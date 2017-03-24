Jay Z, Weinstein Co. Team on Trayvon Martin Film, Doc Series
Jay Z and The Weinstein Co. plan to create both a docuseries and a narrative feature film about Martin's story and the events surrounding his death.
The indie company has acquired the rights to two books :
Suspicion Nation, which came out in February 2014, examines Zimmerman’s murder trial and how it resulted in his acquittal. Rest in Power was written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.
source
Also, I do not want Fucking Harvey near this story.
If only it could end with Zimmerman getting the needle.
I'm going to see a documentary about the Ferguson uprising called Whose Streets?
It got great reviews and it's getting released this summer
http://www.indiewire.com/2017/01/wh
Edited at 2017-03-24 02:01 pm (UTC)
Off topic but, I wish there was a way to make posts on the missing girls in the DMV area. That needs so much attention.
The Kalief Browder doc they produced has been good. I'd make the case it's because of the true story and the family rather than Jay and Harvey's involvement. Their Town Hall Discussion on BET was a bit cringing