OP, I have. I didn't even know it was going to be gone for that long, after a few weeks I had to google it lmao Reply

same. i was checking primewire every week for no reason. Reply

lol this was me.



I think I was checking it for like a month before I thought to check to see if it was on hiatus. Reply

same, I was wondering if I missed that the last episode was the finale lol Reply

i just googled the other day lol. i was like 'wait, have i missed weeks worth of BB99 somehow???' Reply

Anybody else feel like they've grown out of basic network TV shows? I think the last show I watched on a regular channel was Parks and Rec. Everything is just empty feeling to me like it's all been done before.



If you can't say fuck I'm just not interested. Reply

This is definitely true for a lot of shows but B99 is amazing so I don't know why you commented that here. Reply

iawtc Reply

agreed Reply

Lmao for real though. Bad example. Reply

y e S Reply

Yeah, I feel the same too. Like I am a huge House of Cards fan, so I started to watch Designated Survivor and while I kind of like it, I just feel it's so terribly generic, oversimplified and empty and I don't know. It seems like something is missing but I can't point what exactly.



On the other hand, B99 is amazing.

Reply

Yeah, they rarely take risks with their shows Reply

The dramas yes, but I think some of the comedies are still good Reply

Nah, there are still a ton of cable shows I like.



BUT IA they are very formulaic but it feels soothing. Reply

I think this is true for a lot of shows but b99 is really good.



And also if we're talking about a show breaking the mold- I'd say the Good Place did exactly that and it was on a basic network. It's a great show and I was really surprised they got away with that sort of storytelling on a major network. Reply

I haven't completely, because I still like some of the comedies, including B99, but I'm not watching any dramas right now on network tv. Too many of them are just formulaic now and don't have very much depth Reply

I'm a season behind because I watch it on netflix in Australia and i'm so hyped. Reply

same but uk



uk netflix is so slowww ugh Reply

FINALLY! why has it taken so long? it's been 4 months guys. Reply

could it be because chelsea peretti is pregnant? or is just me being super slow and behind with gossip :D Reply

I thought it was because of her pregnancy too but after the way the last episode ended I thought maybe Gina's recovery time would give Chelsea the time off she needed.





The possibility that she wouldn't walk away from that "thing" has not entered my mind lol. Reply

i imagine chelsea's pregnancy played a big part in it. dunno why since melissa was pregnant and they just sort of wrote around it before Reply

They took it off to put The Mick in its place to see how it would do, I think. Reply

it's been 84 years.gif Reply

This thing has been on hiatus for ages. I actually was wondering the other if season 4 happened yet and what I downloaded to watch later wasnt just last season lol Reply

I need more Jake/Amy kissing ngl Reply

i keep forgetting they're a couple cause its so forgettably written into the show. Reply

Yeah I wonder why that is. Reply

exactly



i understand that they don't want them to overshadow other people and shit like that, but Leslie/Ben on Parks were a couple and they had cute coupley scenes without ruining the show



Amy/Jake looked more in love when they weren't together than now lol Reply

I don't get this complaint. They've had at least two or three episodes literally just about their relationship milestones. They make comments every episode about them sleeping together or in the same living space. They've started anticipating each other's quirks.



they need for obvious romance is really interesting in this thread, because they seem just a like a normal sane couple who is clearly coupled to me. Reply

ia they don't seem like a couple at all! like I find it weird when they talk about sex bc they don't even show them kissing! I feel like every will they/won't they couple on tv shows has a big kiss moment also (ross/rachel, leslie/ben, nick/jess) and jake and amy never really had one (or at least not one that I remember) Reply

His teeth are so sharky. Reply

It's been FOREVER. Why? Why so long? There are still two weeks to go.



(I still love this show so much. So so good.) Reply

Yessssssss, I've been missing this show so much!!! Reply

omg it feels like an eternity. I need this show to reach 250 episodes Reply

wow i forgot about this show, thought the season was over already

the hiatus was way long Reply

