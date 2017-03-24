

but at the same time I'm always here for Shakira posts. hhmm this was posted like a month agobut at the same time I'm always here for Shakira posts. Reply

I think this is what the OP was intending to embed Reply

OP, you posted the audio instead of the MV.



I'm not in love with this because I'm still mad at Jaume for cutting all the dance bits! Couldn't he just do a still take for about 15 seconds to let me appreciate the fact that this is Shakira's first time dancing bachata? Reply

Why arent they dancing together lmao? What is the point of this song... Reply

Sis ya got the wrong video in here Reply

She's so sexy. Reply

I wish there was a pop version because I feel like there's a nice song and melody here, but it's a little boring. These features have been fun, but I need her to release a solo single and get us that Spanish-language album ASAP.



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Love the song, love shaki, like prince Royce but what is the point of the video if they are not going to be dancing bachata like they're supposed to



seriously, i've seen children dance bachata faster and better than this lol Reply

I love deja vu! Reply

they sound terrible, holy shit. but then again.... esta música es bachata de la más barata Reply

Its ok...i guess i just dont like bachata cuz same repetitive beat in all the songs idk idk /dontcomeatme Reply

I love Shakira... but I hate Bachatas :\ Just can't get into this song. sorry Reply

OP, your icon !!! I can't believe it took me so long to know I'm bi considering that I liked to watch Shakira's videos but I (almost) never liked her music because her genres are not my thing lolol, she looks so hot.



I'm hating all her colabs tbh, but at least it's not Maluma so it's a win , I guess. Reply

Apparently there's a second Maluma collab coming sometime in the future (but probably this time for his album/whatever)... I'm crossing my fingers hoping it's not true but... Reply

Glad she's still making music. Reply

I like Shakira but I'm not feeling this new music she's releasing. The last song I like from here was "La bicicleta" and she was just a feature.



Also, I was listening to Maxine Goodside the other day (Trashy, I know) and she said that Shaki has been acting all diva lately which sucks (not as much as all these new songs, tho). Reply

Did she say what she was doing to be all diva? Reply

La Bicicleta wasn't a feature, Shakira was Vives co-writer and co-singer, which is why the song is Vives & Shakira rather than ft Reply

Shakira needs to reinvent herself like she used to before she crossed over. It's not even about like trying to get the old Shaki back but it's about basically doing something different. That hair is killing me. The music is just her trying to stay relevant in Latin America. She's so uninspired. Reply

pique's blandness is rubbing off on her Reply

donde estan los ladrones is one of the best pop albums I ever heard tbh. Old Shaki was great and iconic Reply

This applies to all of the Latin artists who are contemporary with Shakira (see Ricky, Thalia, Vives with his new reggeaton single, Fonsi), they're really doing the least in terms of creativity and they're just putting out mediocre "urban" music to cater to the public. It drives me crazy. Reply

all bachata sounds the same to me, it bores me to death

cool Reply

this was boring. i thought it was going to be fun and they barely danced together?? it almost felt like they were filmed completely separate until they danced for 5s at the end Reply

