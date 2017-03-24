The View talks about AHCA and does it have the best interest of women
Are there enough women deciding the fate of women’s healthcare? The co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/5rjTYNFvNU— The View (@TheView) March 24, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris
Today's HOT topics:
It's Friday on the View. The View is talking about the latest HOT topic which is AHCA.
The panel discusses how
Blackish's Anthony Anderson joins the panel as a guest. He talks about his mom acting on his show and her out of the show antics which is doing online dating.
Ia though these people are disgusting monsters that need to go back to hell
I'm giving birth any day and watching this all unfold has been the most stressful. Relaxing coconut oil baths and tea for days jfc
What actively angers me is the essential health benefits shit. Like. Sure let's talk about how ACA isn't perfect (universal health care forever, tbh), but can't we all agree that being able to go the doctor should be part of your health care.
And, one of the many reasons why American health care is shit is our lack of access o preventative care. Going to the doctor and being able to catch something early can save people years of anguish and mountain of debt.
And all this when we are having an opiod use crisis? Fuck. Everyone.
I hope Trump forces a vote, it hurts Paul Ryan - and while Trump and his minions would try to push this as a win for Trump cause his voters wouldn't be fucked over (by a bill Trump negotiated), it's a lose for him and weakens him even more going into tax reform. Trump truly is stupid and his lack of political aptitude is on full display when he thinks he can just forget this healthcare lose and move onto tax reform with no hiccups.
What the Democrats need to do is be ready to swoop on the incoming power vacuum. I'm glad to see a lot of rallying around the ACA but we need to start campaigning on single payer again. There's so much momentum for it right now.
It's funny though how more people are learning about what the ACA did for them NOW as it's being pushed for repeal then they EVER cared to know about it when it was actually being passed in 2009. Silly Americans.
I see a lot of people saying there is nothing the dems can do without power but frankly... bullshit. Set up talking points and speculative policy now so we can hit the ground running (hopefully) in 2018 and beyond.
and will get away with it?
lol I really love her sometimes
Trump: HEY MA...THE MEATLOAF
Backfired didn't it lmaooo
Honestly though, I don't trust these repugnant's; they talk a big game but always vote party line just so they can be "winners" and make the rest of us the losers.
2018 cannot come fast enough.
Monday, March 27– Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (“Grace & Frankie”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices.
Tuesday, March 28– George Lopez (“Lopez").
Wednesday, March 29– Katie Holmes (“The Kennedys: After Camelot”).
Thursday, March 30– Day of Hot Topics.
Friday, March 31– Alex Rodriguez guest co-hosts on ‘Guy Day Friday’; Katey Sagal (author, Grace Notes).
I don't think I can embed C-SPAN on LJ. BOOOOO!
Which is idiotic because President Bannon has it out for him, and he's already started the assault to bring him down.
Gloria Borger was basically laughing in their faces when they were like "The Democrats made this partisan, they didn't want to work with us on this bill."