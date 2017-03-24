Moose Blood Remove Drummer From Band After Sexual Harassment Claims

a step in the right direction as far as bands are concerned Reply

What a stupid name for a band. Reply

Didn't you know that all modern hipster bands have to have the name of an animal in them??



shark, bear, whale, wolf, etc etc Reply

bear vs. shark were a decade and a half ahead of the game then Reply

Lmao I saw a band called Dengue Fever a while back and I was like "seriously? Ok." Reply

i have no idea who they are but i looked him up and he's disgusting looking. ew Reply

not attractiveness-wise btw, just like, he looks like the type to send unsolicited dick picks Reply

no idea who this band is or what their story is, but it's good that they've dealt with this in the way that they have (aka at all). Reply

damn this is wild i saw them in november with a bunch of other bands cus i like their album blush. i'm glad they fired him! what a pig. i have a crush on the lead singer lol *omg i just read the part about there being allegations against the lead singer too. he's married with a step-daughter YIKES



Edited at 2017-03-24 03:25 pm (UTC)

things like this don't surprise me. Bands fandom culture is really fucking weird. guys in bands are put in such a position of power over young impressionable girls god knows what more happens that doesn't come to the surface. Things changed so much since I was a kid going to shows too. Reply

while i don't doubt the rise of social media has made this stuff more prevalent. when i was in high school a totally random girl i knew was hooking up with one of the guys from new found glory when they went through town so i don't really think it's changed that much at all. they're fan girls now, before that they were groupies, muses, whatever. men have been using the "artistic angle" to bed chicks since the dawn of time i'm sure. Reply

it definitely is nothing new. Look at the young groupies that got with musicians in the 70's. Reply

Lol yeah and you're still talking about a time where the internet was around to connect fandoms to a degree. I was in high school in the 90s and it was totally the dawn of the internet; I'd go on AOL message boards to talk about Smashing Pumpkins and Live (on our 14.4 and later 28.8 dialup), and then would go to their shows. Back then we'd just wait out back by the bus. The most I ever managed was getting to talk alone with the drummer from Everclear. I remember his name was Greg. I was 15 and he actually treated me like the young teen I was.



Random other story: a friend of mine followed the Dave Matthews Band for a full summer. She never hooked up with any band members but the other girl she traveled with actually got with DM himself numerous times. This was the late 90s, and I think he may have been married even back then? At the time I was so jealous of them; they were both rich and they could spend the summer chasing rock stars around while I worked at the supermarket, ugh.



I'm old. Reply

yeah i feel like for a lot of bands, especially in the pop punk genre where events like warped tour happen (and mostly young teenage girls are in attendance), its very easy to them to hook up with fans and they almost see it as part of the job/culture? which is gross. Reply

warped tour seems like a cesspool of men in bands preying on young female fans Reply

pretty much. especially since a lot of teens go alone/without adults in attendance, and i don't think they have much security to stop it from happening. :( Reply

guys who send unsolicited dick pics...



get a fuckin life Reply

Unless they're hot Reply

Ugh, I've always had an overall bad feeling about this band. Reply

here for the unproblematic baes in your icon though <3 Reply

good for them but ugh @ this band and the allegations against the singer. like... i have a bad feeling tbh Reply

i'm honestly shocked that they haven't commented about the singer. especially since he's married. Reply

hopefully something comes of that tbh. Reply

So which one is he? Hope it's not neck tattoo. He's kinda acute. Reply

