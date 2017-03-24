ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, March 23, 2017:
- Everything that's leaving and coming to Netflix in April
- Selena Gomez shadily covers Ariana Grande's Cosmo cover with her own Vogue issue
- The Original Power Rangers Reunite at the Premiere of the New Movie
- LeAnn Rimes & Joana Krupa Hired Professional Online Bully to Harass Brandi Glanville
- 'Iron Fist' Is Extremely Popular on Netflix
- Amy Schumer drops out of Barbie film
- Gwyneth Paltrow's Guide to Anal, An ONTD Original
happy friday everyone!
happy friday ontd! it's 10:35am but i wish it was lunch time tbh
I want to buy the Benefit Eyebrow "Precisely My Brow (definition pencil) although I currently use a just fine one from the DS
question is, I need desperately to work on fading in the brow from the inside... should I buy a brow pencil a shade lighter than my brow color? seems like a weird solution. Or do I just need to perfect my technique with the same color (I use ABH Dip Brow in Medium Brown w a brow brush). Any tips for that? I like my square brow tbh and when I brush it away it always seems fuzzy instead of a sharp, crisp fade in.
I'm talking about this look
i think i'm going to go back to MUFE HD Foundation (mostly bc i'm buying online and I'm familiar with it instead of several trips to sephora) but the shit is more expensive than the Too Faced I've been using :(
Also SPF moisturizer for oily/combo skin? I've looked up some of your suggestions but holy shit they're expensive!! Any more suggestions, like, under $30?
I'm also gonna try KVD liquid liner and not buy my HG Stila *clutches pearls*
Why are things so pricey I have 2 things in my sephora cart and it's 67 dollars :(((
My fav foundation is luminous silk.. which is like the most expensive shit. I have 2 bottles plus another armani foundation.
I really like Neutrogena moisturizers.
My insertion was pretty painful, but I was totally fine afterwards and didn't even cramp. I was able to walk the ~1 mile home with no problem. Everyone's body reacts differently! (just saying this so you don't spend time needlessly freaking yourself out like I did, haha)
He just hung up. Ass. I know he'll call back too.
What about you?
it was delicious
it's really not that weird
Raw Horse
I almost ate Balut but as soon as my teeth hit the crunchy part, I couldn't handle it.
i did not know what it meant until after
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
[I doubt anyone noticed, but I forgot to do these for the past few days oops]#120: Power Rangers - The theater here has no security so I just walked in on a Thursday night showing. It was a small room, but it was packed. As for the movie, it was not as bad as I was expecting. Sure, it wasn't great art, but was anyone really expecting that with a reimagining of a crappy, localized '90s adaptation of a cheesy Japanese TV show? I hope not. A lot of critics have gone in on the tonal shifts of the story, but the idea of combining humor with drama in an origins superhero film isn't a new concept. PR is a big screen CW show with decent acting from a few actors (Jason, Kimberly, and Billy's actors stood out), and some neat new ideas ([Spoiler (click to open)]Rita is a former Green Ranger gone bad). The morphin' doesn't happen until the third act, and the way the zords combine is truly unorthodox. Bryan Cranston was kind of wasted as Zordon, and he was too much of a jerk for me to care about him like we did for his TV counterpart. Elizabeth was not the best choice for Rita - they gave her some awful dialogue so. Anyway, the movie is silly with a few nods to the original MMPR for the nostalgia starved (the theme song, the cameos, the jokes). Watch if you're okay with getting what is basically a CW series+Voltron Legendary Defender mashup. Oh, the mid-end credits bonus scene hinting at a possible sequel's new character was well done and satisfying. The product placement was embarrassing.
#121: ARQ - I watched for Robbie, but wanted to turn it off because of Rachael Taylor (can't stand her acting). This is a lukewarm Groundhog Day a la sci-fi. Not the most exciting thriller.
#122: Run - Boring early '90s cat-and-mouse-chase with Patrick Dempsey.
#123: Silkwood - Great Meryl Streep conspiracy thriller with Cher. Based on the "mysterious" death of Karen Silkwood.
#124: BAPS - The story is forgettable and corny, but the soundtrack was good.
#125: Burlesque - While the movie failed in most areas (dialogue, character development, and story), the music was good, and Aguilera looked great.
#126: The Family Fang - This indie mystery dramedy was directed by its star, Jason Bateman. I see some potential for Bateman as a director as the movie has some poignancy. Maybe in a few years, he'll come up with something thoroughly good.
#127: Weiner - Was this docu trying to make me sympathize with the guy? I didn't.
#128: Everybody Wants Some!! - I liked seeing all the places in Austin where this was partly filmed in. I recognized some of my hangouts on the UT campus. As for the movie, it wasn't innovative or deep. Very slice of life with characters whose lives and outlooks didn't connect with me.
#129: The Hollars - Ugh, this was awful. Unfunny, not that moving, and full of obnoxious characters. Margo Martindale deserves better. At least the soundtrack was good.
More at my letterboxd
The one who came off as sympathetic was Huma.
I knew nothing about the movie, so when I was watching, I expected it to end when the new scandal broke- because who would allow the documentary to continue when all that shit was going on??
So fascinating, in a train wreck kind of way.
I think the personal trainer I saw weighed me wrong. I stepped on the scale today and unless I lost 7 pounds in one week, his scale (or that one I used today) is broken...
I am ecstatic and scared shitless.
I am weirdly thrilled to move back. what is wrong with me.
Dracula's neglected child!
im sad i have no time to attend the place for the next couple of weeks except for the evenings bc this is a DISCOVERY that needs to be investigated further
i did this all the time at uni
so i have no idea but like i said, i need to ~investigate lol