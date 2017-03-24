Trailer for Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet'
In 1996, Boulder, Colorado was rocked by the mysterious death of six-year-old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Two decades later, director Kitty Green returns to audition local actors, unpacking how each remembers and relates to the ill-fated Ramsey family. A darkly moving exploration of crime, guilt and personal bias, Casting JonBenet expertly blurs the lines between documentary and drama. Streaming exclusively on Netflix April 28, 2017.
it looks as original and interesting as it looks exploitative and unnecessary :/
However, his father would probably serve prison time for hindering investigation and lying to authorities/covering up the cause of death.
So even if Burke came out and said he did it - he killed his sister - he wouldn't be put behind bars.
I remember watching a horrible Lifetime movie about it when I was young and they used a doll when they found her in the basement and it scared the shit out of me
But this seems interesting