WHATSMYSNACK. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Jurassic World 2 star has been graciously sharing his meals with his Instagram fans, documenting what it takes to stay fit and gorgeous.









Fans began leaving comments on his IG accusing the actor of losing "too much weight" and looking "skeletal." Pratt took to social media to share a selfie from the set of Jurassic World 2 and give his two cents on body shaming.



prattprattpratt So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look "skeletal" Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.

LMFAO Troll King's beautiful at any weight

