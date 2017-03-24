Danny Boyle wants a Trainspotting spinoff

i just want to see tf2 but it's not playing anywhere near me Reply

it's online sis! check the dare telly!

it won't let me open stream or download so unless you have a link straight to the film itself i got nothing



Edited at 2017-03-24 11:42 pm (UTC)

i just checked, it's cam quality :( shall i inbox you the link anyway?

you know what

yes please

could i have the link please

did you not get the message? ops! sorry! i'll message you again :)

nope didn't get it

i blame lj

i'm sorry! the russian overlords are probably upset i did not send you a russian link :P

well i watched it

thank you

I watched about a week ago and I liked it. I couldn't understand what the hell they were saying in some parts though

lol the book is ten times worse in that regard. Mostly written in Scottish slang and dialect. Going to try and pick it up again, couldn't get through the first time.

Yeah I was going to give it a try after liking the film, but just a few pages in and I couldn't be bothered any more tbh

Free Robert from OUaT so he can shine again and make it happen!

To be fair OUAT isn't stopping him from making stuff, in addition to Trainspotting 2 he directed and starred in a film the other year. It's not even like 'Game of Thrones' where apparently Kit Harington couldn't get a haircut given how they worked his new hairdo for Rumple in the show.

That is true, but I've just really, really wanted him off that damn show for years now, lol. His talented is so wasted on there anymore, with the shitty storylines they give Rumple and the fact that they think Hook/Colin (who is mediocre at his very best) is the best thing on the show to the point that they sideline other characters for it. (At least they did when I watched. It was one the main reasons I quit.)

True. Do you have any recs with him? Already seen Trainspotting (of course), 28 Weeks Later and The Full Monty.

California Solo is my fave movie of his, he's SO good in it. Ravenous was really good, too, (if you enjoy his crazy side, you'll love it) and if you don't hate romance movies, I would also definitely recommend Marilyn Hotchkiss' Ballroom Dancing & Charm School.

Thanks. You see The Legend of Barney Thomson? That looks good.

this please

begbie is terrifying

lol i love begbie's psycho ass, i'd be so here for this

t2 was good. i was floored in some parts. i'd be ok with a spinoff tbh.

the sequel was ok

lol here for that gif, fucking Begbie (young me used to think he was cute back in the day IDEKW)



the sequel was alright, but still not necessary. i found it more depressing than trainspotting

he deserves so much better than the trainwreck that is OUaT

Just here to say that I love the choice of gif used by OP. The pub, Crosslands, was one of my locals especially for Thursday night karaoke .. that was many, many moons ago :D

if they'll do anything like snatch the tv show, then NO, thank you, but NO!



i liked T2, one of the few good sequels.

