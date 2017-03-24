Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin dating Real World's Madison Channing Walls
Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Has a New Girlfriend, Madison Channing Walls: Details! https://t.co/dhwdVXLcjA pic.twitter.com/Kl8wJUgsNd— Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 23, 2017
- Javi was previously married to Teen Mom 2's Kail Lowry. They have a child together, Lincoln, aged 3. Kail is currently pregnant with a third baby from a third man.
- Madison was on Real World: Skeletons, where she met Tony Raines with whom she had a baby, aged 13 months. Soon after their break-up, Tony got his ex-girlfriend pregnant.
- Madison and Javi met through Instagram DMs
- Javi lives in Delaware and Madison lives in Texas
- They have gone on a date in Philadelphia
- Javi will meet Madison's baby and entire family when he visits Texas next month
- Javi wishes Kail good health
javi has always come across immature to me but he seemed genuinely hurt by kail's actions and i always got the sense there was a investment imbalance in their relationship which was only confirmed on the last reunion ep when kail basically admitted she only married javi bc she wanted a family. i can't believe she's pregnant again. you'd think she would learn from seeing her boys, especially isaac, be so confused and hurt by her divorce from javi. idk it's so sad to me.
Javi definitely wasn't that great, either. Him sneaking into the house through the basement window was creepy as fuck.
i know javi wasn't perfect but it seems cold of her to divorce him because she didn't want more kids, and then get pregnant by some random, even if it was more than likely an accident. it also seems really unfair to isaac and lincoln, who are already going to be split up frequently to see their dads.
But holy hell they're all messy
Then I remember that I'm a chismosa that lives for this kind of drama.