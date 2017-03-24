Natalie Portman not involved in Getty kidnapping movie anymore?

Jennifer Lawrence?



Who's next, Emma Stone? Maybe Anna Taylor-Joy?



Why not one of those Disney kids while we're at it. Reply

It's gonna be Elle Fanning, duh! Reply

Nah, Emma Stone is older than Jlaw. At 28 she's too old to play a woman in her late 30s/early 40s. Reply

lol Reply

get selena gomez! Reply

What's Rowan Blanchard doing? She'd be perfect! Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Bella Thorne Reply

The way they're going they'll prob try to hire Millie Bobby Brown. Reply

Dakota Fanning can finally have her moment in the sun Reply

Her dropping out makes sense to me. Like I would probably want to actually spend time with my baby as well.



I actually really like JLaw but can we not? Reply

lol I saw a Portman stan complaining that this shoots in May so she has plenty of time to spend with her baby.



Like even if you think two months to spend with your baby there's rehearsals and costumes and other prep to do before shooting. It wouldn't be a solid two months. Reply

Seriously. Not to mention they'd probably have her working out a lot too. She'd never see that baby. Reply

Portman stans are borderline delusional at this point, esp during award season.



like how the fuck do you expect her to go film a movie just what, 2 months after having a kid? Reply

is Hailee Steinfeld free? Reply

Perfect casting. Reply

The front of her brows



I find myself automatically reaching for my tweezers Reply

her brows are fine Reply

i like her brows - if she tweezed the middle they'd be too far apart Reply

Jeff Sneider... Reply

Lmao @ 'the natural course of action' Reply

Wow they really approached a 26 year old actress to play the mother of a teen huh...

lowkey hoping ridley scott drops out too cause I can't stand him Reply

lmao how fucking absurd omg Reply

give it to meryl streep Reply

Lmao Reply

While the DOB of Gail Harris (the mother) is not clear her son was 16 at the time of the kidnapping and her ex-husband (who was described as her childhood sweetheart) was 40.



Lol I was questioning to relevancy of this point because I read this as the mother wasn't sure of the age of her son or ex-husband. Reply

Kiernan Shipka Reply

omfg NOOOOOOOOOO @ jennifer lawrence



I wonder if Jack Nicholson will take the part of Jean Paul since they were eyeing him for it apparently





Also Danny Boyle is developing a series for FX about the kidnapping thats currently casting/will start shooting soon as well though I think his centers more about John Paul and "All The Money In The World" is more about Gail



Edited at 2017-03-24 03:48 pm (UTC)

She seems to young for the role anyway. Reply

Surprised they haven't asked Amy Adams Reply

They should, dammit Reply

amy adams who is real life-40 is too old to play hollywood-40



they might hit up elle fanning Reply

They'll cast someone in their late 20's / very early 30's for the mother while the ex husband will be a guy in his mid 40's easy.



It's so creepy that literally ALL male leads have wives/girlfriends/love interests that are 20 years younger than them if not more, but god forbid Hollywood hire an age appropriate actress in such a role. Reply

hooray sexism and ageism /s Reply

so of course the natural course of action was to approach Jlaw (26) to play the mother of a 16 year old!







Isn't it bad enough that DOR always does that with her?! Jesus H. Christ.



Edited at 2017-03-24 06:20 pm (UTC)

i love jennifer lawrence but holy fuck, no, hollywood. Reply

Oh :-/ Reply

All I got from this post is the surprisingly small age gap between Angie and Natalie. Reply

Who are some of your favorite actresses over 40 that don't get cast anymore bc of Jennifer Lawrence etc? I miss seeing Ashley Judd and Catherine Zeta Jones. I'm glad Winona got Stranger things cause she'd all but disappeared. Reply

tbh i think JLaw can totally pass for 35



it's not a low-key insult or anything, i just have a hard time guessing her age. same deal as Margot Robbie - could be 25 or could pass for 35, who knows. Reply

