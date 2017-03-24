Highest-Paid TV Casts of All Time

Obligatory: my student loans... Reply

And they're all mediocre actors. Shocker. Reply

Charlie Sheen getting number one is the reason why God lets bad things happen to the world. Reply

Mte Reply

lol spicey finally agrees on a *real* fact :D Reply

Lmao Reply

lol for real Reply

I was really surprised when I saw him at #1. I didn't even know Two and a Half Guys was that popular...I don't even remember what channel it was on? Was it CBS? I just remember seeing reruns on The CW... Reply

Of course the top 5 are men Reply

And white men at that. Reply

if you are an actor, go for sictoms or sci-fi/fantasy shows (fan conventions)

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ Reply

Yea but with the latter a part of your soul dies. Reply

They look so miserable at those conventions. They make good money tho. Reply

if i was an actor, i would not be comfortable to have the fans pay for my lifestyle Reply

White, white, white, white, aaaaaaannnnnd white. Yep. Reply

Was Everybody loves Raymond that popular??

It used to run in my country, but it usually ran whenever there was nothing else to show/other shows were on a break. Reply

It's on every day in England. At least 3 episodes. Reply

It's on all the time in the US at night Reply

Yes. It was. Reply

It was a huge show. Ramona was the highest paid actor on tv ever for the majority of that show's run Reply

Yes Reply

But Anger Management got cancelled after it's 100th episode. Reply

... i went to IMDB, and yes the show had "only" 100 episodes

i guess enews did not get its facts straight Reply

oop @ me using the wrong "its" Reply

And I'm sure the straight to 100 eps order ended up being unprofitable for FX (was it FX? because I don't really remember. it doesn't really count) Reply

I think I have beef with everyone in the top 5. Reply

And it's all men Reply

Coming in at number 6, the highest paid actress per ep according to that list is Helen Hunt, on the 90s sitcom Mad About You, where she was paid 1 mil per ep, the same as costar Paul Reiser.



The highest paid non-white actor, according to that list, is 404 not found. Reply

(or rather 900k since they all took a cut to get Melissa and Mayim a better deal)



http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-f eed/big-bang-theory-officially-renewed-t wo-seasons-as-mayim-bialik-melissa-rauch-a wait-deals-9



It's ridiculous that they had to cut their money for the studio to give the other girls their justified due. Reply

I know Kelsey Grammer ain't shit but how in the hell did Julian Casablancas' doppelgänger get more money than Frazier!?!!?!?!?







Edited at 2017-03-24 02:12 pm (UTC)

Julian Casablancas really does look like Ray Romano Reply

All men what a surprise. Reply

the rest of the list



06. Paul Reiser & Helen Hunt - $1million (MAd About You)

07. the cast of Friends - $1million

08. the main cast of the Big Bang Theory - 900k after they took a paid cut for seasons 11 & 12

09. Michael C Hall - 830K (Dexter)

10. Ashton Kutcher - 755K ( two and a half men) Reply

i'm surprised the modern family adults aren't on there at all. i thought they were making big bang theory money a couple of years ago Reply

they are paid 350K, they are in negotiation for a pay raise if the show gets renewed Reply

i don't think ABC pays much Reply

...even more white men, surprise surprise. Reply

