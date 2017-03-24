Idk why but I found this to be so cute. Reply

bc jake is really qt

That has to be it. I just found his "oh I hope he picks up" so endearing.

jake was hooking up with this girl i used to be friends with. she would show me his texts and they were always really thoughtful and nice. even when they would go a while without speaking, he would send a "hey, hope all is well with you" text". he and his family seem really nice.

I've never seen a film of his and don't think I've ever heard him talk so I'm shocked at how "normal" he seems.

sweet charming prince

anyone have other good press interviews of him to link me to? Reply

literally any interview you find on yt, i've watched them all and he's alwaaays cute

You have flawless taste.

He needs to remain my nonproblematic prince forever. Reply

I'm so appreciative of the promo he's doing for this movie I've never heard of and have no interest in. I had a dream about him last night but my punk ass brain woke me up at exactly the wrong moment and an HOUR before my alarm was supposed to go off.

It's a movie set in space and thus, I'm immediately interested. Lol.

It's actually a pretty good movie. Jake is such a great actor.

lol I dreamed about him last night too.

I love them. But also, aren't Ryan and Blake good friends of TSwift's? Isn't this kind of weird? IDKKKK.

hollywood is so incestuous, i think at some point they probably gotta stop caring about who is friends and dated who, no? that is one tangled web

eh i'm sure him and tswift r on good terms, based on all the shit she wrote about him

no lol it was years ago once you break up with someone you move on and it stops being awkward

Oh I totally agree, for normal adults, but it's TSwift we're talking about here.

Lol this was pretty cute.



I'm glad it wasn't on Fallon because he would have been annoying about it. Reply

I had a dream about Jake Gyllenhaal last night.

Jake yes, Ryan ew no.

Hmm weird ontd, how come Jake never gets the usual whitewashing jokes in his posts? (The jokes get tired but the dragging doesn't matter to me either, just find it weird that some can get away with it here and others it's brought up every chance)

lol i just made that comment welp. its bc he's male and people wanna fuck him. it also helps that there aren't too many posts about him.

Yea, which makes the faux outrage over the likes of Stone and Scarjo look contrived af on here. If ppl really cared they'd be consistent but sure lets only hold the actresses responsible

you know why.

Because it's Jake Gyllenhaal and you know most of these thirsty people can't give up their middle school crushes on him.

Because nobody remembers Prince of Persia

I know fuck all about this guy but if there are people who know of his whitewashing ways and let him get away with it than fuck them tbh. No one is exempt from being called out.



Plus he's a tiny average joe looking dude so I'm hella shocked that he has fans let alone stans. Reply

it was brought up in the post yesterday



its exhausting to hate every single actor out there since they all have have said/done/been seen with something problematic and I don't really care to bring up all those things in every single post about the person



and in the dozen of amazing movies he's done, i like to forget prince of persia Reply

Whoever pointed out that he looks like a muppet was spot on.

he's still my nr. 1 celebrity crush <3

jake looks so much hotter with the mountain man beard

prince of white washing <3

this was really cute. Jake seems like such a genuinely nice person.

It would be neat to see them fuq

i didn't want to be the first to say it but...

I can't figure out who's bottom, so I'm content with just blowies and handies in the imaginary scenario.

Jake is so fine, I like that he's a little dumb too 😈

