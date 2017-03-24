I actually just finished watching next week's ep for work because I am fancy like that~~~ Ellen Pompeo directed it, woo.



DAMN @ that Cristina shout-out! That was totally deserved, but I forget, did Amelia actually ever indicate/say that she wanted kids with Owen, or is he just assuming again? Those two are such a mess, ugh. Reply

tell me more about that Cristina shout-out pls Reply

In her fight with Owen, Amelia says that she feels suffocated in their marriage, and wants to ask Cristina how suffocated she felt with Owen. Reply

I think she wants a family with Owen but shes also frighted that something bad will happen again.



When she thought she was pregnant she seemed both scared and excited but when the pregnancy test was false she seemed relieved and the trauma from her baby dying hit her when he spoke about there being no rush because it will happen eventually. Reply

where do you work, sis? Reply

i have defended grey's for so long but tbh this is the season that's finally broken me Reply

lol :( this season is all over the place smh Reply

there was a rain storm yesterday so a chunk of my recording was missing. it went from the old lady making it through surgery to her dead and I was like waaaahhhhht Reply

I felt so sad for the old man at the end of last night's episode :(



But really though, can this show please have a disaster or something happen soon because this season has been insufferable. Reply

That was the most interesting part of the episode and I just felt so bad for him. Reply

I've never watched this show but damn 13x18 seems like a lot of show lol



What can you possibly talk about after 13 seasons and in episode 18 no less



Lmaooo Reply

only 4 actors have been there from the start. Everyone else has either died or left. they are constantly bringing in new characters with new personal/professional drama so its always changing. Reply

plus endless (exaggerating, I know) line of Meredith's half-siblings. Reply

AMC should be called AMCheap!



Bloop never mind, I've been getting replies on a comment I made about amc being cheap with its TWD actors so I thought this was one lol



Edited at 2017-03-24 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

I knew Maggie's mother's cancer was going to spread. Wouldn't be Grey's without someone's parent dying.



I think Steph's character is going to leave the program. I guess that's how they'll write the actress out.



Amelia is the worst. He hasn't even been suffocating her like he did with Christina, so her whole rant was just stupid. She's acting like a child. Owen is actually being a saint by putting up with her shit, and I hate Owen.



Riggs and Mer is still a no. Disgusting.



End the Richard storyline already.



Glad there was no April.



Needed more Alex. Reply

I mean he literally tried to suffocate (choke) Cristina, lol Reply

nnnnn stop!!! lmao Reply

Hahahahahaha omg Reply

Steph is leaving by the end of the season. I read that the actress is going to another show. Reply

This season is shit. Reply

ikr. i'm so bored with it. Reply

I love the show, but yes. Reply

It is. Reply

amelia is annoying me. i understand that the baby situation is a really intense and emotional thing for her because of what happened in the past but at the same time she STILL hasn't said anything to owen even after moving out and ignoring him. she's literally mad at him for something he doesn't even know about BECAUSE SHE WON'T TELL HIM. Reply

I just caught up on the last three episodes and I am INFLAMED with how casual everyone is being with Alex coming back. When he told Hot Intern 'I thought we were cool?' like what the fuck? How can you just be cool with the dude who put you in the hospital? And he's in charge of your education? And Riggs telling him to put that kid on the transplant list and not tell Karev feels ethically gross. Just ethically gross all around, these people.



Mer & Riggs suck and they should both go away.



Richard is such a baby and so unprofessional about the whole teaching thing. Yeah, maybe bringing in that woman was mishandled but omw you're over half a century old grow the fuck up already.



Maggie was being a brat even before she found out it was cancer. I can't @ her being surprised her mom shut her out when she was being all 'OMG MY MOM'S BOOBS YOU GUYS' to literally everyone.



I am so tired of Amelia not being able to communicate her thoughts and fears to Owen. I think she said she does want a baby (I tune them both out so who knows) but she just needs to tell him she's afraid that it might happen again. I am so over adults who don't know how to communicate. I'm glad she asked Owen why he even wants a kid, though. I knew (and dated) a few guys who really wanted a family quickly and I was like, you have no idea what you're in for and it won't be with me. I think childless men honestly have no idea.



Of course Hot Intern is in love with Jo. Whatever.



At this point Steph is the only one I'm rooting for and she seemed shook about the old lady dying so she might leave but she's the only competent one left in this mess. Reply

Jerrika is leaving at the end of this season. Reply

welp there it is Reply

This season has been the worst in quite some time.



The Eliza storyline has been dragged on for too long. Richard is like 70 yo, stop acting like a child! Everyone looked so dumb with their secret meetings. The only redeemable thing about that storyline was having Kepner as a chief, which they could have exploited a little more, but no, they went back to normal the next episode.



RME @ Alex's storyline ending so abruptly. He wasn't even in last night's episode!



Jo and DeLuca should stay together. And leave.



Too bad Steph is leaving :/



Amelia and Owen can gtfo. The only think they know how to do is scream and run. Can't they talk like a normal person would do? Amelia has never stopped being so insufferable.



Riggs and Mer. Oh well, I know that "nobody" will be good enough for her after Derek, but it feels forced and there is no chemistry.



The little plot about Jackson's father. Was it really necessary or was just to push Arpil and Jackson to be together again?



I am SICK of the little and randome subplots like that one popping up out of nowhere. And enough with the character centric episodes! We really don't need to astray away from the usual format to be entertained.

Also, I am so mad that Meredith keeps disappearing. I know Ellen wanted a reduced amount of workload because of her new child, but even when she got pregnant, you somehow found a way to show her face for 2 seconds at least. She didn't even narrate that Jackson episode. Reply

This season is terrible. The worst since that one where Izzie had sex with a ghost. What's sad is that it's not even so much because of ridiculous storylines but because NOTHING HAPPENS!



They have pulled these dumb stories but they also don't even try to resolve them and that's what makes them so unbearable. Why are we still talking about Delucca falling for Jo? Why are we still dragging this Minnick story? Why are we not resolving Owen and Amelia either way? I mean I get that some of the most ridiculous things have happened as a result of women having to take materinity leave but Caterina has been back for like 4 episodes and we're still having these idiotic storylines?



Byeeeeeeeee







I'm still gonna watch this show forever tho, so I can't even pretend lmao Reply

Amelia is the worst. Like you've literally runaway for God knows how long now and he's given her space and hasn't pressed her on coming back beyond telling her he misses her and wants to talk it out. And her pessimistic attitude about couples getting married and staying together long term is odd. Bitch, why did you even get married then?

Riggs and Mere could be cute but they literally have no chemistry. Riggs telling Mere about being so mesmerized when he first saw her was very ??? because this whole thing with them came out of nowhere and there was no indication that he liked her when he was first introduced.

I really don't like any of the characters this season. Idk I might use this opportunity to finally quit the show; there's just no one I want to root for, they're all so especially unlikeable this season. They should hire new writers or just end it already. Reply

I cried for the old couple.

Maggie was insufferable. Amelia is just ridiculous. Reply

Amelia is so wack Reply

