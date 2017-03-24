[celeb] 아이유:aegyo

The View talks about AHCA and does it have the best interest of women



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris

Today's HOT topics:
It's Friday on the View. The View is talking about the latest HOT topic which is AHCA. They show a photo of 45 with the Freedom Caucus. They discuss how it's men making decisions in regards to the future of women's healthcare in the United States. They also argue about how AHCA is so bad.

The panel discusses how 45 and Melania sleep in the same room, but not in the same bed. Sunny and Sara share anecdotes about their own experiences. Joy chimes in how can they sleep in the same bed if 45 is already in bed with Putin. They also discuss if people have "types" in regards to their partners. We learn that Jed loves the nerdy ones while Paula is into athletes.

Blackish's Anthony Anderson joins the panel as a guest. He talks about his mom acting on his show and her out of the show antics which is doing online dating.










