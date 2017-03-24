Highest-Paid TV Casts of All Time



Per episode :
01. Charlie Sheen - $1.8 million (two and a half men - final season) and $2 million (Anger Management - after its 100th episode)
02. Ray Romano - $1.8 million (Everybody loves Raymond)
03. Kelsey Grammer - $1.6 million (Frasier)
04. Tim Allen - $1.25 million (Home Improvement)
05. Jerry Seinfield - $1 million ( Seinfield)
