Natalie Portman not involved in Getty kidnapping movie anymore?


  • The film is called All the Money in the World and is based on the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Told from the POV of his mother as she fights with her former father-in-law, then the richest man in the world, to get the money needed to release him from his kidnappers.

  • While the DOB of Gail Harris (the mother) is not clear her son was 16 at the time of the kidnapping and her ex-husband (who was described as her childhood sweetheart) was 40.

  • Angelina Jolie (41) already passed, Natalie Portman (35) was previously attached but dropped out (maybe due to the recent birth of her second child) so of course the natural course of action was to approach Jlaw (26) to play the mother of a 16 year old!

  • No word on who they'll approach next, but with the way they're going we should be looking at a young starlet in her early 20s.

