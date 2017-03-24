kendall

John Mayer says he is not appropriating Japanese culture in upcoming video


  • His new song (about ex Katy Perry) "Still Feel Like Your Man" reminded him of “ancient Japanese R&B”

  • His music video for the song will feature what he calls a "disco dojo," a bamboo forest, people in panda suits, and a woman dressed as a geisha

  • He said in NY Times profile: “Part of cultural appropriation is blindness... I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multiethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person.”



SOURCE
