jess

Moose Blood Remove Drummer From Band After Sexual Harassment Claims




- Glenn Harvey had been sending unsolicited dick pics and videos to girls
- The rest of the band posted a statement on Facebook saying they have parted ways with him
- The band and Hopeless records are donating to RAINN to show support and awareness

source

mess. this is front porch step all over again. there are allegations going around about the lead singer (eddie) too, but they have yet to make a statement about that. when will these bands learn?
Tagged: , ,