John Mayer says he is not appropriating Japanese culture in upcoming video
- His new song (about ex Katy Perry) "Still Feel Like Your Man" reminded him of “ancient Japanese R&B”
- His music video for the song will feature what he calls a "disco dojo," a bamboo forest, people in panda suits, and a woman dressed as a geisha
- He said in NY Times profile: “Part of cultural appropriation is blindness... I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multiethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person.”
SOURCE
But what side of the line is his David Duke penis?
Keep digging that racist hole.
I mean they are a match made in racist heaven too.
I don't even know where to begin with this mess...panda's aren't even Japanese!? Katy taught ha
Groundbreaking
Anyway, I'll just wait to see the video before I judge. He's still garbage after that Playboy interview and well, almost everything else about him.
Also, this song must make Taylor seethe lol.
??????????????????????
he should've collabed with the yoshida bros and tossed some sweet shamisen licks in there
I mean it's Hip Hop but it's all I can think of.
(ngl, I love LEPISM and classic BEAMS)