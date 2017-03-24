Jay Z, Weinstein Co. Team on Trayvon Martin Film, Doc Series



Jay Z and The Weinstein Co. plan to create both a docuseries and a narrative feature film about Martin's story and the events surrounding his death.

The indie company has acquired the rights to two books :
Suspicion Nation, which came out in February 2014, examines Zimmerman’s murder trial and how it resulted in his acquittal. Rest in Power was written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

