March 24th, 2017, 04:52 pm biene Prince Royce and Shakira-Deja Vu (music video) source Tagged: latino celebrities, music video, shakira Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
but at the same time I'm always here for Shakira posts.
I think this is what the OP was intending to embed
I'm not in love with this because I'm still mad at Jaume for cutting all the dance bits! Couldn't he just do a still take for about 15 seconds to let me appreciate the fact that this is Shakira's first time dancing bachata?
Edited at 2017-03-24 05:53 pm (UTC)
I'm hating all her colabs tbh, but at least it's not Maluma so it's a win , I guess.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also, I was listening to Maxine Goodside the other day (Trashy, I know) and she said that Shaki has been acting all diva lately which sucks (not as much as all these new songs, tho).