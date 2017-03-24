March 24th, 2017, 09:55 am likemist Promo for Brooklyn Nine Nine 4x13 "The Audit" Brooklyn Nine Nine FINALLY returns on 11th April! Huzzah!SOURCEONTD, have you been patiently awaiting the day when the best comedy on tv returns? Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine (fox), television - fox Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 101101 comments Add comment
I think I was checking it for like a month before I thought to check to see if it was on hiatus.
If you can't say fuck I'm just not interested.
y e S
On the other hand, B99 is amazing.
BUT IA they are very formulaic but it feels soothing.
And also if we're talking about a show breaking the mold- I'd say the Good Place did exactly that and it was on a basic network. It's a great show and I was really surprised they got away with that sort of storytelling on a major network.
uk netflix is so slowww ugh
The possibility that she wouldn't walk away from that "thing" has not entered my mind lol.
i understand that they don't want them to overshadow other people and shit like that, but Leslie/Ben on Parks were a couple and they had cute coupley scenes without ruining the show
Amy/Jake looked more in love when they weren't together than now lol
they need for obvious romance is really interesting in this thread, because they seem just a like a normal sane couple who is clearly coupled to me.
The wait is over, it's time to...
Re: The wait is over, it's time to...
(I still love this show so much. So so good.)
the hiatus was way long
It really is the best comedy on TV. That and Bob's Burgers are the two I really keep up with.