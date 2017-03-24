Leaked Deapool 2 Concept Art featuring Brad Pitt as Cable

Yes to Shannon or Harbour. No thank you to Pitt. Reply

Thread

Link

That's pretty cool



Is Moreno not in these movies anymore? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure Morena will be back, but for whatever reason they haven't announced it yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was hoping ron perlman or the evil guy from avatar would be considered Reply

Thread

Link

Ron Perlman would be so perfect it'd be on the level of Patrick Stewart as Professor X. No idea why he's not in the running. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn ron perlman would be perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. since we're probably not getting another hellboy i need him as cable! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perlman wanted the role and made some fb posts about it too but I think the studio decided he was too old </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too old? That's just sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, thank you @ Brad Pitt.



The concept would be interesting if it didn't look like a rip off of Terminator.



Edited at 2017-03-24 03:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can get behind this Reply

Thread

Link

Pitt would be great! But he'd need his own Cable trilogy after this...I'd be pissed if it was just a one off thing. Reply

Thread

Link

They were saying that's part of the hold up, that an actor of his caliber may not be willing to give up the time to do this franchise bc of multiple movie deal and he has wwz2 with fincher to think about too but he met with Ryan already so who knows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still want Dolph for Cable Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Shannon >>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

Idk much about the character but looking at images and then fan made art of Shannon, he honestly doesn't look the part at all. I'm kinda surprised he's even in the running tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I can't see it at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ok with Michael Shannon and I would love David Harbour to get it but go away, Brad. Reply

Thread

Link

Brad would have to stop sculpting while listening to Bon Iver TODAY to get that body back. Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan Phillipe would be an interesting choice. Rodrigo Santoro as well Reply

Thread

Link

I think he dropped out :(





BUT I WANNA SEE THIS HAPPEN JFC Reply

Thread

Link

honestly no thanks to pitt



gotta say the art for cable looks a lot like a buffer winter solider lol Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Shannon, thank you, please. Reply

Thread

Link

But David Harbour would also be good, just not pitt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brad hasn't looked like that since his Jennifer days :/ Reply

Thread

Link