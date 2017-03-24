The View talks about AHCA and does it have the best interest of women

Y'all wtf is happening. Nunes really postponed the hearing Reply

Thread

Link

It wouldn't be a Friday if there wasn't some screw up in this admin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And now they are saying Paul Manafort is volunteering to be "interviewed" by House Intel like they really are up to something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You have to be a next level sociopath to think this plan is OK. You have to be. Removing maternity care? Like, any man who has seen a woman give birth, and recover from giving birth, and thinks it's OK to deprive them of healthcare is a sick fuck who quite honestly can die. Go push an 8 pound kid outta your body and tell me this isn't sociopathic and cruel shit. #AbortRepublicans Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. It's beyond cruel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They hate women, it's so easy and plain to see. They "care" about life, but not a woman's life, or really the life of the child once outside of the mother. I'm not religious, but it's times like this I would take comfort in knowing there's a hell waiting for these people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately, they're the Satanic Monsters who create the hell that we're all getting to live in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly, they care about life as a concept, just not in reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. there are ppl on my fb who don't even post much about politics calling this shit out, esp the portion about preventative services, maternity services and opioid/mental health services. and the opioid epidemic is a major problem where i'm from in NJ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so beyond fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't say the things i want to say about them on the internet bc they'll find me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-03-24 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "oh no, my mammograms" quip from yesterday says it all. Seven years of whining and all they can come up with is "let's give rich people money and kill a bunch of people" "no" "let's give rich people money and kill everyone" "okay!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A-fucking-men. Removing the coverage requirements makes no sense whatsoever. I can't believe we didn't even have them before ACA. It's obscene how disdainful Republicans are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone else understands they're only #probirth and actually DGAF about being #prolife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some jagoff was interviewed on NBC Nightly News last night and said something to the effect of "Well, not all women need access to maternity coverage, just like not all men need coverage for prostate cancer." I mean, I'm just gonna guess that 1 in...3? 4? women will need access to maternity care. And (hopefully) that statistic is something like 1 in 1,000 men will need care for prostate cancer. How fucking DARE that guy even make that comparison! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol @ #abortrepublicans



Ia though these people are disgusting monsters that need to go back to hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This.



I'm giving birth any day and watching this all unfold has been the most stressful. Relaxing coconut oil baths and tea for days jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. This. This.



What actively angers me is the essential health benefits shit. Like. Sure let's talk about how ACA isn't perfect (universal health care forever, tbh), but can't we all agree that being able to go the doctor should be part of your health care.



And, one of the many reasons why American health care is shit is our lack of access o preventative care. Going to the doctor and being able to catch something early can save people years of anguish and mountain of debt.



And all this when we are having an opiod use crisis? Fuck. Everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so vile. They want to force women to give birth but don't want to help them with maternity care. Republicans are sick, deplorable people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wrong yesterday about the vote, thank god.



I hope Trump forces a vote, it hurts Paul Ryan - and while Trump and his minions would try to push this as a win for Trump cause his voters wouldn't be fucked over (by a bill Trump negotiated), it's a lose for him and weakens him even more going into tax reform. Trump truly is stupid and his lack of political aptitude is on full display when he thinks he can just forget this healthcare lose and move onto tax reform with no hiccups. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Trump forces the vote, it fails, he blames it on Ryan and the Freedom caucus which will piss them off and further the divide in the Repug's party. Trump sticks to his word that he's "tired of negotiating" healthcare and we're keeping Obamacare, and then uses that move as a tool to keep throwing Ryan under the bus to the right, while talking about what a good guy he is for keeping the ACA to the left.



What the Democrats need to do is be ready to swoop on the incoming power vacuum. I'm glad to see a lot of rallying around the ACA but we need to start campaigning on single payer again. There's so much momentum for it right now.



It's funny though how more people are learning about what the ACA did for them NOW as it's being pushed for repeal then they EVER cared to know about it when it was actually being passed in 2009. Silly Americans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Single payer! Single payer! I haven't heard it come out of the mouths of enough dems, Bernie is the only one who I see pushing it and actually saying the damn words consistently.



I see a lot of people saying there is nothing the dems can do without power but frankly... bullshit. Set up talking points and speculative policy now so we can hit the ground running (hopefully) in 2018 and beyond. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speaking of, how are you feeling about the single-payer bill here in CA? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

From your keyboard to God's ears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is forcing the vote. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and does it have the best interest for women?



no.



Edited at 2017-03-24 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Trump is already prepping to blame congress for the bill not passing and blame congress if the bill passes but makes the health industry implode. And his supporters will eat it up. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl, there was a poll I just saw that they asked constituents if their person supported the bill, how would they vote..45-38 in favor of voting for the Democrat..basically flipping from their support currently of their (R) congress person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









and will get away with it?





Edited at 2017-03-24 04:24 pm (UTC) So basically he's goingand will get away with it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he was losing supporters hand over fist? I just hope he and the Repubs implode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When he resigns or is thrown from office (lettuce pray) he'll blame it all on Dems not allowing him to do his job and he'll throw Paul Ryan under the bus. Like it's a very, very sure bet those very things will be in his resignation speech. (God willing) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joy chimes in how can they sleep in the same bed if 45 is already in bed with Putin



lol I really love her sometimes Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh props Reply

Thread

Link

I've read there's 17 recorded no's today including the appropriations chair (which is not good) and every R from New Jersey is voting no lol

Trump: HEY MA...THE MEATLOAF

Backfired didn't it lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

Wait everyone in NJ is voting no now? My rep (MacArthur) isn't afaik. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think we need 22 to keep it from passing.



Honestly though, I don't trust these repugnant's; they talk a big game but always vote party line just so they can be "winners" and make the rest of us the losers.



2018 cannot come fast enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Twitter pic infuriates me. Reply

Thread

Link

The guests for next week.



Monday, March 27– Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (“Grace & Frankie”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices.



Tuesday, March 28– George Lopez (“Lopez").



Wednesday, March 29– Katie Holmes (“The Kennedys: After Camelot”).



Thursday, March 30– Day of Hot Topics.



Friday, March 31– Alex Rodriguez guest co-hosts on ‘Guy Day Friday’; Katey Sagal (author, Grace Notes). Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me that new Grace and Frankie episodes came out today! I know what I'll be watching this week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JANE AND LILY YASSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Jane and Lily. I'm going to have to set my DVR for that day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BREAKING: Chairman just cancelled open Intelligence Committee hearing with Clapper, Brennan and Yates in attempt to choke off public info. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

yikesss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck with that tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nunes is a fucking idiot. I'm sure he's doing it because he's implicated in this somehow, but it's going to come out sooner than later and it'll be worse for him then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! Watching it now. Wowww this is wild Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what the fuck is happening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't watch on mobile! Can someone kindly give me a lil summary Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Yes, dig yourself a deeper hole! Adam Schiff, bless him, he has been on point.



Edited at 2017-03-24 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of women and healthcare, I'm trying to find a gyno instead of working lol. I've been going to planned parenthood for almost a decade now and I've liked it but it's such a hassle making appointments and I need to see a doctor ASAP. My choices for doctors in my network are slim 😯 I was gonna talk about this in the roundup, sorry it's not really on topic OP... Reply

Thread

Link

What's your budget like? Honestly, when I didn't have healthcare, it wasn't too bad paying out of pocket for the gyno. I called a few offices and asked about costs and a few had a Nurse Practitioner you could see at about a third of the cost. I was paying like $85 for the appointment and $45 for the labs. Some might also help you with a payment plan. My experience is that doctors know we're in a fucked up system and they're not trying to let you be sick or die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn... I know that price isn't too bad for some people but if I had to pay that for a gyno I'd just never go (which is why I've never been LOL) because I never have that much money at once after bills are paid and food is bought. I'm lucky if I have 40-50 bucks to last me the week much less 85 for an appointment LOL :( it's why I've been wearing a bad glasses prescription for three or four years. Can't even afford the appointment fee. Hate this country tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't have much money to spend unfortunately but my insurance will cover my woman's health exam. My birth control should be basically covered too. But my main concern is Ive been having some abdominal pain for almost a week now that I think is related to my ovary so that's really why I wanna go to the doctor. I'm having a bit of anxiety over it because not only do I hate finding a new one, (I'm nervous that I won't be comfortable or be taken seriously) ive had issues with recent specialist visits being billed to my insurance erroneously (too long to get into right now lol). I also hate seeing how few doctors I can choose from...



Sorry for the wall of text lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Will forcing the vote finally make Ryan turn on 45? Reply

Thread

Link

I do not think Ryan will ever 'turn on Trump. He's a fucking weakass douchnozzle who sees Trump as the place where all his power comes from, and is too cowardly to rock that boat.



Which is idiotic because President Bannon has it out for him, and he's already started the assault to bring him down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already seen Republicans trying to blame Democrats for this flop bill failing.



Gloria Borger was basically laughing in their faces when they were like "The Democrats made this partisan, they didn't want to work with us on this bill." Reply

Thread

Link

Grand ol' Projection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gee, I wonder why Dems wouldn't want to work with Republicans on repealing the ACA.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gloria is ah-mah-zing, she has absolutely had it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

John Lewis canceled coming to my city to speak b/c the vote got pushed back. I love him sfm. I'm a little sad I didn't get to see him talk but I'm happy it's for a reason like this. Reply

Thread

Link