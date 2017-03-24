Highest-Paid TV Casts of All Time
Per episode :
01. Charlie Sheen - $1.8 million (two and a half men - final season) and $2 million (Anger Management - after its 100th episode)
02. Ray Romano - $1.8 million (Everybody loves Raymond)
03. Kelsey Grammer - $1.6 million (Frasier)
04. Tim Allen - $1.25 million (Home Improvement)
05. Jerry Seinfield - $1 million ( Seinfield)
source
That's absurd.
It used to run in my country, but it usually ran whenever there was nothing else to show/other shows were on a break.
i guess enews did not get its facts straight
The highest paid non-white actor, according to that list, is 404 not found.
(or rather 900k since they all took a cut to get Melissa and Mayim a better deal)
06. Paul Reiser & Helen Hunt - $1million (MAd About You)
07. the cast of Friends - $1million
08. the main cast of the Big Bang Theory - 900k after they took a paid cut for seasons 11 & 12
09. Michael C Hall - 830K (Dexter)
10. Ashton Kutcher - 755K ( two and a half men)