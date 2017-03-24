ONTD Roundup

Finally, Hamilton is coming to my city (in 2 years) :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saaw one toronto announcement that said "the wait is over!" only to find out it wouldnt be here until 2019 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao i saw that too and was like "what!" and then "oh." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh but that's what we said on nov 6 too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we thought that about tramp tho, I'm not getting my hopes up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i unfollowed someone on twitter 3 days ago and their likes are still showing up in my "you might like" thing. get your shit together twitter. Reply

Thread

Link

block them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There will be few things as satisfying in this life than the witnessing Paul Ryan's career go up in flames. He's fucked either way but if this bill doesn't pass I might need to crack open a bottle of wine tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

Knowing that it will go down in flames because Commander Cheeto Puff will tie him up under the bus and drag him for the rest of his presidency makes it so much more satisfying for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





happy friday ontd! it's 10:35am but i wish it was lunch time tbh happy friday ontd! it's 10:35am but i wish it was lunch time tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Slooooooooooth <3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna be me this weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sloth and i are kindred spirits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh, I'm starving by 11 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I want to buy the Benefit Eyebrow "Precisely My Brow (definition pencil) although I currently use a just fine one from the DS



question is, I need desperately to work on fading in the brow from the inside... should I buy a brow pencil a shade lighter than my brow color? seems like a weird solution. Or do I just need to perfect my technique with the same color (I use ABH Dip Brow in Medium Brown w a brow brush). Any tips for that? I like my square brow tbh and when I brush it away it always seems fuzzy instead of a sharp, crisp fade in.

I'm talking about this look







i think i'm going to go back to MUFE HD Foundation (mostly bc i'm buying online and I'm familiar with it instead of several trips to sephora) but the shit is more expensive than the Too Faced I've been using :(



Also SPF moisturizer for oily/combo skin? I've looked up some of your suggestions but holy shit they're expensive!! Any more suggestions, like, under $30?



I'm also gonna try KVD liquid liner and not buy my HG Stila *clutches pearls*



Why are things so pricey I have 2 things in my sephora cart and it's 67 dollars :((( ya'll i'm back with makeup questions.I want to buy the Benefit Eyebrow "Precisely My Brow (definition pencil) although I currently use a just fine one from the DSquestion is, I need desperately to work on fading in the brow from the inside... should I buy a brow pencil a shade lighter than my brow color? seems like a weird solution. Or do I just need to perfect my technique with the same color (I use ABH Dip Brow in Medium Brown w a brow brush). Any tips for that? I like my square brow tbh and when I brush it away it always seems fuzzy instead of a sharp, crisp fade in.I'm talking about this looki think i'm going to go back to MUFE HD Foundation (mostly bc i'm buying online and I'm familiar with it instead of several trips to sephora) but the shit is more expensive than the Too Faced I've been using :(Also SPF moisturizer for oily/combo skin? I've looked up some of your suggestions but holy shit they're expensive!! Any more suggestions, like, under $30?I'm also gonna try KVD liquid liner and not buy my HG Stila *clutches pearls*Why are things so pricey I have 2 things in my sephora cart and it's 67 dollars :((( Reply

Thread

Link

For faded brow technique, i find that powders work better for achieving that effect. And brushing through the front will really take down some of the powder.



My fav foundation is luminous silk.. which is like the most expensive shit. I have 2 bottles plus another armani foundation.



I really like Neutrogena moisturizers.



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I took pills to dilate my cervix to get my IUD inserted and I've never felt worse in my life. Fucking shout out to any woman that has ever experienced this pain for anything because you're a super human. Women are amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Get ready that shit hurts like take your breath away and make you feel emotionally bad. I was so glad I had a ride home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's my second IUD so I'm not nervous about the pain, but the first time I didn't have to take these pills and the pills made me feel awful. The first IUD I got I barely had any pain and walked home after lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

<3 iud insertion pain is awful. but it's only once every 5-10yr so it balances?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck bb!! You'll love your IUD once it's in!



My insertion was pretty painful, but I was totally fine afterwards and didn't even cramp. I was able to walk the ~1 mile home with no problem. Everyone's body reacts differently! (just saying this so you don't spend time needlessly freaking yourself out like I did, haha) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to use those when I got mine. Ask them for the numbing shots too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is thread is why I can't commit to getting a IUD. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm about to do the same thing bb. hope you start feeling better soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're tougher than I'll ever be lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This collection agency has called every day asking for someone else. I haven't been home to get it. I FINALLY was able to pick it up today and I just went off on the guy. I told him the person doesn't live her, NEVER HAS, and we've had the same number for 35 years so STOP CALLING.



He just hung up. Ass. I know he'll call back too. Reply

Thread

Link

tell him the same thing any time he or anyone else from the collection agency calls. better yet, hang up on him next time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's ALWAYS him. He's called the house phone and my cell phone. I want to ask him just how stupid he is because he leaves a message and our voicemail CLEARLY states who we are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whats the weirdest thing you've ever eaten Reply

Thread

Link

Probably 100 year old egg but it was delicious.



What about you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I tried that when I went out with some of my coworkers a last month, and I didn't like it at all. The taste wasn't terrible, but I didn't dig it. But mainly I was put off by the texture. Ugh, so gross lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ostrich burger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fugu (the Japanese ~poisonous~ blowfish). It's not that weird I guess but it's unusual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zebra



it was delicious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brits seem to think it's weird but one of my fave foods is octopus



it's really not that weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Balut, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fish sperm (It was in a soup and I thought it was shrimp :( )

Raw Horse

I almost ate Balut but as soon as my teeth hit the crunchy part, I couldn't handle it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a bull's testicle and monkey's brain. we did a fear factor day in one of my poli sci classes lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

prairie oyster



i did not know what it meant until after Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rattlesnake. tastes just like chicken Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carrots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is ontd running a bit slow for anyone else? Reply

Thread

Link









[ I doubt anyone noticed, but I forgot to do these for the past few days oops ] #120: Power Rangers - The theater here has no security so I just walked in on a Thursday night showing. It was a small room, but it was packed. As for the movie, it was not as bad as I was expecting. Sure, it wasn't great art, but was anyone really expecting that with a reimagining of a crappy, localized '90s adaptation of a cheesy Japanese TV show? I hope not. A lot of critics have gone in on the tonal shifts of the story, but the idea of combining humor with drama in an origins superhero film isn't a new concept. PR is a big screen CW show with decent acting from a few actors (Jason, Kimberly, and Billy's actors stood out), and some neat new ideas ( [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Rita is a former Green Ranger gone bad

#121: ARQ - I watched for Robbie, but wanted to turn it off because of Rachael Taylor (can't stand her acting). This is a lukewarm Groundhog Day a la sci-fi. Not the most exciting thriller.

#122: Run - Boring early '90s cat-and-mouse-chase with Patrick Dempsey.

#123: Silkwood - Great Meryl Streep conspiracy thriller with Cher. Based on the "mysterious" death of Karen Silkwood.

#124: BAPS - The story is forgettable and corny, but the soundtrack was good.



#125: Burlesque - While the movie failed in most areas (dialogue, character development, and story), the music was good, and Aguilera looked great.

#126: The Family Fang - This indie mystery dramedy was directed by its star, Jason Bateman. I see some potential for Bateman as a director as the movie has some poignancy. Maybe in a few years, he'll come up with something thoroughly good.

#127: Weiner - Was this docu trying to make me sympathize with the guy? I didn't.

#128: Everybody Wants Some!! - I liked seeing all the places in Austin where this was partly filmed in. I recognized some of my hangouts on the UT campus. As for the movie, it wasn't innovative or deep. Very slice of life with characters whose lives and outlooks didn't connect with me.

#129: The Hollars - Ugh, this was awful. Unfunny, not that moving, and full of obnoxious characters. Margo Martindale deserves better. At least the soundtrack was good.



More at my letterboxd - The theater here has no security so I just walked in on a Thursday night showing. It was a small room, but it was packed. As for the movie, it was not as bad as I was expecting. Sure, it wasn't great art, but was anyone really expecting that with a reimagining of a crappy, localized '90s adaptation of a cheesy Japanese TV show? I hope not. A lot of critics have gone in on the tonal shifts of the story, but the idea of combining humor with drama in an origins superhero film isn't a new concept. PR is a big screen CW show with decent acting from a few actors (Jason, Kimberly, and Billy's actors stood out), and some neat new ideas (). The morphin' doesn't happen until the third act, and the way the zords combine is truly unorthodox. Bryan Cranston was kind of wasted as Zordon, and he was too much of a jerk for me to care about him like we did for his TV counterpart. Elizabeth was not the best choice for Rita - they gave her some awful dialogue so. Anyway, the movie is silly with a few nods to the original MMPR for the nostalgia starved (the theme song, the cameos, the jokes). Watch if you're okay with getting what is basically a CW series+Voltron Legendary Defender mashup. Oh, the mid-end credits bonus scene hinting at a possible sequel's new character was well done and satisfying. The product placement was embarrassing.- I watched for Robbie, but wanted to turn it off because of Rachael Taylor (can't stand her acting). This is a lukewarm Groundhog Day a la sci-fi. Not the most exciting thriller.- Boring early '90s cat-and-mouse-chase with Patrick Dempsey.- Great Meryl Streep conspiracy thriller with Cher. Based on the "mysterious" death of Karen Silkwood.- The story is forgettable and corny, but the soundtrack was good.- While the movie failed in most areas (dialogue, character development, and story), the music was good, and Aguilera looked great.- This indie mystery dramedy was directed by its star, Jason Bateman. I see some potential for Bateman as a director as the movie has some poignancy. Maybe in a few years, he'll come up with something thoroughly good.- Was this docu trying to make me sympathize with the guy? I didn't.- I liked seeing all the places in Austin where this was partly filmed in. I recognized some of my hangouts on the UT campus. As for the movie, it wasn't innovative or deep. Very slice of life with characters whose lives and outlooks didn't connect with me.- Ugh, this was awful. Unfunny, not that moving, and full of obnoxious characters. Margo Martindale deserves better. At least the soundtrack was good. Reply

Thread

Link

Does Power Rangers feel long? I'm probably seeing it this weekend but I noticed it has a two hour + run time and I was like why are you so long? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually don't enjoy action movies that go over 2 hours, but it didn't really drag that much for me. It kept its pace even without a lot of fight scenes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pacing of the movie is good. You barely feel the 2 hours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weiner was great! I def don't think you were supposed to sympathize with him, more be like "WTF is wrong with this guy?"



The one who came off as sympathetic was Huma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they hadn't actually explained it and it had just ended ambiguously, after that great scene when Bateman says he thinks they're "just gone." That was more emotionally satisfying to me. I really liked The Family Fang, but I wished Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weiner was insane



I knew nothing about the movie, so when I was watching, I expected it to end when the new scandal broke- because who would allow the documentary to continue when all that shit was going on??



So fascinating, in a train wreck kind of way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Weiner was great, it was so insane that they were actually able to document the very moments when he found out, like that opening interview scene where he gets the phone call, wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TGIF ontd! I'm just heading back from the gym. I should have showered there, lol. So sweaty. It's too warm for my winter coat!

I think the personal trainer I saw weighed me wrong. I stepped on the scale today and unless I lost 7 pounds in one week, his scale (or that one I used today) is broken... Reply

Thread

Link

MY OFFER WAS ACCEPTED. we go to close in a month and I'll own a goddamn house. a whole house! with a roof and walls and I will own it. all by myself.



I am ecstatic and scared shitless. Reply

Thread

Link

woohoooo! congratulations!!! i wish i will be an Actual Apartment Owner one day too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats bb!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's in CLT!



I am weirdly thrilled to move back. what is wrong with me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

AMAZING!! Congrats :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so dead-faced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That picture is offensively bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did I do to you to deserve this image being thrown at me? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I'm a real boy" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg nooo. Hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

plz put a trigger warning for his face thnx Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH I hate his face, I just want to punch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a strange looking man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually living for that photo. That's like exactly the face I think of when people write "eehhhhhhhh" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ad block Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOK EVERYONE!



Dracula's neglected child! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those eyes scream "i have no soul" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have been SHOCKED upon learning that there is one (1) reasonably attractive person on our campus and said person is aware of my existence now lmao



im sad i have no time to attend the place for the next couple of weeks except for the evenings bc this is a DISCOVERY that needs to be investigated further Reply

Thread

Link

lmao is this person actually cute or are you just making them cute cuz you're bored?



i did this all the time at uni Reply

Parent

Thread



Link