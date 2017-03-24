kendall

Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin dating Real World's Madison Channing Walls



  • Javi was previously married to Teen Mom 2's Kail Lowry. They have a child together, Lincoln, aged 3. Kail is currently pregnant with a third baby from a third man.

  • Madison was on Real World: Skeletons, where she met Tony Raines with whom she had a baby, aged 13 months. Soon after their break-up, Tony got his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

  • Madison and Javi met through Instagram DMs

  • Javi lives in Delaware and Madison lives in Texas

  • They have gone on a date in Philadelphia

  • Javi will meet Madison's baby and entire family when he visits Texas next month

  • Javi wishes Kail good health

