Natalie Portman not involved in Getty kidnapping movie anymore?
Heard Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence have passed on Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnapping movie...— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 23, 2017
- The film is called All the Money in the World and is based on the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Told from the POV of his mother as she fights with her former father-in-law, then the richest man in the world, to get the money needed to release him from his kidnappers.
- While the DOB of Gail Harris (the mother) is not clear her son was 16 at the time of the kidnapping and her ex-husband (who was described as her childhood sweetheart) was 40.
- Angelina Jolie (41) already passed, Natalie Portman (35) was previously attached but dropped out (maybe due to the recent birth of her second child) so of course the natural course of action was to approach Jlaw (26) to play the mother of a 16 year old!
- No word on who they'll approach next, but with the way they're going we should be looking at a young starlet in her early 20s.
Who's next, Emma Stone? Maybe Anna Taylor-Joy?
Why not one of those Disney kids while we're at it.
I actually really like JLaw but can we not?
Like even if you think two months to spend with your baby there's rehearsals and costumes and other prep to do before shooting. It wouldn't be a solid two months.
like how the fuck do you expect her to go film a movie just what, 2 months after having a kid?
I find myself automatically reaching for my tweezers
lowkey hoping ridley scott drops out too cause I can't stand him
Lol I was questioning to relevancy of this point because I read this as the mother wasn't sure of the age of her son or ex-husband.
I wonder if Jack Nicholson will take the part of Jean Paul since they were eyeing him for it apparently
Also Danny Boyle is developing a series for FX about the kidnapping thats currently casting/will start shooting soon as well though I think his centers more about John Paul and "All The Money In The World" is more about Gail
Edited at 2017-03-24 03:48 pm (UTC)
they might hit up elle fanning
It's so creepy that literally ALL male leads have wives/girlfriends/love interests that are 20 years younger than them if not more, but god forbid Hollywood hire an age appropriate actress in such a role.
Isn't it bad enough that DOR always does that with her?! Jesus H. Christ.
Edited at 2017-03-24 06:20 pm (UTC)
it's not a low-key insult or anything, i just have a hard time guessing her age. same deal as Margot Robbie - could be 25 or could pass for 35, who knows.