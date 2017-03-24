Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin dating Real World's Madison Channing Walls

this is the definition of a mess Reply

one whole date! it's ~*~*~tru luv~*~*~ Reply

Kail's no peach by any stretch but omg Javi's whiiiinnniiiinnng would have killed me. They never seemed to like each other at all so here's hoping they both finally find people they do. Reply

IDT anyone could like Kai after awhile she's a miserable asshole. Reply

i get that she's had it really tough (negligent and absent parents, etc) but she seems like such an unlikable person. although tbf, watching teen mom makes me wonder how any of them can be attracted to each other, they're all so annoying and dumb lol. Reply

yeah, i'm not sure why they even dated let alone got married. they're both a mess. Reply

lol so his type is mtv d-list reality star. he and kail are both so messy Reply

I know you wrote down general descriptions of these people and I STILL don't know who these people are Reply

kail is pregnant???!!!!!!!!! ugh im so behind on this seasonnnn Reply

it wasn't addressed on the current season (which is just wrapping up). she announced it online though. Reply

Oh really? Need to do some digging. Who is the father? Reply

Glad he's finally moving on from Kail. Hopefully this relationship won't be so toxic. Reply

Hmm there's a lot of babies in this mix. Reply

lol they're all a hot ass mess Reply

lol I had originally thought Tony knocked up his skeleton ex-girlfriend while he was still with (pregnant?) Madison. He is such a garbage mess of a person. Reply

frankly, that is completely possible Reply

Yeah, I feel like in the last challenge (when he was partnered with Camila) it was explained that they were pregnant at the same time, but who knows? He is such an idiot. Reply

idk her but good for him. Reply

kail is right up there with jenelle to me at this point, both insufferable messes



javi has always come across immature to me but he seemed genuinely hurt by kail's actions and i always got the sense there was a investment imbalance in their relationship which was only confirmed on the last reunion ep when kail basically admitted she only married javi bc she wanted a family. i can't believe she's pregnant again. you'd think she would learn from seeing her boys, especially isaac, be so confused and hurt by her divorce from javi. idk it's so sad to me. Reply

I couldn't believe she actually said she was never in love with him. Reply

Like it wasn't painfully obvious Reply

she never seemed to be in love w/ him tho lol. i think she just wanted a 'good' image by getting married and forming a family. Reply

It seems like Kali is going through a(early) midlife crisis or something. She's not thinking about her kids at all at this point she was too busy hooking up with other guys then getting pregnant by one of them.



Javi definitely wasn't that great, either. Him sneaking into the house through the basement window was creepy as fuck. Reply

javi creeps me out tbh. he seems like a possessive and controlling immature pos. Reply

I hate how she would hold his deployment against him as if he was an absent father. Reply

same.



i know javi wasn't perfect but it seems cold of her to divorce him because she didn't want more kids, and then get pregnant by some random, even if it was more than likely an accident. it also seems really unfair to isaac and lincoln, who are already going to be split up frequently to see their dads. Reply

Nobodies Reply

Ugh, I think he's cute tbh.



But holy hell they're all messy Reply

My first instinct is to say: why is this even news???

Then I remember that I'm a chismosa that lives for this kind of drama. Reply

