Danny Boyle wants a Trainspotting spinoff
Danny Boyle has expressed interested in overseeing a third 'Trainspotting' movie (he would not be directing), this one based off the novel 'The Blade Artist' written by creator Irvine Welsh. The novel centers around Begbie, portrayed by Robert Carlyle in the films.
“It’s like a solo book. I think Bobby [Carlyle] would love to do that because it’s an interesting twist on the character. That may be made into a film. You couldn’t call it T3 because although some of the other characters come into it, they’re only featured just momentarily. It’s a solo story. You could call that a spinoff. … Blade Artist is a great read."
"We’ve been talking about that, I am up for doing it. So maybe we ain’t seen the end of Begbie just yet,” Robert Carlyle told reporters at T2‘s Edinburgh premiere.
Boyle also expressed interest in seeing Welsh's other books adapted, stating “Irvine Welsh returns to these characters in many different ways, in different novels. They appear as casual characters in each others’ stories; we call it Irving’s little Marvel universe.”
Edited at 2017-03-24 11:42 pm (UTC)
yes please
i blame lj
i liked T2, one of the few good sequels.
I still have to see Transpotting 2
Edited at 2017-03-25 02:10 am (UTC)