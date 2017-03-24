Chris Pratt is Not Here for Body Shaming
.@prattprattpratt pokes fun at body shamers with a "skeletal" selfie. https://t.co/H5C6jh7RBT pic.twitter.com/MV5akXwfBN— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 24, 2017
Fitness guru, dietary expert, and acclaimed spiritual leader Chris Pratt has drawn strong criticisms from the internet over his social media series #WHATSMYSNACK. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Jurassic World 2 star has been graciously sharing his meals with his Instagram fans, documenting what it takes to stay fit and gorgeous.
Fans began leaving comments on his IG accusing the actor of losing "too much weight" and looking "skeletal." Pratt took to social media to share a selfie from the set of Jurassic World 2 and give his two cents on body shaming.
prattprattpratt So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look "skeletal" Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.
LMFAO Troll King's beautiful at any weight
he is white bread personified
well,
On Friday, Pete was found wandering the streets of North Hollywood and was reportedly badly emaciated.
Reps say they've made arrangements to have the dog returned to the "nice home" that they found for him upon concluding that they could no longer care for the animal.
on giving up their 15 y/o cat up for adoption cause they wanted to start a family:
"Bottom line, and not that this is any of your f--king business weirdos, but my wife and I want to start a family and we ABSOLUTELY CANNOT have an animal that shits all over the house,"
"Sorry. If you are a parent you will understand. And if not, that probably explains why you have such a hard on for cats. Just sayin'."
they ain't shit
i know im being obtuse (not a fat joke)
As someone who has been “thin-shamed” I can say it does Not at all go hand in hand with fat shaming. People “thin-shaming” me was mostly verbal harassment- you’re too skinny, you look like a boy, eat a fucking cheeseburger, what’s wrong with you why don’t you like food?
But guess what, I don’t have a problem finding clothes that fit me. There aren’t companies that refuse to make clothes for my size. There is no shortage of messages telling me that despite the harassment of some, I am still beautiful and ideal even if I’m unhealthy. Despite being thin-shamed, I still PANICKED when I started a medicine that made me gain weight, and I had to really analyze that, because no matter what my culture will still say that “fat is unideal” “fat is bad” and “honestly its fine to starve yourself / but shameful and bad to overeat.”
So “thin-shaming” is shitty because it’s shitty to be judged and have people make assumptions about you. But Fat-shaming is institutional, it’s not just individuals harassment and judgement, it’s potential jobs, it’s clothing companies, it’s media and advertisement, all telling you you’re bad as you are. Like what a way shittier thing.
