Jay Z, Weinstein Co. Team on Trayvon Martin Film, Doc Series

I don't know what to think about this... Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also, I do not want Fucking Harvey near this story.



Both a film AND a docuseries?? That's...odd. It's an important story that deserves to be told & hopefully learned from in the future, but that's an unusual way to do it. Are they banking on the weird simultaneous success of Made in America / People vs OJ??Also, I do not want Fucking Harvey near this story. Reply

Thread

Link

A....docuseries? You could make one about some of the other black people gunned down in america. God knows there's no shortage. Reply

Thread

Link

You know Harvey is thinking Oscar Bait and not social message with this. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like Weinstein for this but oh well. I really don't want Jay Z to let John Middleton and Casey Affleck in on the Emmett till movie but maybe I should let it go because it's just funding? I think Mamie Till would be disgusted with the association. Id be willing to start a petition but it wouldn't do shit Reply

Thread

Link

wait. there's an Emmett Till movie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HBO is going to do something with Jay Z, Will Smith, Casey Affleck & John Middleton Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for reminding me that I want to read that book about Emmett Till that came out recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only it could end with Zimmerman getting the needle. Reply

Thread

Link

There's still time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The needle is far too peaceful of a death for that fucker. Firing range or bust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No man. Just no, thank you?! At least not a movie. Give me more "Hidden Fences" and "Moonlit". Fruitvale Station was more than enough. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm going to see a documentary about the Ferguson uprising called Whose Streets?



It got great reviews and it's getting released this summer



http://www.indiewire.com/2017/01/wh ose-streets-review-ferguson-black-lives-m atter-sundance-2017-1201770544/ I guess it depends on who's making the films.I'm going to see a documentary about the Ferguson uprising called Whose Streets?It got great reviews and it's getting released this summer Reply

Thread

Link

with the weinstein company? Ugh. Why?! They're only doing this for accolades. UGGGH Reply

Thread

Link

I'd be skeptical of Jay and TWC's involvement, but they've been behind the Kalief Browder docuseries which has so far been excellent. Reply

Thread

Link

What channel was that on? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's on Spike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, I'll have to see if it's on demand. I've never watched anything on Spike before! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's also streaming on spike.com if you have one of their cable providers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I've only seen the first 2 episodes. It it was pretty good. His moms interviews kill me :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A docuseries seems more appropriate than a feature film. We don't need a dramatization of this story. Trayvon doesn't deserve to be treated like a character. And this just seems way too soon. It's only been, what, five years? None of this will result in him getting the justicd he deserves so at least let the boy rest. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree that it's probably too soon, but I can envision a film working maybe if it was done similarly to "I am not your negro". I don't think Trayvon Martin could be the sole focus of the film though if it was done that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so tired of explaining this situation and the rest of the police brutality issues with white people. They're so intentionally dense about it Reply

Thread

Link

i'm here for it. police brutality and shedding light on the fucked up war on drugs seem to be passion projects for Jay and his other docs on them have been pretty good. As long as Weinstein is only there to supply funds then whatever



Edited at 2017-03-24 02:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Opportunistic pieces of shit Reply

Thread

Link

I need to watch the Khalief series, his segment on 13th was upsetting.



Off topic but, I wish there was a way to make posts on the missing girls in the DMV area. That needs so much attention. Reply

Thread

Link

I just read about it :[ How horrible and terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know they'll just use their name to get funding and exclusive interviews.



The Kalief Browder doc they produced has been good. I'd make the case it's because of the true story and the family rather than Jay and Harvey's involvement. Their Town Hall Discussion on BET was a bit cringing Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah the family and friends interviews are really great. Even the interviews of the inmates watching the video of jumping him was very interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the kalief browder docuseries is really good so jay handling trayvon's doesn't give me pause yet. Reply

Thread

Link

I have nightmares sometimes from hearing that call someone made that night and you can hear him yelling for help in the background and then the gunshot and silence. Like it fucks me up Reply

Thread

Link