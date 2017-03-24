Mother Mary comes to me

Trailer for Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet'


In 1996, Boulder, Colorado was rocked by the mysterious death of six-year-old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Two decades later, director Kitty Green returns to audition local actors, unpacking how each remembers and relates to the ill-fated Ramsey family. A darkly moving exploration of crime, guilt and personal bias, Casting JonBenet expertly blurs the lines between documentary and drama. Streaming exclusively on Netflix April 28, 2017.

