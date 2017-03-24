Leaked Deapool 2 Concept Art featuring Brad Pitt as Cable
CONCEPT ART OF DEADPOOL, CABLE, DOMINO AND COLOSSUS FOR DEADPOOL 2... pic.twitter.com/qLUINTdxRb— Deadpool (@LethalDeadpool) 23 mars 2017
OFFICIAL CONCEPT ART FOR DEADPOOL 2 FEATURING BRAD PITT AS CABLE... pic.twitter.com/7DyM83Q0si— Deadpool (@LethalDeadpool) 23 mars 2017
Pitt and Michael Shannon, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour are reportedly being considered for the role.
Is Moreno not in these movies anymore?
The concept would be interesting if it didn't look like a rip off of Terminator.
I still want Dolph for Cable
BUT I WANNA SEE THIS HAPPEN JFC
gotta say the art for cable looks a lot like a buffer winter solider lol