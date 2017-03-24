March 24th, 2017, 04:51 pm evillemmons OTP Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds FaceTime on Late Night -Seth didn't believe Jake and Ryan were friends so Jake called Ryan and Ryan didn't answer so during a commercial break Ryan called Jake back while pushing a baby strollersource Tagged: jake gyllenhaal, late night talk show, ryan reynolds Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7777 comments Add comment
anyone have other good press interviews of him to link me to?
He needs to remain my nonproblematic prince forever.
I'm glad it wasn't on Fallon because he would have been annoying about it.
Plus he's a tiny average joe looking dude so I'm hella shocked that he has fans let alone stans.
its exhausting to hate every single actor out there since they all have have said/done/been seen with something problematic and I don't really care to bring up all those things in every single post about the person
and in the dozen of amazing movies he's done, i like to forget prince of persia