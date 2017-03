Female, 30, single aka never had a bf, well paying job, but society doesn't care about the latter. Unhappy. Reply

Are you me? Except my boyfriends have been more like good male platonic friends and I work at a nonprofit. Reply

At least your reply makes me feel less weird about myself. :) Reply

same minus the well paying job and i'm a few years younger than you. but same. i'm very unhappy



*hugs* Reply

happiness?? i dont know ha Reply

No, but i'm working on it.



I cant hear the entire track, but seems ok! thank you OP, i didn't know this artist! Reply

I'm not happy but i'm not unhappy. I think human always aims for more and more and more and you're never truly happy. I think the feeling is a very good thing but doesn't last long and we all got different meanings for happiness. Reply

